Dennis Seidenberg | Defenseman | #4

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (35) / 7/18/1981
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 198
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 6 (172) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Dennis Seidenberg has agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million extension with the New York Islanders.
That's a raise on the $1 million he earned from New York in 2016-17 after being bought out by the Boston Bruins. He had five goals and 22 points in 73 games while averaging 19:26 minutes per contest with the Islanders this season. Apr 24 - 2:04 PM
Source: Arthur Staple on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
735172225320000089.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002PHI58491382012000123.033
2003PHI5000-420000014.000
2005ARI6331518-13182701083.036
2006CAR52268-16180000083.024
2007CAR47015156180700080.000
2008CAR7052530-93729001129.039
2009BOS794283263927011153.026
2010BOS8172532341110002166.042
2011BOS8051823153908022174.029
2012BOS464131718100200283.048
2013BOS34191011100000053.019
2014BOS8231114-13400000103.029
2015BOS6111112-1240100066.015
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9OTT1000-10000002.000
Apr 8@ NJ100010000000.000
Apr 6@ CAR100010000001.000
Apr 4@ NAS101110000004.000
Apr 2@ BUF1011-10000000.000
Mar 31NJ100012000001.000
Mar 30@ PHI100010000001.000
Mar 27NAS100002000001.000
Mar 25BOS1000-10000000.000
Mar 24@ PIT000000000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Brock Nelson
3Alan Quine
4Casey Cizikas
5Mikhail Grabovski
LW1Andrew Ladd
2Anders Lee
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Ryan Strome
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
5Stephen Gionta
D1Johnny Boychuk
2Nick Leddy
3Travis Hamonic
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Calvin de Haan
7Scott Mayfield
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
3Jean-Francois Berube
 

 