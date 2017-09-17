Player Page

Roster

Joffrey Lupul | Winger | #19

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (33) / 9/23/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (7) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Although Joffrey Lupul isn't seeking a second opinion after failing his physical, it now sounds like the NHL will ask an independent doctor to medically evaluate him.
Lupul failed his physical with the Maple Leafs, but then claimed on his Instagram account that the Leafs cheated. He deleted that post and apologized in a statement, calling his response "inappropriate." He added that he will not be seeking a second opinion despite the fact that it would have been within his rights to do so. Sep 21 - 6:31 PM
Source: John Shannon on Twitter
More Joffrey Lupul Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003ANA75132134-62844002137.095
2005ANA81282553-13481211202296.095
2006EDM81161228-294553001172.093
2007PHI56202646235714003176.114
2008PHI7925255015869004194.129
2009ANA23104143180101066.152
2010TOR54141731-113349002129.109
2011TOR66254267148813003191.131
2012TOR16117188123000342.262
2013TOR69222244-154466001191.115
2014TOR55101121-10262100197.103
2015TOR4611314-101222002102.108
Joffrey Lupul's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Joffrey Lupul's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Joffrey Lupul's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Joffrey Lupul's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Dominic Moore
5Ben Smith
6Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Patrick Marleau
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Eric Fehr
7Kasperi Kapanen
8Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Leo Komarov
4Connor Brown
5Nikita Soshnikov
6Nathan Horton
D1Jake Gardiner
2Morgan Rielly
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Ron Hainsey
6Martin Marincin
7Andreas Borgman
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 