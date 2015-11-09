Player Page

Phil Housley | Defenseman

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (53) / 3/9/1964
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
Drafted: 1982 / Rd. 1 (6) / BUF
The Buffalo Sabres would reportedly like to interview Phil Housley for their vacant head coaching position.
The only issue with Buffalo wanting to talk to Housley, is that they'll need to wait until the Nashville assistant is done coaching in the Stanley Cup Final. Housley has been behind the Predators' bench since the 2013-14 season. According to TSN hockey insider Bob McKenzie, the Sabres may also interview Penguins assistants Rick Tocchet and Jacques Martin after the Stanley Cup Final. Jun 10 - 8:13 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993STL2671522-5124000060.117
1994CAL4383543171830000135.059
1995WAS81175168-63060000205.083
1996WAS77112940-102430100167.066
1997WAS6462531-102440100116.052
1998CAL79114354145240000193.057
1999CAL78114455-1224530002176.063
2000CAL6943034-1524015000115.035
2001CHI80152439-334814006218.069
2002TOR586232962629002137.044
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Fisher
3Calle Jarnkrok
4Colton Sissons
5Vernon Fiddler
6Frederick Gaudreau
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Pontus Aberg
4Austin Watson
5Cody McLeod
6Harry Zolnierczyk
RW1Filip Forsberg
2Viktor Arvidsson
3James Neal
4P. A. Parenteau
5Craig Smith
6Miikka Salomaki
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Yannick Weber
8Brad Hunt
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
3Marek Mazanec
 

 