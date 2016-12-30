Player Page

Ryan Kesler | Center | #17

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 8/31/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 202
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (23) / VAN
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Kesler rang in the New Year with a feat he hasn't accomplished since 2011, as he notched a hat trick in Sunday night's 4-3 shootout victory over the Flyers.
It was the fourth hat trick of Kesler's career and his first in nearly six years. The 32-year-old now has 15 goals and 34 points through 39 games this season. Corey Perry's shootout winner helped the Ducks take the extra point from Philadelphia. Jan 1 - 11:59 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
381219318267800286.140
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003VAN28235-2160000023.087
2005VAN8210132317911012119.084
2006VAN48610161400000088.068
2007VAN8021163717944202177.119
2008VAN82263359861108222179.145
2009VAN8225507511041214125214.117
2010VAN8241327324661515317260.158
2011VAN772227491156811111222.099
2012VAN174913-5122300136.111
2013VAN77251843-158197105239.105
2014ANA81202747-57556124205.098
2015ANA79213253578510104164.128
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 30@ VAN100000000001.000
Dec 29@ CAL102210010002.000
Dec 27SJ101110000005.000
Dec 22@ OTT1000-10000002.000
Dec 20@ MON100010000000.000
Dec 19@ TOR101100010001.000
Dec 17@ DET1022-10010000.000
Dec 15@ BOS100020000003.000
Dec 13@ DAL1000-32000001.000
Dec 11OTT101100010002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Joseph Cramarossa
6Stefan Noesen
7Rickard Rakell
LW1Andrew Cogliano
2Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Logan Shaw
5Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 