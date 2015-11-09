Phil Housley | Defenseman

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Johansen Sidelined

The Nashville Predators have confirmed that Ryan Johansen was diagnosed with acute compartment syndrome. That was reported on Saturday, but now there is a Predators' statement on the matter. "Rapid diagnosis and treatment are critical to prevent complications," Predators GM David Poile said. "His symptoms developed shortly after the end of Game Four in Nashville, and as they progressed, he was diagnosed, transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and had surgery performed by head team physician Dr. Jed Kuhn within two hours of his diagnosis. As a result, he had no permanent injury to his muscle, nerves or blood vessels and we expect a full and complete recovery. The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care." Johansen will not be able to return before the end of the playoffs, but he should be available for the start of the 2017-18 season.

2 Mike Fisher Active

Mike Fisher remains goalless in 19 games so far this post-season. Fisher entered the Cup Final with zero points in his last 14 games but has now picked up four assists in the first five games of the Final. Sunday can be Fisher's last chance at a Stanley Cup and time is running out for him to find the back of the net and make a big impact for his team.

3 Calle Jarnkrok Active

Calle Jarnkrok scored a goal in Monday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Jarnkrok opened the scoring in the contest. The play was reviewed for goaltender interference after a coach's challenge, but the marker counted. After a sluggish start, Jarnkrok has produced five points in his last five playoff contests. He has one goal and three assists in the Stanley Cup Final versus the Penguins.

4 Colton Sissons Active

The NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed Colton Sissons' crosscheck on Olli Maatta in Game 5 Thursday night, but determined that no supplemental discipline was warranted. The incident occurred in the final minute of play and resulted in Sissons getting a match penalty. Maatta wasn't injured on the play, so both players should be in the lineup for Game 6.

5 Vernon Fiddler Active

Vernon Fiddler is not out warming up with his teammates, indicating he will likely be scratched for Game 3. Fiddler has played in nine game so far this post-season, picking up two points while averaging just over eight minutes a game.

6 Frederick Gaudreau Active

When Frederick Gaudreau scored the Nashville Predators' game-winning goal Monday night, he made history. Gaudreau became only the second player to score his first three NHL goals in the Stanley Cup Final. The other was John Harms of the Chicago Blackhawks in 1944. Two of Gaudreau's three goals have been game winners. On Monday night, he scored in the second period to make it 2-1 in Nashville's eventual 4-1 triumph over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins.

LW 1 Colin Wilson Active

Colin Wilson (undisclosed) will make his Stanley Cup Final debut in Game 5. The injury has kept him out of the lineup since the last game of Nashville's third-round series against Anaheim. Wilson is expected to play on a line with Harry Zolnierczyk and Frederick Gaudreau. Wilson has two goals and two assists in 12 games this postseason.

2 Kevin Fiala Sidelined

Kevin Fiala has a timetable of four-to-six months for his recovery from a fractured femur. He traveled back to Nashville with the team Friday and was encouraged to start walking by doctors. It wouldn't be surprising if this injury kept Fiala on the shelf for the start of the 2017-18 season.

3 Pontus Aberg Active

Pontus Aberg scored a goal in Nashville's 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 Wednesday night. Aberg has caught fire recently with two goals and four points in his last four games. Viktor Arvidsson and Mike Fisher assisted on the marker. The goal came at 12:57 of the first period and gave the Predators a 1-0 lead, but that proved to be all they could manage against Matt Murray tonight.

4 Austin Watson Active

Austin Watson has three assists in four games against Pittsburgh in the Stanley Cup Final. He has earned a helper in each of the last two contests and he was assessed 10 penalty minutes in Game 3 on Saturday night. Watson has nine points in 20 playoff matches after producing 17 points in 77 outings during the regular season.

5 Cody McLeod Active

Cody McLeod will be a healthy scratch in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday. McLeod has suited up in 14 games this postseason, but he's now been a healthy scratch in three consecutive games. He has one goal and 27 penalty minutes during the playoffs. Anthony Bitetto, Vernon Fiddler, Brad Hunt, P.A. Parenteau and Miikka Salomaki will also watch from the press box.

6 Harry Zolnierczyk Active

Harry Zolnierczyk is giving behind the scenes access to the Predators with his own blog entries on the NHL website. "Our problems tonight were mostly mental lapses and losing our coverage. We were just putting [goalie] Pekka [Rinne] in really tough spots." Zolnierczyk wrote. "It doesn't matter who is in net. Juuse [Saros] came in, and he is a fantastic goalie who is going to be one of the top goalies in this League, and were just too careless in front of him as well." Great on Zolnierczyk and the Predators as this is giving unprecedented access into the mind of a player heading into the biggest game of his hockey career. The Predators will be facing elimination on Sunday when they meet up with the Penguins in Nashville for Game 6. The full blog can be seen by clicking on the link below.

RW 1 Filip Forsberg Active

Filip Forsberg has picked up only one point in the five Cup Final games. Going into the Stanley Cup Final, Forsberg had 15 points in 16 post-season games but it appears the Penguins have figured out how to neutralize him. That, or the loss of Ryan Johansen has made it easier for the Penguins to zero in on just one player. If Nashville wants to overturn this 3-2 series deficit, they'll need Forsberg to step it up over the remaining two games.

