Player Page

Roster

Kari Lehtonen | Goalie | #32

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/16/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 190
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (2) / WPG
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kari Lehtonen gave up four goals on 21 shots Monday night and was pulled early in the third period, but the Dallas Stars held on to win a 6-4 game over the Los Angeles Kings.
It wasn’t simply the four goals that Lehtonen let in that proved to be the end of his night—it was the quick succession. The Kings scored three times in slightly more than three minutes and the momentum was shifting rapidly before coach Lindy Ruff decided to make the change. Antti Niemi filled the net for the final 14:42 minutes and was perfect. That was not hard to do because he faced only one shot in that span. This was the second straight game in which Lehtonen was pulled early. He lasted only 28 minutes against the Blues Saturday night. Jan 10 - 1:44 AM
More Kari Lehtonen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2513429104632.82629566.9001
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2003WPG42394000051.26106101.9531
2005WPG38216620150031062.9411231017.9062
2006WPG68393434240951832.7920751892.9124
2007WPG48270717220521312.9015601429.9164
2008WPG46262419220341343.0614981364.9113
2009DAL1266364000312.81350319.9110
2010DAL694119342401191752.5520431868.9143
2011DAL59349732220461362.3317391603.9224
2012DAL3619861514033882.661050962.9161
2013DAL653804332001051532.4118881735.9195
2014DAL653698341701031812.9418751694.9035
2015DAL43227925100211052.7611211016.9062
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 7@ STL128000036.431411.7860
Jan 4MON161000043.933329.8790
Dec 31FLA14000000.0018181.0000
Dec 29COL145100011.331413.9290
Dec 27@ ARI159100022.033735.9460
Dec 23LA161100021.973129.9350
Dec 20STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13ANA0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Jiri Hudler
2Ales Hemsky
3Patrick Eaves
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Brett Ritchie
6Curtis McKenzie
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Johnny Oduya
4Stephen Johns
5Esa Lindell
6Jordie Benn
7Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 