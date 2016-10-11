Player Page

Brooks Laich | Center | #23

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (34) / 6/23/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 200
Drafted: 2001 / Rd. 6 (193) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Brooks Laich will reportedly join the Los Angeles Kings' training camp on a tryout basis.
Laich is a veteran of 764 NHL games, but the 34-year-old split the 2016-17 campaign between the NHL and AHL. If he does make the Kings it would be as a bottom-six forward as his potential offensive contributions at this stage of his career are minimal. Sep 6 - 6:16 PM
Source: LA Kings Insider
Season Stats
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003WAS5011-12000003.000
2005WAS7371421-92612001118.059
2006WAS7381018-22921310119.067
2007WAS82211637-33582204122.172
2008WAS82233053-131915113185.124
2009WAS782534591634129114222.113
2010WAS82163248144649123207.077
2011WAS82162541-83454105191.084
2012WAS9134260100010.100
2013WAS518715-7161211175.107
2014WAS6671320-22401012106.066
2015TOR8121214-131800011101.020
Game Log
