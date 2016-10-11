Brooks Laich | Center | #23

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar will still be the Kings' captain in 2017-18. In Kopitar's first season as captain he had 12 goals and 52 points in 76 games, down from 74 points in 2015-16. Kings GM Rob Blake suggested that Kopitar's offseason training will play a big roll in a bounce back. "I’ve had a conversation with Kopi the last couple weeks and a lot of it revolves around his off-season training and to look at the top players – the Toews’, the Crosby’s – and see what they’re doing off ice because there has to be an element, when you get to a certain age, to be able to play at a high level, the off-season becomes such an important factor," Blake said. "So I know our strength guys have met with Kopi and he’s got a real good attitude and understanding of what he needs to accomplish to get back to that high level." Kopitar also had to start the 2016-17 campaign early between playing for Slovenia in their efforts to qualify for the 2018 Olympics and then Europe in the World Cup. He won't have to deal with that this time around.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter picked up three assists on Saturday. The trio of helpers give Carter 66 points this season. He will lead the Kings in points, becoming the first player to beat Anze Kopitar in 10 years for the Los Angeles lead. Carter has tied his career high in assists with 34 and it was the third straight season that he has reached the 60 point mark. He has found a home in Los Angeles with the Kings.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd is expected to return from a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. He missed three games before the break due to the ailment. Dowd is projected to center the third line between Trevor Lewis and Andy Andreoff.

4 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore has signed a one-year, $925,000 contract with the Los Angeles Kings. Shore was coming off a two-year, $1.2 million deal. He scored six goals and 17 points in 70 contests in 2016-17.

5 Michael Amadio Active

Michael Amadio has signed his Entry Level Contract with the LA Kings. Amadio's deal is worth $2.775M over three years, with an AAV of just $925K with Kings and a salary of just $70K while with AHL Ontario. The talented youngster will turn 20-years-old in May, and is coming off easily his best season with OHL North Bay with 48 goals and 94 points in 68 games this season.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson has signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings. His new deal will have an annual average value of $3.75 million. Pearson had 24 goals and 44 points in 80 games with the Kings in 2016-17.

2 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings. Cammalleri is expected to get $1 million with the possibility of more through bonuses. He had a horrible season with New Jersey with 10 goals and 31 points in 61 games last season but will return to the team that originally drafted him in the second round in 2001. Look for a comeback of sorts with Cammalleri getting 45-50 points this season if he is healthy.

3 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe has been reassigned to AHL Ontario. Kempe scored two goals and six points in 24 games with Los Angeles. At the AHL level he's recorded 11 goals and 19 points in 43 contests.

4 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford found the back of the net in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Monday. Clifford has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has four goals, nine points, and 64 penalty minutes in 40 contests in 2016-17.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli's recovery from knee surgery is going well. Toffoli underwent the procedure in late April and he expects to be fine by the time training camp starts. As previously reported, Los Angeles inked him to a three-year, $13.8 million extension on Wednesday.

2 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Marian Gaborik won't be ready for the start of training camp, per GM Rob Blake. Gaborik underwent a non-surgical procedure to repair a tendon and a ligament during the off-season, according to LAKingsInsider.com. "He’s progressing pretty well from the summer," Blake said. "He still has some difficulty with some of the lifts and the strength. We’re probably not sure if we’ll see him in training camp right away, but again, he’s a guy that trains at a very high level and he’s made a commitment to stay in L.A. after he got married, get the rehab back on course. We’re hopeful he can get back to the level that he started last season and the World Cup at." Injuries have always been an issue with Gaborik. Even if he does return to full health from this particular one, it's far from guaranteed that he'll be able to stay on the ice all season.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown scored in the Kings' 4-3 overtime loss to Anaheim on Sunday night. Brown managed 14 goals and 36 points in 80 games in 2016-17. Though it didn't do much for his fantasy stock, the veteran still put up his best production since 2012.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan, Nick Shore and Andy Andreoff are projected to be scratched against the Blackhawks on Saturday. Nolan has posted eight points along with 44 PIMs and 62 hits in 46 games thus far. Shore has picked up six goals and 17 points plus 57 hits in 68 games. Andreoff has accumulated two points with 67 hits and 70 PIMs in 35 games.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored the lone goal for the Kings in a 4-1 loss to Calgary on Thursday. Lewis has goals in back-to-back games and three in his last five. The checking centre has compiled 24 points in 80 games. Jeff Carter picked up an assist on the goal, his 63rd point of the season. The Kings just couldn't score enough goals this season and this game was no different.

6 Michael Mersch Active

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Michael Mersch to a one-year, two-way contract. Mersch scored 16 goals and 33 points in 48 AHL contests last season. In 2015-16 he appeared in 17 games with the Los Angeles Kings and recorded a goal and three points over that span. If he does play in the NHL next season then he'll come with a $650,000 cap hit.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

The Los Angeles Kings kept four defensemen and four forwards in the expansion draft. The group includes: Jeff Carter, Anze Kopitar, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli, Drew Doughty, Derek Forbort, Alec Martinez, Jake Muzzin and Jonathan Quick. Among those available are Brayden McNabb, Marian Gaborik and Dustin Brown.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

The NHL has issued Jake Muzzin a $2,000 fine for diving/embellishment. Muzzin got a warning after his first offense on Oct. 14. His second offense that elevated this to a fine occurred on Saturday.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez had a minor procedure on his groin. The surgery repaired what was described as a chronic issue. Martinez is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort had a minor surgical procedure on his left knee. He is slated to be available for the start of training camp in the fall. Forbort appeared in all 82 games with the Kings during the regular season and he contributed 18 points, with 54 penalty minutes.

5 Paul LaDue Active

Paul LaDue will report to AHL Ontario. That will allow LaDue to continue playing as the Kings failed to make the playoffs. LaDue had eight assists in 22 games with Los Angeles.

6 Christian Folin Active

The Los Angeles Kings have signed Christian Folin to a one-year/$850,000 contract. Folin was not qualified by the Minnesota Wild after splitting the 2016-17 season with the Wild and Iowa of the AHL. He has little to no fantasy value next season.

7 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel has signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Los Angeles Kings. Gravel can earn $650,000 if he plays at the NHL level. He had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season. He had filed for salary arbitration, but won't need to have his hearing now.

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to Anaheim in the season finale on Sunday. Quick finishes his abbreviated 2017 season with an 8-5-2 record along with a 2.26 goals against average and .917 save percentage.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff was sent to AHL Ontario on Saturday following Jonathan Quick's activation from injured reserve. The 29-year-old has seen 14 games with the Reign this season, posting a 4-7-1 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.79 GAA. Which are by far better than his NHL marks this season through 13 games.

3 Darcy Kuemper Active

The Los Angeles Kings have announced the signing of Darcy Kuemper to a one-year deal worth $650,000. Kuemper will enter training camp and battle with Jeff Zatkoff and Jack Campbell for the rights to backup Jonathan Quick this season. Kuemper had an 8-5-3 record this season with the Wild and posted a 3.13 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.