C 1 Martin Hanzal Active

Do not be surprised if the Arizona Coyotes deal Martin Hanzal at or before the trade deadline. Hanzal is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and there really isn't any negotiations ongoing at this time. Hanzal would like to stay with the Coyotes (but what pending UFA doesn't say the same thing about their respective teams) but would be remiss if he didn't check out the market in July. He is injury-prone but the big center is a must for any NHL team. He has eight goals and 14 points thus far in 32 games.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak has played quite well defensively. The Coyotes took Dvorak late in the second round in 2014 and it was his offensive prowess that was attractive. But Dvorak knew that he had to play well defensively if he hoped to make it in the NHL despite his 52 goals and 121 points for London last season in 59 OHL games. "I wanted to make sure I was good defensively," Dvorak said. "You don’t want to be a liability out there. I think defensively I’ve done pretty well this year. I think as the games go by, I’m trying to get a little more creative offensively and trying to make more things happen." Dvorak has four goals and 12 points in 33 games this season but is an impressive plus-five on a weak Arizona squad. While we cannot recommend him at this time, look for him in a year or two in your pool.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook registered an assist in Arizona's 2-1 overtime loss to Calgary Wednesday night. Martinook has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has five goals and nine points in 15 contests this season.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland earned his third assist in six games with Arizona Friday night. He helped set up Shane Doan's 400th career goal late in the second period in a 4-1 loss to Toronto. Holland made an impact against the Leafs last week too when he scored the shootout winner for the Coyotes.

5 Josh Jooris Active

Josh Jooris is a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. This is the second time in three games that Jooris will find himself in the press box. The 26-year-old has one goal and two assists in 17 games this season. Kevin Connauton will also be scratched tonight.

6 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson (leg) might not be able to return in 2016-17. Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 17 because of a broken tibia and fibula. Before the injury he was off to a solid start with five goals and nine points in 16 contests.

7 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi I.L.

Max Domi (hand) resumed skating on Monday. Domi hasn't played since Dec. 8 due to a broken hand. He didn't work with a puck at all during Monday's skate.

2 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored in the Coyotes 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. Rieder has points in consecutive games and has 15 total points in 37 games. Anthony Duclair and Christian Dvorak scored the other goals for the Coyotes in the loss. Arizona will try to snap a six game losing streak on Saturday in Calgary.

3 Jamie McGinn Active

The Arizona Coyotes have struggled to find the back of the net in 2016-17. The Coyotes are one of just three teams that have failed to hit the 80-goal mark this season. Their 2.11 goals-per-game is second-worst in the NHL, but things have been even worse lately. During their current five-game losing skid, Arizona's scoring just 1.6 goals-per-game. "It’s not going in right now, but we have to stay positive and continue to work," winger Jamie McGinn said. "You stop working, you’re going to have no chance. You just gotta bear down and keep going."

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Alexander Burmistrov, Anthony DeAngelo, and Kevin Connauton will be scratched from Friday's match with Anaheim. Burmistrov is still working through work visa troubles, and DeAngelo is still suspended. So only Connauton is eligible to play for the Coyotes tonight, but he won't. He has a point along with 21 hits in 10 games thus far.

5 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse skated on the Coyotes' first line with Martin Hanzal and Radim Vrbata on Monday. Crouse got the opportunity as the Coyotes' look for someone to fill the void left by Max Domi while he recovers from a broken hand. Crouse didn't end up with a point or shot on goal in his first trial in that position though. That being said, he did block three shots.

6 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini made three shots on goal Wednesday night but failed to find the back of the net as the Arizona Coyotes lost a 3-0 contest to the Vancouver Canucks. As poor as that performance was, none of his teammates managed to get more than two shots against Ryan Miller as the Coyotes recorded only 22 total for the night. In his latest outing, Perlini scored a goal on four shots against the Calgary Flames last Saturday.

