Tomas Plekanec | Center | #14

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/31/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 3 (71) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Tomas Plekanec will play in his 900th career game, each with Montreal, as they take on the Blues on Saturday.
The 34-year-old career-long Hab has been a pillar of consistency from season to season over his long career. He's posted 223 goals and 576 points, with seven seasons of 20+ goals with six seasons of 50+ points. His career highs are 29 goals and 70 points. Perhaps though what's most remarkable about him has been his durability. Plekanec has missed more than two games in a season just twice. Lastly, he becomes the 12th ever Canadien to skate in as many as 900 games and will become the sixth-ever to reach 1,000 games if he can hang on just a bit longer. Feb 11 - 3:33 PM
Source: Hockey-Reference.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
567162381634203101.069
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003MON200000000000.000
2005MON67920294321503099.091
2006MON81202747103659221150.133
2007MON8129406915421213216186.156
2008MON80201939-95466302202.099
2009MON82254570550321104216.116
2010MON77223557860315114227.097
2011MON81173552-1556513332220.077
2012MON47141933324411002133.105
2013MON81202343113837305199.101
2014MON8226346084679315248.105
2015MON82144054436112001189.074
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 9@ ARI1000-10000001.000
Feb 7@ COL1000-12000002.000
Feb 5EDM100000000002.000
Feb 4WAS100002000001.000
Feb 2@ PHI100000000002.000
Jan 31BUF101110000001.000
Jan 26@ NYI100000000000.000
Jan 24CAL111210011013.333
Jan 21BUF100000000003.000
Jan 20@ NJ100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
RW1Alexander Radulov
2Brendan Gallagher
3Paul Byron
4Torrey Mitchell
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Nikita Nesterov
7Greg Pateryn
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 