Scottie Upshall | Winger | #9

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (34) / 10/7/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (6) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Scottie Upshall suffered a left kidney laceration on Saturday that will sideline him indefinitely.
Upshall only played nine shifts and logged 4:46 of ice time versus the Coyotes. He has posted seven goals and 19 points in 63 games this season. Upshall isn't expected to play again this year. Apr 2 - 10:35 AM
Source: St. Louis Blues
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
6371219-1460000271.099
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002NAS810120000006.167
2003NAS7011-20010006.000
2005NAS488162414341200272.111
2006PHI3288163261210487.092
2007PHI6114163027433001128.109
2008ARI7415193478952001192.078
2009ARI4918143255021004119.151
2010CLM82221234-75221002191.115
2011FLA26235-3291000153.038
2012FLA27415-8251000154.074
2013FLA7615223717315103161.093
2014FLA638715-8280100293.086
2015STL70681454400031113.053
2016STL7310818-1450020185.118
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 31@ ARI100000000000.000
Mar 30@ VGK101110000002.000
Mar 27SJ000000000000.000
Mar 24@ CLM000000000000.000
Mar 23VAN000000000000.000
Mar 21BOS000000000000.000
Mar 18@ CHI000000000000.000
Mar 17NYR000000000000.000
Mar 15COL000000000000.000
Mar 12@ ANA000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brayden Schenn
2Oskar Sundqvist
3Kyle Brodziak
4Ivan Barbashev
5Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Robby Fabbri
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
6Nikita Soshnikov
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
8Chris Butler
9Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 