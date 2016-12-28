Player Page

Trevor Daley | Defenseman | #6

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/9/1983
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 195
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 2 (43) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Trevor Daley suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday's contest.
Daley has five goals and 19 points in 54 contests in 2016-17. The severity of the injury wasn't immediately known. The Penguins were already missing defensemen Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta, so missing Daley for any period of time would put significant strain on Pittsburgh. Feb 22 - 5:26 AM
Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
54514199371301083.060
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003DAL27156-6141300034.029
2005DAL8131114-2870501191.033
2006DAL7448122630200168.059
2007DAL8251924-1850501187.057
2008DAL757182527301012104.067
2009DAL776162232523012107.056
2010DAL828192773423001131.061
2011DAL794212534215002134.030
2012DAL4449131142101058.069
2013DAL6791625103813003107.084
2014DAL68162238-133466202113.142
2015PIT826222893418000130.046
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 21@ CAR100000000000.000
Feb 19DET1000-20000002.000
Feb 17@ CLM1000-20000002.000
Feb 16WPG100002000001.000
Feb 14VAN101110000000.000
Feb 11@ ARI100010000002.000
Feb 9@ COL100010000000.000
Feb 7CAL100002000003.000
Feb 4@ STL100010000000.000
Feb 3CLM101100000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Jake Guentzel
6Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Conor Sheary
4Eric Fehr
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Steven Oleksy
7Brian Dumoulin
8Chad Ruhwedel
9Cameron Gaunce
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
 

 