Jay Bouwmeester | Defenseman | #19

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/27/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 221
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (3) / FLA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Jay Bouwmeester's lower-body injury is a fractured left ankle.
He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, which means he will miss at least the remainder of training camp and the first week of the regular season. Bouwmeester was injured during a team scrimmage. Sep 19 - 1:35 PM
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch
More Jay Bouwmeester Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
811141562801000106.009
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002FLA8241216-291428000110.036
2003FLA6121820-15300901085.024
2005FLA8254146179016000189.026
2006FLA82123042236638003174.069
2007FLA82152237-572410000182.082
2008FLA82152742-268911012182.082
2009CAL8232629-448111020130.023
2010CAL8242024-24417001121.033
2011CAL8252429-212628001107.047
2012STL4771522-6221602079.089
2013STL82433372620110000152.026
2014STL72211137240400092.022
2015STL7231619-41811000105.029
2016STL811141562801000106.009
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Brayden Schenn
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
6Oskar Sundqvist
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4Zach Sanford
5Magnus Paajarvi
6Vladimir Sobotka
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Tage Thompson
4Beau Bennett
5Chris Thorburn
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Jay Bouwmeester
4Joel Edmundson
5Carl Gunnarsson
6Robert Bortuzzo
7Nate Prosser
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 