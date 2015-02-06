Ryan Malone | Winger | #24

All Positions

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal is arguably one of the most appealing players that were left unprotected ahead of the expansion draft. Staal bounced back in a big way in 2016-17 by scoring 28 goals and 65 points in 82 games. The Wild got him at a low point in his career though and he consequently comes with an affordable $3.5 million annual cap hit for the next two seasons. Jason Zucker ended up on the Wild's protected list instead and that was likely out of a desire to shield the younger forward. For his part, Staal has declined to comment until after the expansion draft.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu will play the final season of a seven-year contract in 2017-18. Koivu can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He accounted for 18 goals and 58 points in 80 games last campaign. Koivu said if he doesn't sign an extension this summer then he won't negotiate during the season. He understands the business side of things and the 34-year-old center isn't a top priority for the Wild right now. Still, Koivu would welcome a return to Minnesota if it makes sense for the team and for his family.

3 Joel Eriksson Ek Active

Joel Eriksson Ek will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 against St. Louis on Saturday afternoon. Eriksson Ek has played in three of his team's four playoff games, but he hasn't registered a point during that span. Jordan Schroeder, Christian Folin and Darcy Kuemper will also watch from the press box.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen admitted that signing with the Wild was a "family decision". "I want my boys to experience playing hockey and watching me play hockey at home," Cullen said. "This was a family decision. Minnesota is home and it’s a special place for me. It’s not easy to say goodbye and it’s not easy to walk away [from Pittsburgh]. I’m confident in the decision we’re making and it’s the right thing for our family. But at the same time, it’s not an easy one." Cullen had 13 goals and 31 points in 72 games with the Penguins last season. He won't have any fantasy value next season.

5 Landon Ferraro Active

The Wild have inked Landon Ferraro to a two-year deal. He could earn $700,000 per season but is guaranteed at least $400,00. The son of former NHL star Ray, registered 15 points in 22 games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. He will fight for a bottom-six forward position on the Wild.

6 Cal O'Reilly Active

The Wild have signed Cal O'Reilly to a two-year, $1.4 million contract. The brother of Ryan, split time between Buffalo and the AHL in stops with Rochester and Toronto in 2016-17. The 30-year-old registered only one point in 11 games with the Sabres. He will serve as a depth forward in Minnesota.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise had a year to forget in 2016-17 even though the Wild had a successful regular season. He potted just 19 goals and 42 points in 69 appearances, which were his fewest totals since his rookie year back in 2005-06 when he had 32 points, including 14 markers, in 81 games with the New Jersey Devils. "For me, last year stunk," said Parise. "I didn't play that well. I've been working on my game, hoping to put myself in a spot to not let that happen again." He is looking for a bounce-back effort in 2017-18 and Minnesota's quick playoff exit has served as further motivation.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund reportedly suffered an ankle injury while training in Finland this offseason. According to beat reporter Michael Russo, Granlund rolled his ankle while running. He's in crutches right now, but he's expected to be ready to resume training in approximately two weeks. The injury shouldn't affect his ability to start training camp with the Wild. Granlund recently signed a three-year extension worth $17.25 million this offseason. He had 26 goals and 43 assists in 81 games last season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker is gearing up for what he sees as his "biggest year that I've had to date." Zucker, 25, set new career-highs in 2016-17 with 22 goals and 47 points in 79 contests, so the question now is if he can build on that further or at least maintain that level of play going forward. "Last year was big coming off a down year for me the year before," Zucker said. "I think being able to prove that I can follow it up and be better is an even harder task and a bigger task. I'm excited for it. I know I'll be more ready. In my eyes, I'm expecting a lot more this year than I ever have." This coming campaign will also likely have huge ramifications for him financially as he's heading into the second half of his two-year, $4 million contract. If he has another strong campaign then he could be in line for a big payday.

4 Marcus Foligno Active

Wild GM Chuck Fletcher expects to sign Marcus Foligno before training camp. "I anticipate he'll be in camp, and I don't think there will be any issues," Fletcher said. "Once you get past the first week of August, it allows you more time to focus on the other [restricted free agents]." Foligno didn't file for salary arbitration after he was acquired from Buffalo and the Wild don't expect there to be any issues with the negotiation process. He earned 2.25 million on a one-year deal last season.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter is aiming to reach the 30-goal mark this campaign. He produced career highs in 2016-17 with 25 goals and 57 points, but feels he is capable of more. "I definitely haven't had my best season yet," Niederreiter said. "Even last year, I don't think everything went perfectly smooth. There's always been stretches during the season where I don't find the scoresheet, and that's definitely something which I want to improve. My big goal is to get 30 in this league."

