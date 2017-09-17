Joffrey Lupul | Winger | #19

All Positions

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews scored a goal and registered an assist in Toronto's 6-2 loss to Ottawa on Monday. Obviously not an ideal start for the Leafs, but they got to be happy that Matthews is off to a strong start following his Calder Trophy-winning rookie campaign. Another emerging sophomore, William Nylander, accounted for Toronto's other goal. Morgan Rielly assisted on both of the markers.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri was back on the ice at the Maple Leafs' practice on Saturday. He had missed Friday's practice with a minor injury. Kadri is skating between Patrick Marleau and Leo Komarov, a line which could be kept intact once the season starts.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak wants to build on his success last season. Bozak recorded a personal best 55 points (18 goals, 37 assists) in 78 games. "We expect a lot from each other and everyone wants to improve and get better as a team, so we're excited for things to get going," he said. "As athletes, we always expect to improve and play better as individuals and as a team. We expect to be better than we were last year and we expect each guy to take another step forward. We want to win and that's what we expect to do." Bozak is the longest tenured Maple Leafs player (513 games) and there's a chance he could be traded at some points this year.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Moore had 11 goals and 25 points in 82 games with the Boston Bruins last season. He'll provide the Maple Leafs' with a veteran presence on the fourth line. This is his second stint with Toronto as he previous played with them in parts of 2007-08 and 2008-09. He had 16 goals and 55 points in 101 contests with the Maple Leafs.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith has inked a one-year contract worth $650,000 with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Smith skated in 36 games with the Leafs this season and he chipped in four points. He is expected to be exposed in the expansion draft by Toronto.

6 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier is expected to need six months to recover from a leg injury sustained on Saturday. Gauthier has been playing for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL playoffs. Based on that timetable, he'll miss training camp and the start of the 2017-18 campaign. It's an unfortunate setback for the 22-year-old forward because he may have been able to earn a roster spot with the Leafs out of training camp. He had two goals, three points, and 23 penalty minutes in 21 NHL games this season.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk tallied a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals. He got his second goal of the playoffs during a second-period power play. Van Riemsdyk has generated three points over four games in the series.

2 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau found the back of the net in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. This was Marleau's first appearance in game action as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The veteran signed with the Leafs as a free agent this summer after spending the first 19 years of his career with the San Jose Sharks. The 38-year-old had 27 goals and 46 points in 82 games with San Jose last season. Don't expect him to carry any fantasy value going into this season, but he'll be a good example for the young Leafs roster.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman may not play with Auston Matthews as much as he did last year. Hyman spent the vast majority of the 2016-17 season playing on a line with Matthews and William Nylander, but the arrival of Patrick Marleau could change that. "Wherever you play, there is enough ice time for everybody," said Hyman. "It's good to have this problem, because it means you have a lot of good guys and a lot of depth." The 25-year-old had 10 goals and 28 points in 82 games last season. Hyman might be a candidate for a line with Nazem Kadri and Connor Brown if he doesn't stick with Matthews.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin hopes to stay with the Maple Leafs even though he could be exposed in the upcoming expansion draft. "I haven't thought too much about it," Martin said. "You go where life takes you. I think it's going to be a good place to play hockey, whether I end up there or not. I hope I stay in Toronto. I love it there." Marin inked a four-year, $10 million contract with Toronto as a free agent prior to the 2016-17 season.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo is glad that he's still a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Vegas expansion draft, Leivo wasn't sure if he was going to be on his way out of Toronto, but the Leafs decided to protect him. "Young guys are fighting for spots, but I feel it’s like that every year here," Leivo said. "As you get older, you realize what’s at stake and you want to make the most of the chance. We have a group who built a lot of chemistry last year. Even when I wasn’t playing, they were still great to me and when I got in, I felt like I hadn’t missed a game. Hopefully this season is even better. They knew I did well last year and I think Mike (Babcock) was excited to give me another shot." The 24-year-old put up 10 points in just 13 games last season.

6 Eric Fehr Active

Although Eric Fehr has dealt with more than his fair share of injuries so far in his career, he doesn't feel like he's close to being done. "I feel like I have a lot of miles left," Fehr said. "I've been injured so much, my games are relatively low, considering my age. I feel like I can play, and I'm super-excited for this season, the way the off-season training has gone." Fehr was dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 1, but he only played in one game with Toronto and suffered a broken finger during that contest. He'll provide the Leafs with depth and experience, but he might find himself spending a fair amount of time as a healthy scratch in 2017-18.

7 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen knows it will be tough to crack the Leafs' roster this season. "This is a new year and I just start from the same spot as everyone else," said Kapanen. "It’s going to be a tough camp, but I’ll be ready for it. Anything can happen, but I just want to stay healthy this year and be a better player. It’s always tough (to win a spot), especially now that we have a good group of guys. It’s going to be a challenge. (Workouts) have been high tempo and some guys can really play." Kapanen had 43 points in 43 AHL games last season. He also registered one point in eight games with the Maple Leafs.

