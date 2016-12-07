Player Page

Alexander Steen | Winger | #20

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 212
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (24) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Alexander Steen notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 win against Chicago.
He picked up an assist on a goal by Patrik Berglund for his 500th career point. Steen got his 501st point when he sealed the win with an empty-net marker. He is the third player from the 2002 NHL Entry Draft to reach 500 points after Rick Nash and Alexander Semin. However, Steen has disappointed this year with only four goals and 20 points in 32 matches. Perhaps this will help get him going again. Jan 3 - 12:34 PM
Source: Sportsnet Stats on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3241620-11310800045.089
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005TOR75182745-942910103176.102
2006TOR8215203552643015192.078
2007TOR7615274203227102169.089
2008STL8182028-103037100148.054
2009STL6824234763079204189.127
2010STL72203151-32619205218.092
2011STL43151328242832003134.112
2012STL408192751436003129.062
2013STL683329621746710129211.156
2014STL74244064833816005223.108
2015STL67173552348219102172.099
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 2CHI1112100000011.000
Dec 30NAS100000000000.000
Dec 28PHI101100010000.000
Dec 22@ TB1000-10000002.000
Dec 20@ DAL100000000000.000
Dec 19EDM100000000001.000
Dec 17CHI101112000002.000
Dec 15NJ100000000000.000
Dec 13@ NAS1000-20000001.000
Dec 11@ MIN1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Jori Lehtera
3Patrik Berglund
4Kyle Brodziak
LW1Alexander Steen
2Jaden Schwartz
3Robby Fabbri
4David Perron
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Dmitrij Jaskin
3Nail Yakupov
4Scottie Upshall
5Ryan Reaves
D1Kevin Shattenkirk
2Alex Pietrangelo
3Colton Parayko
4Jay Bouwmeester
5Joel Edmundson
6Carl Gunnarsson
7Robert Bortuzzo
8Brad Hunt
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 