2 Viktor Arvidsson Active

Viktor Arvidsson had a minus-4 rating in Nashville's 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. This was a night to forget for the Predators, as they were outplayed from the opening minute of Game 5. Arvidsson's minus-4 rating was the worst on the team, but Mattias Ekholm and Matt Irwin both finished minus-3 in this one. The Predators are now on the brink of elimination after Thursday's loss. Game 6 will be played in Nashville on Sunday night.

3 James Neal Active

James Neal scored his sixth goal of the playoffs on Saturday. It was an all-important goal as Neal found the back of the net with less than a minute to go in the second period and that gave the Predators a 3-1 lead in a game they would eventually win 5-1. Neal has only two assists in the playoffs in 19 games so his production has been spotty since the end of the regular season.

4 P. A. Parenteau Active

P. A. Parenteau has confirmed he will be a healthy scratch for Game 5 Thursday night. Parenteau was in the lineup for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, but he logged less than 10 minutes in each contest. His removal from the lineup could indicate that Colin Wilson is ready to return from his undisclosed injury.

5 Craig Smith Active

Craig Smith has accounted for two of his three points in the playoffs in the last two games. He earned an assist in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night after he scored his first goal of the postseason on Saturday. Smith has been limited to just eight appearances during Nashville's playoff run because of injuries.

6 Miikka Salomaki Active

It appears as though Miikka Salomaki will be among Nashville's healthy scratches on Monday night. Salomaki was in the lineup for Games 5 and 6 against Anaheim in the Western Conference Final, but stayed out late during the team's optional morning skate. Nashville is expected to get back Mike Fisher and Craig Smith in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, so Salomaki, P. A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk might be heading to the press box.

D 1 P.K. Subban Active

P.K. Subban was not out with his teammates for the optional skate on Saturday. It's unknown if Subban is dealing with an injury but he was able to suit up for Game 5 despite not practicing the day before the game either. He should be a full go ahead of Game 6 tomorrow.

2 Roman Josi Active

Roman Josi leads all defensemen with six playoff goals. Josi also ranks first among Predators blueliners with 14 points in 19 playoff games. Only Erik Karlsson has more points among defensemen as he recorded 18 points in 19 contests before the Ottawa Senators were eliminated.

3 Ryan Ellis Sidelined

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports is reporting that Ryan Ellis is 'probably' to play tomorrow in Game 6. Ellis is currently dealing with an undisclosed upper body injury. However, Lavoie acknowledged it's still a little too early to be sure if Ellis will be able to suit up. For now, consider Ellis as a game-time decision.

4 Mattias Ekholm Active

Mattias Ekholm's goal on Saturday ended a 42-game goal scoring drought. Ekholm had been setting up markers though, so that goal was also his 10th point in 19 playoff contests. He's the fourth Predators defenseman to reach double-digits in points in the 2017 playoffs, making Nashville the third team to ever have four blueliners reach that milestone in the same postseason run. The other two were the 1984 Edmonton Oilers and 1993 Los Angeles Kings.

5 Anthony Bitetto Active

It looks like Anthony Bitetto will not play in Game 3 against the Penguins. Peter Laviolette elected to insert P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk into the lineup, and decided against making any changes to his defensive pairings. This means that Anthony Bitetto, Brad Hunt, Vernon Fiddler, Miikka Salomaki, Cody McLeod, Vladislav Kamenev, Marek Mazanec, Petter Granberg will all watch from the press box tonight.

6 Matt Irwin Active

Matt Irwin registered his second assist of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 against Anaheim. He has contributed two points in 16 games for the Predators, who will compete in the Cup Final against Pittsburgh or Ottawa. Yannick Weber got his first point of Nashville's playoff run on Monday night. Nashville's defense corps has supplied plenty of offense and now Irwin and Weber are finally getting into the act.

7 Yannick Weber Active

Yannick Weber logged just 7:40 of ice time in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. His defense partner, Matt Irwin, played for just 9:04 in the contest. Nashville does lean heavily on the top-four defense group, but the ice time for Weber and Irwin against Pittsburgh on Monday was their lowest of the postseason. Weber explained the limited playing time had to do with matchups, special teams and the Predators trailing on the scoreboard.

8 Brad Hunt Active

Brad Hunt will make his long-awaited Preds debut on Tuesday night. Hunt was claimed off waivers from St. Louis on Jan. 17, but he hasn't played in a game with his new team until tonight. He has one goal and four assists in nine games.

G 1 Pekka Rinne Active

Pekka Rinne was given the hook in Nashville's 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Rinne last just one period tonight, as he was replaced by Juuse Saros at the start of the second period. Rinne allowed three goals on nine shots in the opening frame. He was no match for the red-hot Penguins tonight. In Nashville's three road games in this series, Rinne has an 0-3 record with an ugly 5.41 goals-against-average and a .756 save percentage. The Predators are now heading back home trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. They need to win Game 6 on Sunday if they want to force a seventh game.

2 Juuse Saros Active

Juuse Saros allowed three goals on 15 shots in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Saros entered the game at the start of the second period after starter Pekka Rinne gave up three goals on nine shots in the opening frame. This was just Saros' second appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs (his first one came in Game 2 of this series). Saros has a 3.18 goals-against-average and a .824 save percentage this postseason. Expect the Predators to go back to Rinne for Game 6 in Nashville on Sunday night. One more loss would eliminate Nashville.