8 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Although Joffrey Lupul isn't seeking a second opinion after failing his physical, it now sounds like the NHL will ask an independent doctor to medically evaluate him. Lupul failed his physical with the Maple Leafs, but then claimed on his Instagram account that the Leafs cheated. He deleted that post and apologized in a statement, calling his response "inappropriate." He added that he will not be seeking a second opinion despite the fact that it would have been within his rights to do so.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner believes the Toronto Maple Leafs will be better than they were last year. The Maple Leafs surprised the hockey world by making the playoffs last year, and pushing the Capitals in the opening round. "Everyone just keeps telling me how many wins they want," Marner said. "But, it will be fun coming in here, believing in each other, believing in the one beside us. We do that and play the way we can, we’re going to be better than last year." Marner had an impressive 61 points in 77 games as a rookie in 2016-17. There's a realistic chance he'll hit the 70-point mark next season.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander will skate alongside Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman in Monday's preseason opener versus Ottawa. That combination was together for most of the 2016-17 season and the rookie trio proved to be a potent line offensively. Nylander was impressive in his first full NHL campaign with 22 goals and 61 points in 81 games.

3 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored a goal in Toronto's 4-2 win versus Buffalo on Monday night. He opened the scoring in the first period, which started a barrage of three goals in 43 seconds for the Leafs. Komarov has been red hot lately with three goals and four assists in the past seven games.

4 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown wants to contribute more offensively in 2017-18. Brown was one of the pleasant surprises on the Maple Leafs' roster last season, as he scored 20 goals in 82 games. Last week, the Leafs rewarded him with a three-year, $6.3 million contract. "We have to put the team first, and a lot of individual success will happen because of it," Brown said. "We'll be working hard for spots on lines and spots in the lineup … and hopefully it leads to some success in the early going. I want to continue to be relied upon defensively and play structurally like I have throughout my pro career, try to be conscious of that, but I think I have more to give on the offensive side, especially out of the gate. Out of the gate I was a little slow last year, so hopefully I'll have a good start." It wouldn't be surprising to see Brown take a step back in the goal department next season.

5 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov isn't expected to play Wednesday night. He is feeling a bit banged up after Monday's match against Boston, so consider him day-to-day with an undisclosed injury for now. Eric Fehr will play instead.

6 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner showed up for training camp in excellent shape. He averaged a personal high 21:32 of ice time per game last season and he broke out offensively with 43 points in 82 contests. Gardiner also led the Leafs in power-play time last year and he could flirt with the 50-point plateau in 2017-18.

2 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly is slated to be paired with Ron Hainsey this season. Hainsey was signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this summer after he won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh. "We feel Rielly's a real, real good player," said coach Mike Babcock. "We want him to be upper echelon in the League so we needed a partner for him." Babcock also intends to have Nikita Zaitsev play alongside Jake Gardiner again.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev didn't skate Friday, but coach Mike Babcock said the defenseman was fine. Zaitsev is slated to be back on the ice in a day or two, according to coach Mike Babcock. The Leafs don't seem to think the issue is anything to worry about.

4 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night against Boston. He has been sidelined since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury. Carrick has seven points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey has been paired with Morgan Rielly in the first few Maple Leaf scrimmages. Toronto coach Mike Babcock seems intent on playing the talented Rielly with the 36-year-old veteran Hainsey and the two rearguards seem to be getting along just fine. Rielly has a lot of untapped offensive potential and his teaming up with Hainsey may help him release it.

6 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin is OK to play in Game 4 on Wednesday night, according to coach Mike Babcock. He appeared to be hurt on Monday after Washington's Tom Wilson fell on the back of his leg. Marincin missed some time at the end of the match as a result. He was a key player in Toronto's penalty kill in Game 3's 4-3 comeback win.

7 Andreas Borgman Active

Toronto has inked Andreas Borgman to a two-year, entry-level contract. Borgman was the SHL's rookie of the year after he posted five goals, 15 points and a plus-23 rating in 45 games for HV71. He also had 10 points in 14 playoff games en route to the league championship.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen is healthy going into training camp this season. A year ago he missed the beginning of training camp because of a concussion he suffered when he played for Denmark in an Olympic qualifier. "It's nice to be healthy and feel good on the ice right away," said Andersen. "I've been working hard in the gym, and I feel I'm moving really well in the net. It's nice not to have to deal with all that extra stuff, and focusing on getting in the best shape possible." He struggled out of the gate last season before rounding into form. Andersen is likely to see a heavy workload in 2017-18, so being in great shape is a good sign for fantasy owners.