Mike Smith | Goalie | #41

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/22/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 5 (161) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Mike Smith stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
Smith tried to play the puck from his own crease to spring a forward on a breakaway but Ondrej Kase stole the puck from him with ease and buried it into the empty net with 36 seconds remaining in the overtime period. It's unfortunate because it ruined what was a very solid game for Smith in goal. The OT loss drops his record to 7-11-5, with a 2.83 goals against average and a very respectable .918 save percentage. Jan 7 - 1:53 AM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2313157114622.83762700.9190
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2006DAL231213125023452.23511466.9123
2007TB 3419461519009842.59848764.9013
2008TB 41247114180951082.6212821174.9162
2009TB 42227313180731173.0911651048.9002
2010TB 221202136010582.90576518.8991
2011ARI673903381801031442.2120661922.9308
2012ARI3419561512052842.58938854.9105
2013ARI6236102721010101592.6418711712.9153
2014PHO623556144205131873.1619551768.9040
2015ARI3217541513026772.63921844.9163
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 4@ VAN160010033.002421.8750
Dec 31@ CAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29NYR158010155.173126.8390
Dec 27DAL159010122.032826.9290
Dec 23TOR160010044.003228.8750
Dec 21EDM158010033.102118.8570
Dec 19CAL159010133.052724.8890
Dec 17@ MIN159010133.052926.8970
Dec 15@ TOR165100021.854644.9570
Dec 13@ DET160100011.003837.9740

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Martin Hanzal
2Christian Dvorak
3Jordan Martinook
4Peter Holland
5Josh Jooris
6Brad Richardson
7Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Tobias Rieder
3Jamie McGinn
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Lawson Crouse
6Brendan Perlini
RW1Anthony Duclair
2Radim Vrbata
3Shane Doan
4Ryan White
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Michael Stone
4Jakob Chychrun
5Connor Murphy
6Anthony DeAngelo
7Luke Schenn
8Kevin Connauton
9Chris Pronger
G1Mike Smith
2Louis Domingue
 

 