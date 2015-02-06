Player Page

Ryan Malone | Winger | #24

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (37) / 12/1/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 224
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 4 (115) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
The Minnesota Wild have signed Ryan Malone to a professional tryout.
Yes, that Ryan Malone. The 37-year-old hasn't played in the NHL since he was a member of the New York Rangers in 2014-15. Even then, he only suited up in six games before he and the team decided to terminate his contract because he didn't want to go to the AHL. It's definitely a surprise to see him get another shot in the NHL, but his chances of making the final roster are incredibly slim. According to the Star-Tribune's Michael Russo, Malone's real goal is to earn an AHL contract so he could go play for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics (players on NHL contracts won't be allowed to go to the Olympics this year). He won a silver medal with the American squad at the 2010 Olympics. Sep 1 - 9:18 AM
Source: Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003PIT81222143-236458314139.158
2005PIT77222244-2263107521153.144
2006PIT6416153147114110125.128
2007PIT7727245114103115216159.170
2008TB 7026194549874003124.210
2009TB 69212647-86878017172.122
2010TB 54142438-35199001149.094
2011TB 68202848-1182510102144.139
2012TB 24628-3222000137.162
2013TB 5751015-7670300095.053
2014NYR6000-44000006.000
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Joel Eriksson Ek
4Matt Cullen
5Landon Ferraro
6Cal O'Reilly
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Marcus Foligno
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Charlie Coyle
3Tyler Ennis
4Chris Stewart
5Christoph Bertschy
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Gustav Olofsson
6Ryan Murphy
7Kyle Quincey
8Mike Reilly
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Alex Stalock
3Niklas Svedberg
 

 