C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk will be back at center Tuesday versus Colorado. He is expected to play between Artturi Lehkonen and Paul Byron after he skated on the wing Sunday versus Edmonton. "We're hoping this will help him to get his game back," coach Michel Therrien said. "We're optimistic that he's more in game shape than just practicing on his own. He's playing with two guys who have got speed, and they're good checkers as well. We're going to try those guys together and hope it's going to be the right combination."

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec will play in his 900th career game, each with Montreal, as they take on the Blues on Saturday. The 34-year-old career-long Hab has been a pillar of consistency from season to season over his long career. He's posted 223 goals and 576 points, with seven seasons of 20+ goals with six seasons of 50+ points. His career highs are 29 goals and 70 points. Perhaps though what's most remarkable about him has been his durability. Plekanec has missed more than two games in a season just twice. Lastly, he becomes the 12th ever Canadien to skate in as many as 900 games and will become the sixth-ever to reach 1,000 games if he can hang on just a bit longer.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais returned to the lineup on Sunday. He played between Alex Galchenyuk and Paul Byron. Desharnais' return from a one-game absence made Brian Flynn a healthy scratch.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn will be scratched against the Oilers on Sunday. Flynn has picked up six goals and 10 points along with 26 blocks in 42 games this season.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Mike McCarron will skate in Thursday's match with the Coyotes. With 15 games under his belt with Montreal this season the youngster, a potential trade chip, has posted four points, 16 PIMS and 38 hits.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Sidelined

Max Pacioretty (flu) didn't participate in Saturday's morning skate. The Canadiens captain's status for tonight's game against the St. Louis Blues is up in the air. He's coming of a four-point performance in a win over Arizona on Tuesday night. He'll likely be a game-time decision for tonight's game. We'll provide an update on his status as soon as the Canadiens make one available.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win versus Calgary. He opened the scoring late in the first period with his seventh goal of the season. The points were his first since he returned to the lineup on Jan. 14 from a concussion.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault contributed two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win in overtime against Arizona. He had the primary helpers on goals by Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov in the match. Danault had picked up three helpers in his previous seven appearances. He has 30 points in 56 games this campaign.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will get in Thursday's match with Arizona. Carr has posted eight points along with 12 blocks and 19 hits in 31 games so far this season.

RW 1 Alexander Radulov Active

Once again, Alexander Radulov posted a pair of points during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals. It's the third time over his last five games Radulov has managed the feat, and the 12th time overall this season he's posted at least two points in a game. Today, Radulov had both a goal and an assist to give him 13 goals and 41 points in 51 games thus far.

2 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

There's potentially some good news on the horizon for Brendan Gallagher (hand) and Montreal. While he won't play Saturday against St. Louis, coach Michel Therrien noted that there's a "possibility" he'll play on Sunday against Boston. We'll keep you posted.

3 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron will play against his former Calgary teammates Tuesday night when the Flames visit the Bell Centre. Byron has done well for himself since he was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens. He has generated personal bests with 13 goals and 28 points after just 47 contests this season. Byron had one goal and one assist in two outings versus Calgary last season after he joined Montreal.

4 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto and Greg Pateryn against the Flyers on Thursday night. Andrighetto has posted eight points and 21 hits in 20 games so far this season. Through 20 games as well, Pateryn has picked up five points with 32 hits and 38 blocks.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber took it easy on the Metropolitan goalies during Sunday's 10-6 loss in the All-Star game. Weber fired three pucks on net, but no slappers. He managed to pick up a helper on Auston Matthews' first career All-Star game goal, however.

2 Andrei Markov Active

Andrei Markov produced a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win versus Arizona on Thursday. His third goal of the season gave Montreal a 2-0 lead after the first period and his assist on a power-play marker by Max Pacioretty tied the game at 3-3 early in the third. Markov has three points in six games since returning to the lineup from a lower-body injury.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu can become a restricted free agent after the 2016-17 season. "I knew it was a big year for me," Beaulieu said. "I just wanted to go in full steam and not let opportunities pass me. The biggest thing is that now I feel that I got the ball rolling, it's just important to keep it going. Not to get comfortable and not to sit back." He has averaged 20:10 of ice time per game and he has collected 17 points in just 42 contests. The 24-year-old defender picked a fine time to have his best NHL season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry will be back in the lineup Thursday night after recovering from the flu. The illness forced him to sit out Tuesday's game against Buffalo. Petry was back on the ice for practice Wednesday on a pairing with Nathan Beaulieu.

6 Nikita Nesterov Active

Nikita Nesterov, David Desharnais and Brian Flynn will each be scratched from Saturday's game with the Blues. Through five games with Montreal, Nesterov has a point with eight hits to his credit. Desharnais has posted 10 points in 29 games to go along with 68 hits. And Flynn has also picked up 10 points to go along with 69 hits in 43 games.

7 Greg Pateryn Active

Greg Pateryn will indeed play in Thursday's match with Arizona. In 20 games thus far the rugged defender has picked up five points along with 32 hits and 38 blocks.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price allowed four goals on 25 shots but picked up the overtime win over Arizona on Thursday. This was a not a vintage Price performance who has now allowed 11 goals in his last three games. Luckily his team scored a him few goals which is rare of late. It's not time to be concerned about the games' most heralded goaltender. He brings his 2.42 GAA and strong .918 save percent into his next start.