C 1 John Tavares Active

The New York Islanders want to sign John Tavares to a long-term extension in the off-season. Tavares will let the Islanders know if he is interested in a long-term deal in the next few weeks and if so, the negotiations will start soon. If not, Tavares, who is eligible to become a UFA after the 2017-18 season, will likely be dealt during this off-season. It should be interesting this spring and summer in Brooklyn.

2 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored a goal and two assists on Sunday to help the Islanders finish the year with six straight victories. Nelson finishes with 20 goals and 45 points in 81 games. The 250year-old set a career high in points.

3 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday March 14. Quine was out for seven straight games. He recorded three shots on goal in 11:20 minutes on Tuesday.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas will need six weeks to recover from his finger injury. Cizikas missed the Islanders' final six games. The Islanders failed to make the playoffs, so he'll have all summer to recover and prepare for the 2017-18 campaign.

5 Mikhail Grabovski I.L.

Mikhail Grabovski (concussion) is on the injured non-roster list. Grabovski failed his physical due to concussion symptoms that have been bothering him since last season. There's no known timetable for his recovery, which is to be expected when it comes to a concussion.

LW 1 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd had been playing through a nagging injury for the first few months of the season. That might explain why Ladd struggled right out of the gate in 2016-17 only to get better as the campaign went on. Now that he's adjusted to playing with the Islanders and he'll presumably be healthy going into 2017-18, it'll be interesting to see how he does next season. He'll be a good buy-low candidate going into drafts.

2 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over New Jersey on Saturday. Lee has 33 goals and 51 points in 80 games this season. Jason Chimera netted the game-winning goal early in the third period. Adam Pelech accounted for the Islanders' other marker. Nick Leddy assisted on two of the Islanders' four goals.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier registered two assists in the Islanders' 3-2 win over the Rangers Wednesday night. Beauvillier has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has eight goals and 21 points in 56 contests this season.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin's upper-body injury was a shoulder problem. Kulemin won't need surgery to correct the problem. He had 12 goals and 23 points in 72 contests this season.

5 Shane Prince Sidelined

Shane Prince will sit out Tuesday's game because of a lower-body injury. The Islanders will dress seven defenders against Nashville. Prince has five goals and 18 points in 50 appearances this season.

RW 1 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome (wrist) might have been able to return to the Islanders' lineup next week had they made the playoffs. In other words, the Islanders would have gotten help from Strome in the first round if they had avoided elimination. As it is, Strome should be fine for the 2017-18 campaign.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey was his team's only goal-scorer in a 3-1 loss to the visiting Nashville Predators Monday night. Bailey has 13 goals and 50 points in 72 games this season. His goal Monday, at 17:20 of the second period, cut the Preds' lead to 2-1. Drawing an assist on Bailey's goal was Nick Leddy. It was his 30th assist of the season.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck was dealing with a nagging groin injury. Clutterbuck won't need offseason surgery to deal with the issue. He had five goals and 20 points in 66 games this season.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

5 Stephen Gionta Active

Stephen Gionta will draw into the lineup on Thursday. He has been scratched for the last three games, but gets a chance to play again because of an injury to Shane Prince. Gionta has zero goals and four assists in 12 games this season.

D 1 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk (lower body) will return on Thursday. Boychuk was sidelined for 12 straight games. He has six goals and 21 points in 59 games this season. With his return, Thomas Hickey is projected to spend the game in the press box.

2 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy picked up his 31st assist of the campaign during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Sabres. Mark it now 42 points in 77 games for the talented defender. Every point creates a new high water mark in points.

3 Travis Hamonic Sidelined

Travis Hamonic left Thursday's match with the Flyers due to an upper body injury. He skated 4:38 and fought Dale Weise before departing. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will play his second straight game as a winger on Thursday against the Hurricanes. Once again, he'll skate to the left of Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey on the team's third line. Hickey scored the overtime winner over Nashville on Tuesday. He has four goals and 20 points with 87 hits and 102 blocks in 73 games this season.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg has agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million extension with the New York Islanders. That's a raise on the $1 million he earned from New York in 2016-17 after being bought out by the Boston Bruins. He had five goals and 22 points in 73 games while averaging 19:26 minutes per contest with the Islanders this season.

6 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan picked up a couple of assists in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. de Haan has a respectable 23 points in 76 games this season but is far off the offensive numbers the Islanders were hoping to get when they made him the 12th overall pick during the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. His assists came on goals by Cal Clutterbuck and Jason Chimera.

7 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be scratched against the Sabres on Sunday. Over 21 games this season the rugged defender has posted six points along with 31 blocks and 34 hits.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss finished the season with a 32-save victory over Ottawa on Sunday night. Greiss snapped a three-game winless slide to improve to 26-18-5 this season with a 2.69 goals against average and .913 save percentage.

2 Jaroslav Halak Active

Jaroslav Halak saved 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win against New Jersey Saturday night. Halak has now won five straight games, allowing just six goals over that span. If the Islanders are able to squeak into the playoffs then Halak will deserve a fair amount of the credit for his late season heroics.