2 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle believes the Minnesota Wild can push the Blues in their best-of-seven series. Minnesota was able to cut their deficit to 3-1 in the series thanks to a big win in Game 4. Even though the odds aren't in their favor, Coyle believes his team can make a comeback. "I think it's huge," Coyle said of Minnesota's Game 4 win. "We get that win, and all of a sudden, they're second-guessing. They're still in the driver's seat, but they're second-guessing. The pressure's on, and now they're thinking, 'We're going back home, Game 6; if we lose this one, it's Game 7 back in their barn.' And they're starting to doubt themselves. It's such a mental thing here. That's what you learn as it goes along."

3 Tyler Ennis Active

Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau feels Tyler Ennis could be a bounce-back candidate this season. "If we can keep him healthy, I think he's going to have a rebound year like Eric Staal had," said Boudreau. "I'm very excited about having him. In our top-nine forwards, I think we're as strong as anybody in the league." Ennis has been limited to just 74 games over the last two years because of injuries. He is projected to line up on the third combination in 2017-18.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart is expected to return from illness and play in Saturday's match with Arizona. The rugged winger has posted 13 goals and 21 points 82 hits and 94 PIMs in 78 games this season. He's slated to skate to the left of Mikko Koivu and Jason Pominville on Minnesota's second line.

5 Christoph Bertschy Active

Christoph Bertschy has been reassigned to Iowa of the AHL. He was a healthy scratch Tuesday and hasn't dressed with Minnesota since Nov. 13 against Ottawa. Bertschy has one assist in five NHL outings this season.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

It is believed that Ryan Suter played in the playoffs with an upper-body injury. It's unclear if he will require surgery at this time. Several Wild players played hurt in the postseason and some needed procedures following the team's first-round exit.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Arizona. Through 76 games this season the talented defender has posted 10 goals and 38 points along with 140 blocks. He is considered day-to-day.

3 Matt Dumba Active

There is plenty of speculation that Minnesota is working toward a deal to prevent Vegas from choosing Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella in the expansion draft. Minnesota doesn't have a first-round pick in this year's draft and they are already missing a second-round pick in the next two drafts. If a trade is or has already been worked out then it may cost the Wild a prospect.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

The Minnesota Wild won't be making a trade before today's 3:00 p.m. roster freeze, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. There was chatter about Minnesota looking to deal a defenseman like Jonas Brodin, Marco Scandella or Matt Dumba, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. They now risk losing one of them to Vegas in the expansion draft unless Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is able to pull off a side deal with Golden Knights GM George McPhee. Things are going to get interesting in Minnesota over the next few days.

5 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson has signed a two-year, $1.45 million deal with the Minnesota Wild. Olofsson received a one-way deal, so he could earn a more permanent spot on the big club's roster next season. He contributed three assists in 13 contests with Minnesota last season, while dressing in 59 matches for Iowa of the AHL.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

The Wild signed Ryan Murphy to a one-year, two-way contract. He can earn $700,000 in the NHL or $350,000 in the minors. Murphy was just bought out by Calgary after being acquired by the Flames from the Hurricanes in the Eddie Lack deal. Murphy, who was a highly touted junior, has floundered in the NHL, but a fresh start in Minnesota may be just what he needs. Keep an eye on him in training camp to see what his role will be.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey has inked a one-year, $1.25 million contract with Minnesota. Quincey recorded 15 points, a plus-4 rating and 51 penalty minutes in 73 games with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets last season. The Wild were seeking a veteran to pair with Gustav Olofsson or Mike Reilly next season and Quincey fits the bill.

8 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly has signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract with the Minnesota Wild. Reilly had five goals and 30 points in 57 AHL contests last season. At the NHL level he had a goal in 17 contests with Minnesota. He was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk allowed four goals on 27 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. The loss officially puts an end to Minnesota’s season, as they lost the series in five games. The Wild overcame 2-0 and 3-1 deficits in regulation only to lose on a Magnus Paajarvi goal in overtime. It’s a disappointing way for the Wild’s season to end. They led the Central Division for most of the regular season, but they collapsed over the final few weeks. Dubnyk ends the postseason with a 1-4 record, a 1.86 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage.

2 Alex Stalock Active

Alex Stalock will compete for Minnesota's backup job going into the 2017-18 season. "We don't want to give anybody anything," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We want them to come in and compete. Niklas Svedberg is going to come in and if he plays great and Stalock doesn't play well, then there could be a switch. Right now, unless Chuck makes a trade, one of those two looks like the best candidates for the job." Stalock played well for the Iowa Wild of the AHL last season and he looked solid in two NHL appearances as well.