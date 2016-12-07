Alexander Steen | Winger | #20

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny wasn't pleased with his team's effort in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Nashville Predators. The Blues may have been caught looking ahead to next Monday's Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, but they weren't ready to play on Friday. "I think we seemed to mentally disappear maybe after that first goal or second goal," said Stastny. "It just carried through throughout the whole game. … Just flat. You saw it, we saw it. It’s frustrating. We get down a goal and then we start playing three forwards by ourselves, we try to play two defensemen by themselves."

2 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils. It was his first goal in 10 games. Lehtera has produced just nine points in 26 games this campaign.

3 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund scored his sixth goal of the year in Monday's Winter Classic win over Chicago. He has recorded five of those markers in the last eight games. Berglund has produced just 13 points in 38 matches this year despite his improved play.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak opened the scoring Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton. He got his fifth goal of the season at the 4:20 mark of the first period. Brodziak has two goals and one assist in the last four games. That's quite the hot streak for a player who has eight points in 32 matches.

LW 1 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win against Chicago. He picked up an assist on a goal by Patrik Berglund for his 500th career point. Steen got his 501st point when he sealed the win with an empty-net marker. He is the third player from the 2002 NHL Entry Draft to reach 500 points after Rick Nash and Alexander Semin. However, Steen has disappointed this year with only four goals and 20 points in 32 matches. Perhaps this will help get him going again.

2 Jaden Schwartz Active

Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars. Schwartz's goal in the first period tied the game at one. He also picked up the only assist on David Perron's game-winning goal in overtime. The 24-year-old has 12 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues tonight.

3 Robby Fabbri Active

Robby Fabbri earned a pair of assists Monday in a 4-1 victory versus Chicago. He assisted on two goals by Vladimir Tarasenko during the third period to give the Blues the win in the Winter Classic. The 20-year-old forward has generated 11 goals and 25 points in 37 games this season.

4 David Perron Active

David Perron scored a goal for a third consecutive game Wednesday night. He didn't have a goal for 10 straight contests before his recent hot streak. Now, Perron has 10 goals on the season to go with 10 assists in 36 appearances.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to lift St. Louis to a 4-1 victory over Chicago in the Winter Classic. Tarasenko's first goal proved to be the game winner, giving him four GWGs on 18 goals. Alexander Steen scored a goal and registered an assist for St. Louis. Patrik Berglund accounted for the Blues' other marker. Robby Fabbri registered two assists, giving him 25 points in 37 games.

2 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

Dmitrij Jaskin assisted on two goals in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He helped set up two of Robby Fabbri's three goals in the contest after he commited a costly boarding penalty, which gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead. This was the first multi-point performance of the season for Jaskin, who has one goal and eight helpers in 30 outings.

3 Nail Yakupov Active

Nail Yakupov will be a healthy scratch when the St. Louis Blues host the Philadelphia Flyers. The scratch will be the third straight for the former Oilers first overall selection, he's appeared in 21 games (21-3-3-6). Ty Rattie and Brad Hunt will join him in the press box.

4 Scottie Upshall Active

Scottie Upshall got his fourth goal of the year Wednesday night. He went 16 straight games without earning a point going into the contest. Upshall has seven points to his credit in 33 matches. Needless to say, he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

5 Ryan Reaves Active

Ryan Reaves sustained an undisclosed injury during Tuesday's game. Reaves left that contest a bit before its conclusion as a result. Reaves skated as an extra during Thursday's practice and left the skate early, but Blues coach Ken Hitchcock still called him probable for Thursday's contest.

D 1 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk potted his eighth marker of the season Wednesday in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. It was his sixth power-play goal of 2016-17. He has produced 14 of his 24 points on the man advantage.

2 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo (illness) will be back in the lineup Thursday. He wasn't able to play Tuesday against Dallas because of an illness, but he will be ready to return when the Blues visit Tampa Bay.

3 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko finished with a team-high five shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Nashville Predators. Parayko finished the game with a minus-2 rating, one blocked shot and two takeaways in 20 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has 17 assists in 36 games, while averaging 21:25 of ice time per game.

4 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester recorded his 300th career assist during Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over Montreal. The veteran blueliner is now up to four helpers and five points this season. While he boasts 203 of his 381 career points back with Florida, Bouwmeester is creeping up on his Calgary numbers. He needs just nine more points to surpass the 79 he posted with them and he'd need to do it in the next 12 games to beat the 279 games needed. It probably won't happen, but it's fun to think about.

5 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson (upper body) will make his return to the Blues' lineup on Tuesday. Edmundson missed roughly a month due to his injury. "I'm feeling good. This is probably the best day I've had so far," Edmundson said. "I've skated for three weeks now. I feel like I can jump right into the game." His return coincidentally corresponds with fellow Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo sustaining a lower-body injury on Saturday.

6 Carl Gunnarsson Active

Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) returned to action on Saturday. Gunnarsson was injured on December 8. He played 10:35 and was minus-one. Gunnarsson has only two assists in 24 games so his fantasy value is negligible.

7 Robert Bortuzzo I.L.

Robert Bortuzzo has signed a two-year, $2.3 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues. Bortuzzo was eligible to test the unrestricted free agent market this summer. That contract is a slight upgrade from his existing two-year, $2.1 million deal. He has a goal and two assists in 11 games this season. He's also currently on the injured reserve list with a lower-body issue.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will stay in the lineup Thursday night. On Tuesday, he helped fill in for Alex Pietrangelo, who sat due to an illness. Pietrangelo will return Thursday, but Hunt will remain in the fold. That could make Carl Gunnarsson a healthy scratch. Hunt has four points in five games this season.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen kicked out 22 of 23 shots in St. Louis' 4-1 win over Chicago in the Winter Classic. Allen only faced six shots in each of the first and third periods. This snapped his two-game slump, giving him a 17-9-3 record in 30 starts.