Chris Kunitz | Winger | #14

C 1 Sidney Crosby Active

Sidney Crosby's three-game point streak was snapped in Game 6 against Ottawa. He had three goals and two assists during that span. Crosby was credited with six shots on target on Tuesday night, but he couldn't beat Senators goalie Craig Anderson in a 2-1 loss. "You've got to refocus," he said. "It's a big one so we've got to learn from this one. The last couple games I think we've really played on our toes and generated a lot, so we've just got to keep that in mind and make sure we do the same thing in Game 7." Crosby has a history of coming up big in big-game situations and Pittsburgh could use another performance like that in Game 7 on Thursday night.

2 Evgeni Malkin Active

Evgeni Malkin scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Malkin opened the scoring at the 4:51 mark of the second period, but it's the only offense the Penguins were able to muster tonight. Sens goalie Craig Anderson was a huge reason for that, as he was terrific in this game. Malkin finished the game with two penalty minutes, seven shots on goal and three hits in 19:42 of ice time. Malkin now has four points in his last two games. He has seven goals and an incredible 24 points in 18 postseason games in 2017. Ian Cole and Scott Wilson picked up the assists on Pittsburgh's only goal. The series is now tied up at three. Game 7 will be played in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

3 Nick Bonino Active

Nick Bonino chipped in two assists in Sunday's blowout win over Ottawa. Bonino was held off the scoresheet for the previous six games, and has just five points in 17 post-season games, one year after pitching in 18 points in the 2016 cup run. What changed in Game 5 on Sunday? Bonino's truck broke down before the game, and needed teammate Phil Kessel to pick him up on the highway. Perhaps Bonino decided to return the favor by picking up some of Kessel's scoring responsibilities during the game.

4 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen will play in his seventh Game 7 on Thursday night against Ottawa. The 40-year-old veteran wants to keep the potential decision to retire on the back burner, so he is hoping that his perfect Game 7 record remains intact. "These are the games that when you're a kid growing up that you're playing in the backyard, the Game 7s," Cullen said. "So for us as players this is what it's all about. It's a different level of intensity, it's a different level of excitement and when you get it, you move on." He has six points in 18 playoff games this year.

5 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist has been called up by Pittsburgh. The Penguins lost Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary to concussions on Monday night, so Sundqvist will probably act as some insurance. He didn't have a point in 10 NHL games during the regular season, but he did have 20 goals and 46 points in 63 AHL matches.

LW 1 Jake Guentzel Active

The NHL's leading playoff goal scorer, Jake Guentzel, has not scored in his last five games. Guentzel chipped in with a couple of assists in Game 4 Friday and now has nine goals and 16 points in the post-season. He has been a revelation to poolies in playoff pools and should be highly considered to pick up 60-65 points next season if healthy. Of course playing with Sidney Crosby as your center does not hurt. Draft him accordingly.

2 Bryan Rust Active

Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh's 7-0 win Sunday. It was a triumphant return to the lineup for Rust who had missed the previous two games with an upper body injury. The assist was Rust's first of the playoffs but he does have six goals. He has formed a great unit with Carter Rowney and Nock Bonino and the trio combined for seven points on Sunday.

3 Carl Hagelin Active

Carl Hagelin has contributed one goal in nine playoff contests. He has battled some injury issues during the postseason and he has been skating on the fourth line lately. Hagelin will likely stay in that role for Game 6 on Tuesday night. He had a much larger role last year when he posted 16 points in 24 appearances.

4 Scott Wilson Active

Scott Wilson said he was evaluated and cleared by the Penguins' team doctor. He received an elbow from Ottawa's Tommy Wingels late in Game 5, but he feels fine and ready to go on Tuesday night. Wilson has played well alongside Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel lately and will probably stay there in Game 6. He has a goal and an assist in the past two games.

5 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz had a night to remember in Pittsburgh's 3-2 double overtime win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. After picking up just two assists in 13 playoff games this spring, Kunitz came through with two goals, including the game-winner at the 5:09 mark of the second overtime frame. He also added an assist on Justin Schultz's power play goal in the third period. Kunitz finished the game with three points, a plus-2 rating, six shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in 22:50 of ice time. The Penguins now move on to play the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 will be played in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

RW 1 Phil Kessel Active

Phil Kessel has scored 16 playoff goals over the last two years. That ties him with San Jose's Joe Pavelski for the most by any NHL player. Kessel has six goals and 14 points in 14 matches this postseason. He has 29 career playoff markers and 57 points in 60 contests.

2 Patric Hornqvist Sidelined

Updating a previous item, Patric Hornqvist (upper body) will not play in Game 7 against the Senators on Thursday. Hornqvist was on the ice for the pre-game warmup, and he even skated on a line during rushes, but now we know he was just acting as a decoy. Conor Sheary will take his spot in the lineup.

