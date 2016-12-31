Player Page

Rick Nash | Winger | #61

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 6/16/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (1) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Rick Nash will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday with a groin injury.
The good news is that he could return as early as the weekend. Nash has not played since December 18 and this is the second time this season that he has missed action with a groin injury, although there have been two different injuries to his groin. Nash has 13 goals and 20 points in 30 games and his offense is likely sorely missed on your fantasy squad. Jan 4 - 8:49 AM
Source: New York Daily News
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3013720-1124210288.148
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002CLM74172239-2778610002154.110
2003CLM80411657-35871910007269.152
2005CLM54312354551118004170.182
2006CLM75273057-873913125228.118
2007CLM803831692951012406329.116
2008CLM784039791152613515263.152
2009CLM76333467-2581012226254.130
2010CLM7532346623468007305.105
2011CLM82302959-1940613202306.098
2012NYR44212142162636103176.119
2013NYR65261339103643229258.101
2014NYR79422769293666418304.138
2015NYR6015213683042014183.082
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3BUF000000000000.000
Dec 31@ COL000000000000.000
Dec 29@ ARI000000000000.000
Dec 27OTT000000000000.000
Dec 23MIN000000000000.000
Dec 20@ PIT000000000000.000
Dec 18NJ100010000005.000
Dec 17@ NAS110110000003.333
Dec 15@ DAL110110001012.500
Dec 13CHI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Mika Zibanejad
3Kevin Hayes
4Oscar Lindberg
LW1Rick Nash
2Chris Kreider
3Michael Grabner
4Matt Puempel
5Jimmy Vesey
6Brandon Pirri
7Marek Hrivik
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Jesper Fast
4Nicklas Jensen
5Pavel Buchnevich
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Dan Girardi
3Kevin Klein
4Marc Staal
5Nick Holden
6Adam Clendening
7Steven Kampfer
8Brady Skjei
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Antti Raanta
 

 