Player Page

Roster

Francois Beauchemin | Defenseman | #32

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/4/1980
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208
Drafted: 1998 / Rd. 3 (75) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Updating the story on the Avalanche's decision to buyout Francois Beauchemin, his agent says that his client was never asked to waive his no-movement clause.
One possible reason to buyout Beauchemin would have been had he refused to waive his NMC because that would have forced the Avalanche to include him in their list of protected players for the expansion draft unless they parted ways with him. If Colorado never asked him to waive it, then it's possible that they could have freed the slot without buying him out, though they're getting the freed slot now either way. Avalanche GM Joe Sakic told Beauchemin that the decision to buy him out came from a desire for the team to get younger. That said, the Avalanche are still on the hook for his full $4.5 million cap hit next season because he was inked to an over-35 years old contract. Jun 15 - 10:49 AM
Source: Pierre LeBrun on Twitter
More Francois Beauchemin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8151318-143203001132.038
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2002MON1000-10000001.000
2005ANA7282836252410003137.058
2006ANA7172128749211000128.055
2007ANA8221921-95907012144.014
2008ANA20415-3120100245.089
2009TOR8252126-133346001170.029
2010ANA8151217-83212000106.047
2011ANA8281422-144832011139.058
2012ANA486182419221700074.081
2013ANA7041317263911011100.040
2014ANA64111223174821011110.100
2015COL8282634-73829022127.063
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ STL1101-10000004.250
Apr 8@ DAL101110000002.000
Apr 6MIN110100000006.167
Apr 4CHI100002000005.000
Apr 2@ MIN100010000002.000
Mar 31STL100000000000.000
Mar 29WAS1000-12000000.000
Mar 27@ CAL100000000003.000
Mar 25@ EDM1000-22000000.000
Mar 23EDM1000-10000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
5J.T. Compher
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Matthew Nieto
4Joe Colborne
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Mikko Rantanen
3Blake Comeau
4Sven Andrighetto
D1Erik Johnson
2Tyson Barrie
3Nikita Zadorov
4Patrick Wiercioch
5Mark Barberio
6Fedor Tyutin
7Cody Goloubef
G1Calvin Pickard
2Jeremy Smith
3Semyon Varlamov
 

 