3 Conor Sheary Active

Conor Sheary will play in Thursday's Game 7 against Ottawa in the Eastern Conference Final. It looked like Sheary was going to be a healthy scratch in tonight's game, but with Patric Hornqvist (upper body) out, Sheary will draw in. He has no goals and three assists in eight games this postseason. Josh Archibald, Oskar Sunqvist, Cameron Gaunce Mark Streit and Derrick Pouliot will serve as healthy scratches in this one.

4 Tom Kuhnhackl Sidelined

Tom Kuhnhackl (lower body) won't be available for Game 6 against Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Kuhnhackl is making progress, while rehabbing his injury back in Pittsburgh. He hasn't been in the lineup since May 8.

5 Carter Rowney Active

Carter Rowney was an unlikely offensive source for Pittsburgh in Game 5 with three assists in the 7-0 victory against Ottawa. Those were Rowney's first points of the 2017 playoffs. His three assists matched Evgeni Malkin for the team-high in helpers and points on Sunday. Phil Kessel, Sidney Crosby, Trevor Daley, and Bryan Rust each scored a goal and registered an assist. Matt Cullen, Scott Wilson, and Olli Maatta accounted for Pittsburgh's other three goals. Nick Bonino assisted on two of the Penguins' seven goals.

6 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald is projected to be on the fourth line again on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old has brought some additional speed to the lineup in the past two games of the Eastern Conference Final. Archibald logged just under 12 minutes of ice time in Game 5.

D 1 Kris Letang I.L.

Kris Letang's neck surgery for a herniated disc was successful. Letang had the surgery this week. As previously reported, Letang will need four-to-six months to recover so he won't be an option at any point during the 2017 playoffs.

2 Justin Schultz Active

Justin Schultz will play in Game 7 against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Schultz missed the last four games because of an upper-body injury, but he's good to go tonight. He'll skate on a pairing with Ian Cole.

3 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley thought he opened the scoring in Game 6 against Ottawa, but the goal was disallowed after it was challenged by the Senators for goaltender interference. "I thought he was squirming in the net," Daley said of Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson. "I don't think I really pushed him in. I thought he was back in there already." There has been a great deal of confusion and controversy during the playoffs regarding goaltender interference plays.

4 Olli Maatta Active

As long as Olli Maatta stays healthy, he should finish with at least 50 career playoff games under his belt before his 23rd birthday. There aren't many players who were on a team that enjoyed that level of postseason success when they were 22-years-old and younger. In fact, there are only 22 players in NHL history on that list. Evgeni Malkin fell just shy of it, but the Penguins got other members into that club, including Kris Letang, Sidney Crosby, Jordan Staal, and Jaromir Jagr.

5 Ian Cole Active

Ian Cole contributed his seventh assist of the 2017 playoffs on Tuesday night. He had the primary assist on Evgeni Malkin's seventh goal of the postseason in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Cole has chipped in two helpers in the last three matches. He has also amassed 51 blocked shots in 18 playoff matches this year.

6 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey (upper body) is on track to play Monday night in Game 3. Hainsey was on the ice for the morning skate after he left Game 2. He was hit in the head by a shot from Alex Ovechkin in the third period of Saturday's contest.

7 Brian Dumoulin Active

Brian Dumoulin scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over Ottawa in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. Dumoulin's goal at the 11:30 mark of the second period gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead at the time. The Pens defenseman finished the game with three shots on goal, one hit and two blocked shots in 23:29 of ice time. He now has one goal and three points in 16 games this postseason. The best-of-seven series is now tied up at two. Game 5 will be played in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon.

8 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit is projected to play in Game 5 Sunday afternoon. Streit has only been used in one playoff game so far in 2017, but the Penguins are making this change because Chad Ruhwedel is unavailable. Streit is projected to play on the third pairing with Ian Cole.

G 1 Matt Murray Active

Matt Murray turned aside 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 double overtime win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. The Penguins held 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the game, but they allowed the Senators to even things up on both occasions. In double overtime, it was Chris Kunitz's second goal of the game that sent the Pens to their second straight Stanley Cup Final. Murray was good when he needed to be, but he wasn't as busy as Sens goalie Craig Anderson. Murray now has a 3-1 record with a 1.35 goals-against-average and a .946 save percentage during the postseason. The Penguins will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. That series will begin on Monday night.

2 Marc-Andre Fleury Active

Marc-Andre Fleury got his own net during Thursday's practice while the other was shared between Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry. That might suggest that the Penguins are leaning towards starting Fluery on Friday despite him being yanked early in Game 3. Based on what Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said after the practice though, perhaps that would be reading too much into it. "Quite honestly, I haven't even gotten there yet," Sullivan said regarding who the Game 4 starter will be. "We're still trying to digest this game that we just played and we'll sleep on it and we'll make decisions on it moving forward."