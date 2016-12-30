Ryan Kesler | Center | #17

All Positions

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf scored a goal on the penalty kill in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Getzlaf took a feed from Jonathan Cramarossa and appeared to surprise Miller who was likely expecting a pass from Getzlaf considering he was cheating a bit to the other side. It was his 6th shorthanded goal of his career, breaking a streak of four games without a point. He is now up to 29 points in 35 games this season. Rickard Rakell also scored for the Ducks in this one.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler rang in the New Year with a feat he hasn't accomplished since 2011, as he notched a hat trick in Sunday night's 4-3 shootout victory over the Flyers. It was the fourth hat trick of Kesler's career and his first in nearly six years. The 32-year-old now has 15 goals and 34 points through 39 games this season. Corey Perry's shootout winner helped the Ducks take the extra point from Philadelphia.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette scored and added an assist in the Ducks' 3-1 victory over Calgary on Thursday. Vermette opened the scoring on a power-play for the Ducks when he snapped in a rebound thanks to some strong work from Corey Perry in front of the net. He later assisted a power-play goal by Rickard Rakell. He has seven goals and 16 points in 31 games. Jacob Silfverberg scored the other goal for the Ducks while Ryan Kesler picked up two assists.

4 Nate Thompson I.L.

Nate Thompson (Achilles) has reportedly been transferred to the long-term injured reserve list. Apparently that's how the Ducks were able to stay under the cap while still signing RFA Hampus Lindholm to a six-year, $31.5 million. It makes sense to have Thompson on the LTIR as he might miss almost all of the 2016-17 campaign.

5 Joseph Cramarossa Active

Joseph Cramarossa (lower body) was activated from the IL on Sunday. Cramarossa returned from his injury and celebrated with a third period fight with Alex Chiasson. He was a minus-one and has a goal and three points in 14 games.

6 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen has been called up by Anaheim. He has produced three goals and 11 points in 18 contests with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL this year. Noesen has skated in just two games with the Ducks over the last two seasons and he is expected to play in his third match on Wednesday night.

7 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell practiced at center on Wednesday morning. Rakell had been playing left wing, but the Ducks are looking to shake things up. Head coach Randy Carlyle also split up Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry during practice. It'll be interesting to see if Carlyle will actually use his "new" lines in Thursday's game against Calgary.

LW 1 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano scored in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Cogliano opened the scoring five minutes into the game, but the Ducks fell apart as the game kept going. They looked tired after playing against the Maple Leafs last night. The 29-year-old has nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games this season. Tonight was his 738th consecutive game, which is the fifth-longest streak in NHL history.

2 Nicolas Kerdiles I.L.

Nicolas Kerdiles is dealing with concussion-like symptoms. The Ducks have placed Kerdiles under evaluation as a result and won't put him into any practices until he's over his symptoms. Kerdiles had 15 goals and 27 points in 45 AHL contests in 2015-16.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

The Anaheim Ducks have stopped using Corey Perry in overtime. Well, at least in the three-on-three situations as the speed of the extra time may be too much for the 31-year-old. Perry is really struggling to score goals this season with only seven in 38 games after five straight 30 goal campaigns not including the lockout season. While he is still a very good player, Perry is not an elite forward in fantasy hockey anymore.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

The Anaheim Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg tied the game at two with 6:25 remaining in the third period, but it was not enough to stem a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. This gives Silfverberg an even 10 goals for the season on 104 shots. It is also the second consecutive contest in which he scored a goal, but he was coming off a 10-game point-less streak preceding this back-to-backer. Notably, Silfverberg’s goals have come in losses.

3 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll will be scratched against the Canucks on Friday. Through 25 games thus far the pugilistic winger has a point with 53 PIMs and 22 hits. Quite remarkable considering he averages just over six minutes per game.

4 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw is apparently up with the Anaheim Ducks. He is practicing with the Ducks Thursday and he is listed on the team's roster. Shaw has no points in two games with AHL San Diego since being acquired from Florida in exchange for Michael Sgarbossa.

5 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase continues to impress the Ducks with his offensive flair. Kase has drafted in the seventh round in 2014 but the Ducks had him in their top 60 players that year. "We had him in our top 60 (draft-eligible players) actually so we really liked him," director of scouting Martin Madden said. "We’d seen him as an underage because he’s a late birthday. So we’d seen him at the under-18 level for a full year. And then we’d see him at world juniors in his draft year and all international tournaments as well. So we had a lot of exposure to him, as had all the teams around the league. Everybody knew he was a good player. He just wasn’t a very big frame at the time. That was the big question. Could he get stronger? Could he get a little bigger than he was at that time? He’s grown a little bit and he’s definitely gotten much stronger." Kase has a goal and four points in 12 games and that's playing as a bottom-six forward.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

The Ducks will get Sami Vatanen back on their blue line on Sunday against the Flyers. Vatanen had missed the last three games due to illness. Through 35 games this season he's posted two goals and 15 points along with 39 hits and 68 blocks. You should get him back in your lineup as well.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Defenseman Cam Fowler scored the game-winning goal and added an assist to help the Anaheim Ducks edge the Maple Leafs 3-2 in Toronto Monday night. Fowler's goal, his ninth of the season, was notched on a power play at 13:08 of the third period. He also drew his 13th assist of the season on a goal by Ryan Getzlaf (fourth). Getzlaf's goal also came on a power play. It tied the game at 1-1 at 18:01 of the second period. Nick Ritchie also scored for Anaheim, his eighth of the season.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm scored the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining in the third period in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Lindholm missed the start of the season due to a contract dispute and has really struggled to put up points after missing all of training camp. The former 6th overall pick brings a solid two-way game but only has three points in 15 games this season. His current pace of 0.2 points-per-game would be the lowest of his career. Rickard Rakell and Antoine Vermette also scored for the Ducks.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa is expected to play Tuesday night. He was taken out as a precaution Monday after he was struck in the mouth by a deflected shot. Nothing was broken, so it seems like he will play.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Clayton Stoner I.L.

Clayton Stoner underwent abdominal surgery on Dec. 21 and Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle expects him to be out four-to-six weeks. Stoner has missed each of his team's last 19 games and it sounds like he won't be back anytime soon. He last played on Nov. 15 against Edmonton. If all goes well in his recovery, Stoner should be back in late-January.

7 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer and Jared Boll will serve as healthy scratches in Tuesday's game against the Canadiens. Holzer played in Anaheim's last game, but he'd been scratched in three of their last nine games. This is the second time Boll's been scratched in the last three contests. Neither one of these players has any fantasy value.

8 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson finally got to test his shoulder in Wednesday's preseason match against Los Angeles. "I think it was a good test to jump right in the fire," Manson said. "A (physical) team like L.A., I felt all right out there. I tested the shoulder early and it felt fine. And then from there, just trying to get my legs underneath me. Catch up to the speed of the game." He was injured in Game 1 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs and is eager to earn back his roster spot on the Anaheim blueline.

9 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour will be scratched against the Flyers on Sunday. The 22-year-old is still searching for his first points in the National, but he does have seven goals and 21 points in 25 games down on the farm for the Gulls.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson guided the Ducks to a 4-3 shootout victory over Philadelphia on Sunday night, making 51 saves. Gibson stole the Ducks two points on a night the Flyers generated superior shots and scoring chances. On an interesting note, Gibson was pulled for 3:48 in favour of Jonathan Bernier, who made one save before Gibson came back into the game. Head coach Randy Carlyle said the move was employed to give the Ducks an extra timeout. Nonetheless, Gibson gets the victory to improve his record to 13-9-7 this season with a 2.59 goals against average and .911 save percentage.