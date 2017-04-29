Player Page

Chris Kunitz | Winger | #14

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (37) / 9/26/1979
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 195
Contract: view contract details
Chris Kunitz had a night to remember in Pittsburgh's 3-2 double overtime win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final.
After picking up just two assists in 13 playoff games this spring, Kunitz came through with two goals, including the game-winner at the 5:09 mark of the second overtime frame. He also added an assist on Justin Schultz's power play goal in the third period. Kunitz finished the game with three points, a plus-2 rating, six shots on goal, four hits and three blocked shots in 22:50 of ice time. The Penguins now move on to play the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 will be played in Pittsburgh on Monday night. May 26 - 12:05 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
719202903605003134.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003ANA210661120000031.000
2005ANA69192241167155102149.128
2006ANA812535602381119005180.139
2007ANA8221295088076116196.107
2008PIT82233053127166013178.129
2009PIT5013193233925100131.099
2010PIT66232548184774112133.173
2011PIT822635611649612003230.113
2012PIT48223052303997005113.195
2013PIT783533682566139008218.161
2014PIT7417234025697105170.100
2015PIT80172340294124001150.113
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ NYR000000000000.000
Apr 8@ TOR000000000000.000
Apr 6@ NJ000000000000.000
Apr 4CLM000000000000.000
Apr 2CAR000000000000.000
Mar 31@ NYR100000000005.000
Mar 29CHI1000-10000002.000
Mar 26PHI101100010001.000
Mar 24NYI1000-20000002.000
Mar 23@ OTT100000000002.000

PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Oskar Sundqvist
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Scott Wilson
5Chris Kunitz
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Carter Rowney
6Josh Archibald
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Trevor Daley
4Olli Maatta
5Ian Cole
6Ron Hainsey
7Brian Dumoulin
8Mark Streit
G1Matt Murray
2Marc-Andre Fleury
3Tristan Jarry
 

 