All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn scored a goal in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Schenn took the feed from Jaden Schwartz and fired off a lightning quick wrister to beat Malcolm Subban. It's Schenn's 26th goal of the year, matching his career high for goals in a season (2015-16) when he was a member of the Philadelphia Flyers. He's now sitting at 65 points in 77 games this season. Patrik Berglund and Chris Thorburn also scored in the loss.

2 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist scored his first goal of the 2017-18 season on Tuesday night in a 3-2 OT win versus San Jose. Sundqvist's first marker in 37 games got the Blues on the board before the end of the first period. He logged just 7:19 of ice time in the contest. Sundqvist has four points this campaign.

3 Kyle Brodziak Active

The St. Louis Blues were shutout 2-0 by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. To put into perspective how bad a night the Blues had, they managed only 17 total shots on goal with Kyle Brodziak leading the team with four. Nobody else had more than two in the game. After trading away Paul Stastny at the deadline, it appears St. Louis have thrown in the towel on their season.

4 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev picked up a goal with an assist and a plus-2 rating with a blocked shot and a hit in Monday's 4-2 win in Anaheim. Barbashev had a nearly identical stat line in Los Angeles on Saturday, picking up a goal with an assist, a plus-2 rating and two shots in that game, too. In fact, he has lit the lamp in three of his past four games, as scooting up to the line with Alexander Steen and Vladimir Tarasenko has done wonders for his production. If he is still available off the waiver wire, he's not a bad addition in deeper pools. He is also a sweet mid-tier sleeper pick in DFS formats.

5 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund found the back of the net in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Berglund opened the scoring just 2:54 into the opening period. The Blues forward has scored five goals in his last nine games, which is pretty good for a player who has just 13 goals all season. He's up to 21 points in 52 games this season. Berglund doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz is on a five-game point streak. Schwartz kept that run going by recording an assist in a 2-1 win over Columbus on Saturday. He has 22 goals and 55 points in 55 contests this season. With that he's tied his total from 2016-17 despite the fact that he played a total of 78 contests last season. There's an outside chance that he'll end up reaching his career-high of 63 points, which was set in 2014-2015. That's pretty impressive, especially given that he missed a chunk of the season.

2 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka netted the game-winning goal with a plus-1 rating on three shots on net in Monday's 4-2 win in Anaheim. Sobotka has a point in back-to-back outings after an ugly 15-game stretch from Jan. 30-March 8. Perhaps this game-winner will give him continued confidence heading into Thursday's home game against the Avalanche. If he can piece together a point streak for a couple more games he might be worth a look in deeper fantasy pools.

3 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri underwent knee surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bernard Bach. Fabbri suffered a torn ACL last February. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and was cleared to play in late July. Unfortunately for Fabbri, he re-injured himself during training camp. The Blues forward is done for the season.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

The St. Louis Blues were shut out by the Arizona Coyotes 6-0 tonight. It's a tough loss for the Blues who had a great opportunity to pull away from the Colorado Avalanche in the battle for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Tarasenko fired off a game-high six shots but none could get in behind Antti Raanta who stood on his head tonight. The Russian forward remains at 31 goals and 63 points this season.

2 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen found the back of the net in a 2-1 win over Columbus on Saturday. It was Steen's 15th goal and 45th point in 69 games this season. It also extended his point streak to four games. This is the fifth straight campaign that he's reached the 15-goal milestone. He also reached the 50-point mark in each of those previous four seasons, but it would take something of a hot finish for him to get there again.

3 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

The St. Louis Blues have decided to scratch Dmitrij Jaskin tonight against the Florida Panthers. Jaskin has 12 points in 40 games and will sit for the second straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Chris Thorburn and Vince Dunn.

4 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Thompson has now been scratched in back-to-back games. He has three goals and six assists in 38 games this season. Chris Butler and Nolan Stevens will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

Chris Thorburn has been waived by the St. Louis Blues. Thorburn was a healthy scratch Sunday afternoon against Nashville. He has four assists in 33 games with the Blues this season.

6 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov (upper body) will miss at least two more games. Soshnikov won't travel with the Blues for Friday's game in Vegas or Saturday's game in Arizona. He has a goal and two points in 13 games this season.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo has been selected as the NHL's first star of the week for the period ending Mar. 18. Pietrangelo amassed three goals and six assists in four games. He set a career-high with four points in Sunday's 5-4 OT win over Chicago. Pietrangelo has a personal best 15 goals this season, which has him tied for the league lead among defensemen.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko suited up in Friday's match against Dallas. Parayko dealt with some tightness that resulted in him leaving Thursday's practice early. However, he was fine to play versus the Stars. Parayko posted three shots and two hits in 22:03 of ice time.

3 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson scored the Blues' goal in a 4-1 loss to Colorado. Edmundson played in his first game since Feb. 8 because of an arm injury. He also had two shots and two hits in 22:01 of ice time. Edumundson has seven goals and 16 points in 57 games in 2017-18. Colton Parayko and Dmitrij Jaskin assisted on the Blues' lone marker.

4 Carl Gunnarsson Sidelined

Updating a previous item, Carl Gunnarsson suffered a torn ACL on Friday night. His season is officially over. The 31-year-old will now have a mountain of a hill to climb to get back into game shape. He'll end the season with five goals and nine assists in 63 games this season. He's not a standout player, but losing him will hurt the Blues' overall depth on defense.

5 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo has been handed a $3,091.40 fine. If that sounds like a weird amount, it's because the NHL is issuing the largest fine they could under these circumstances and that's what it is in this case. Bortuzzo is being punished for crosschecking Boston’s Jordan Szwarz.

6 Vince Dunn Active

Vince Dunn notched one goal and three assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago. Dunn provided a goal and an assist on St. Louis power plays during the second period and he collected two secondary helpers in the third period. He had four assists in 15 games going into Sunday's tilt. Dunn has 22 points in 65 games this season.

7 Jay Bouwmeester I.L.

Jay Bouwmeester will miss the rest of the season because of a hip injury. Bouwmeester is expected to be out for four to six months. He has been limited to 35 games this season due to injuries. Bouwmeester had just two goals, five assists and 16 penalty minutes in 2017-18.

8 Chris Butler Active

The St. Louis Blues have recalled Chris Butler from the minors on an emergency basis. The Blues are down another defenseman, after Jordan Schmaltz suffered an injury in last night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Butler has absolutely no fantasy value.

9 Jordan Schmaltz Sidelined

Jordan Schmaltz suffered an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. He exited the game in the first period and hasn't returned. The Blues have already announced that his night is over. He's considered day-to-day at this point. The team will likely shed some light on his injury in the coming days.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen allowed two goals on 14 shots before being pulled in tonight's 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Allen got the quick yank from head coach Mike Yeo and the two had a conversation on the bench afterwards that had Allen looking visibly upset with his coach's decision. It's Allen's first regulation loss since March 15th and he'll see his record fall to 27-22-3 with a 2.71 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage. The Blues will need their starting netminder to gather his cool and be ready to bounce back on Monday against the Washington Capitals.