RW 1 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair is starting to regain his confidence after a horrible start to the season. Duclair has two goals in his last three games after starting the season with only one goal in his first 31. This was after a big rookie season in which he had 20 goals and 44 points. Duclair is now seeing top-six minutes alongside Tobias Rieder and Martin Hanzal. "Sometimes you need a puck to go in," captain Shane Doan said. "You just need a puck to go in. And to follow it up with another one, the second one is huge. The first one, you’re like, ‘Thank you.’ The second one, you’re like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. Here we go.’ I really hope that’s able to push him. He’s a very special talent offensively and do a lot. We need him." While we cannot recommend him at this time, another good game or two will change that.

2 Radim Vrbata Active

Radim Vrbata closed the Arizona Coyotes to within one on a penalty shot, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. The penalty came when Esa Lindell grabbed the puck in the crease. Vrbata earned his ninth goal of the season with 6.6 seconds remaining, but the opportunity was lost when the puck was cleared to the other end of the ice on the ensuing faceoff. With his 23rd point, Vrbata padded his lead for first over teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson and his 17 total points.

3 Shane Doan Active

In terms of offensive production, this has been a rough season for Shane Doan. Doan has just four goals and 10 points in 34 contests. Of course he's 40 now, so it's easy to point to his age as the cause for his regression. At the same time it's worth noting that his shooting percentage is just 5.1, down from 16.5% last season and his career average of 10.3%. His shooting percentage should go up before the campaign's done.

4 Ryan White I.L.

Ryan White (lower body) probably won't be back this week. He skated on Tuesday, but won't travel to Vancouver for Wednesday's contest. White has been sidelined since Dec. 21 due to a lower-body injury.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored a goal on the power-play in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Ekman-Larsson's goal came from a mad scramble in front of Gibson which resulted from a shot by Anthony Duclair. It's Ekman-Larsson's 8th goal of the year, and 5th power-play marker. His 0.51 points-per-game this season fall perfectly in line with his career average of 0.50 points-per-game, proving that his 55 point-season last year was more of an outlier. Regardless, he is still one of the most underrated defensemen in the NHL and a great fantasy contributor due to the number of goals and power-play goals he scores.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored the first goal of the night and had an assist on the final goal as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night. This was also Goligoski’s first goal of the season. Fortunately, he has also posted 11 assists and that has made him fantasy relevant.

3 Michael Stone Active

Michael Stone will be a healthy scratch Thursday night. Stone dressed in the Coyotes' previous four games. He has no goals and six assists in 24 contests in 2016-17.

4 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun (upper body) returned to action on Tuesday December 27. Chychrun didn't play on Friday due to the injury. He had a minus-one rating in 17:23 minutes of ice time.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy picked up a point during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Wild, his return after a three-game absence. He also had a minus-2 rating in 17:25 of ice time in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury. Murphy currently has five points in 27 games this season.

6 Anthony DeAngelo Suspended

Coyotes coach Dave Tippett is hoping that Anthony DeAngelo's suspension is "a good lesson for a young player." DeAngelo is serving a three-game suspension for abuse of an official. "I know the NHL, they want to make sure the officials are out of bounds on all situations," Tippett said. "That was a young player that was emotional at the time. There wasn’t a lot of intent, more just frustration." DeAngelo will be eligible to return on Jan. 13.

7 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn will be scratched against the Flames on Saturday night. Through 32 games this season he's posted two helpers with 39 PIMs, 48 blocks, and 110 hits. Not too shabby in reverse leagues.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Defenseman Kevin Connauton will not dress for the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. He's dressed sporadically, most recently on December 23rd, an 11 minute pointless affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He appeared in consecutive games only once in 2016-17, a four-game stretch beginning just before Halloween (4-0-1-1).

9 Chris Pronger I.L.

Chris Pronger was moved to long-term injured reserve by the Coyotes on Monday. The transaction cleared some cap space to help the team accommodate minor-league call-ups Tyler Gaudet and Anthony DeAngelo. The move won't bother Pronger, who won't play again because of concussions.

G 1 Mike Smith Active

Mike Smith stopped 32 of 35 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Smith tried to play the puck from his own crease to spring a forward on a breakaway but Ondrej Kase stole the puck from him with ease and buried it into the empty net with 36 seconds remaining in the overtime period. It's unfortunate because it ruined what was a very solid game for Smith in goal. The OT loss drops his record to 7-11-5, with a 2.83 goals against average and a very respectable .918 save percentage.