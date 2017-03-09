Francois Beauchemin | Defenseman | #32

All Positions

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

According to TSN's Bob McKenzie, Matt Duchene is the player most likely to be traded this summer. The Avalanche tried dealing him before the trade deadline last March, but they obviously weren't satisfied with the offers they received. The 26-year-old had a tough year in 2016-17 (like the rest of the Avalanche players), as he scored just 18 goals and 41 points in 77 games. He has two years remaining on his contract at $6 million per season. As disappointing as his season was, don't be surprised if a change of scenery helps him regain some of his offensive touch. Duchene is just one year removed from his last 30-goal season. TSN's Darren Dreger says the Avalanche are looking for a defenseman in any deal involving Duchene. Also according to Dreger, the New York Islanders are a potential landing spot for the Avs forward.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg scored for just the sixth time this season in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Detroit. It was his first goal since Feb. 4. Soderberg recorded just one assist during that 17-game span. He has registered only 13 points in 67 matches this season campaign after he had 51 points in 2015-16.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko notched two goals in Colorado's loss to Chicago on Sunday. Grigorenko netted his first tally since Feb. 25, and is now up to nine goals and 21 points in 66 games this season with a minus-12 rating.

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell and Joe Colborne will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Mitchell's season ends with seven points, 45 PIMs and 88 hits over 65 games. Colborne managed just eight points and 86 hits in 62 games this season.

5 J.T. Compher Active

J.T. Compher scored a goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues. Compher tied the game at one with a power play goal at the 11:49 mark of the second frame. Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Barrie picked up the assists on Colorado's only goal. Compher now has three goals in 16 games this season.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog got his 17th goal of 2016-17 in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago. He posted a shorthanded goal shortly after Matt Duchene also scored when the Avalanche were on the penalty kill. Landeskog has two goals in two games after he had a 12-game goalless drought.

2 Rene Bourque Active

Rene Bourque will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Bourque finished Saturday's game against Ottawa with a minus-1 rating in four penalty minutes. He has 11 goals and five assists in 51 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch is also a healthy scratch.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. He scored his seventh goal of the season with 5:40 left in the third period to give the Avalanche a chance at a late comeback, but they couldn't get the equalizer. Nieto has 11 points in 41 games with Colorado since he was claimed off waivers from San Jose.

4 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne and John Mitchell are projected to be scratched against the Stars on Saturday. Colborne has but eight points and 86 hits in 68 games to his credit this season. Mitchell meanwhile has seven points with 45 hits and PIMs plus 88 hits in 65 games.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon has been a dominant force at the IIHF World Hockey Championships. He leads Team Canada in scoring with 14 points and is tied for second among all players in the tournament. Team Canada will play for the gold medal Sunday against Team Sweden and MacKinnon will certainly be a major player to watch in that contest.

2 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen has six points in four games for Finland at the World Hockey Championship tournament. He notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Slovenia. The marker was Rantanen's first of the tournament. Rantanen led the Avalanche with 20 goals during the 2016-17 season. He finished with 38 points in 75 games.

3 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau will return to action on Thursday against the Wild. Comeau has picked up eight goals and 11 points along with 54 PIMs and 124 hits.

4 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto earned an assist in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Minnesota. He scored a goal in the match too, but it ended up being taken off the board after the Wild challenged the play for goaltender interference. Andrighetto's power-play marker, with 1:14 remaining, would've sent the game into overtime. He has been excellent since being acquired from Montreal. Andrighetto has 13 points in 17 appearances as a member of the Avalanche.

D 1 Erik Johnson Active

Erik Johnson capped Colorado's comeback with the overtime winner on Tuesday night. The Avalanche spotted Chicago a 3-0 lead before rallying for the victory. It was Johnson's second goal of the season. He has one goal and three assists in the last five games.

2 Tyson Barrie Active

The Colorado Avalanche could reportedly move Tyson Barrie this summer. Darren Dreger mentioned the possibility on TSN's "Insider Trading" segment. Dreger also mentioned that for Barrie to move, the Avalanche would need to get a quality defenseman in a separate trade for Matt Duchene. Barrie had seven goals and 31 points in 74 games this season, but he put up 49 and 53 points in his previous two seasons. The 25-year-old has three years remaining on his contract at $5.5 million. Barrie suffered a lacerated leg in a wrestling match with a teammate during the World Hockey Championship this spring, but he's expected to be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.

3 Nikita Zadorov I.L.

Nikita Zadorov was placed on I/R retroactively to Feb. 20th with a broken ankle. His season is over. The injury occurred during practice after Zadorov got tangled up with Mikko Rantanen. Zadorov was averaging 19:02 of ice time per game. He had no goals, 10 assists and a minus-20 rating in 56 games.

4 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch and Cody Goloubef are projected to be scratched against the Wild on Sunday night Goloubef has picked up just five points with 25 PIMs and 33 blocks in 31 games thus far. Wiercioch meanwhile has posted four goals and 12 points with 51 hits and 57 blocks in 56 games.

5 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio has been skating on Colorado's top defense pairing alongside Erik Johnson. "I think he's been pretty good," said coach Jared Bednar. "He helps us in a lot of areas. You look at his ability to move the puck and contribute to our offensive scheme, I think he's fitting in. He defends hard and we're asking a lot of him, playing in the top pair and logging minutes against some of those top guys he's got to defend. But I think he's doing an admirable job." He was claimed off waivers from Montreal on Feb. 2 and he has posted seven points in 24 games with the Avalanche.

6 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin isn't expected to participate in Saturday's game. It would be Tyutin's third straight game in the press box. He has a goal and 13 points in 69 games this season.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef is expected to spend Saturday's game in the press box. Goloubef was also held out of Thursday's game. He has five assists in 32 games in 2016-17.

G 1 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard made 24 saves on 27 shots in a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Sunday. Pickard finishes with a 15-31-2 record this season, 2.98 goals against average and .904 save percentage. It's a step back from his rookie season, but it was a step back for everyone on the Avs' roster.

2 Jeremy Smith Active

Jeremy Smith stopped 42 of 45 shots in regulation time in a 4-3 shootout loss to Dallas on Saturday. Smith faced a staggering 18 shots in the first period, but only allowed a single goal in that frame. Dallas managed to beat him again in each of the second and third periods though and he surrendered a goal to Tyler Seguin in the shootout that proved to be the difference.