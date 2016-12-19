Player Page

Roster

Patrick Sharp | Winger | #10

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/27/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 3 (95) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patrick Sharp (concussion) has been given the green light to return.
Sharp will play on Saturday for the first time in nearly a month. He has a goal and an assist in 11 games this season. Dec 30 - 1:29 PM
Source: Sean Shapiro on Twitter
More Patrick Sharp Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
11112-7120010025.040
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002PHI300002000003.000
2003PHI41527-3550000144.114
2005CHI7214173154614105144.097
2006CHI80201535-157450311160.125
2007CHI80362662235595727209.172
2008CHI6126184464199014184.141
2009CHI822541662428412214266.094
2010CHI74343771-1381214216268.127
2011CHI743336692838710108282.117
2012CHI28614208141600188.068
2013CHI8234447813401015003313.109
2014CHI68162743-83386002230.070
2015DAL76203555-327717006226.088
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 29COL000000000000.000
Dec 27@ ARI000000000000.000
Dec 23LA000000000000.000
Dec 20STL000000000000.000
Dec 17PHI000000000000.000
Dec 15NYR000000000000.000
Dec 13ANA000000000000.000
Dec 11@ CHI000000000000.000
Dec 10@ PHI000000000000.000
Dec 8NAS000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Patrik Nemeth
8Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 