Marc-Andre Fleury | Goalie | #29

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 180
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (1) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Marc-Andre Fleury will get the nod in Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.
Fleury was solid in last Friday's game against the Devils and he'll get another crack at them tonight. He has a 9-5-4 record with a 3.25 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage. Dec 27 - 6:19 PM
Source: Pens Inside Scoop on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
211146954623.25651589.9050
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2003PIT221154414223703.64675605.8961
2005PIT50280913270631523.2514851333.8981
2006PIT67390540160921842.8319541770.9065
2007PIT3518571910022722.33909837.9214
2008PIT62364135180751622.6718501688.9124
2009PIT67379837210641682.6517721604.9051
2010PIT65369536200551432.3217421599.9183
2011PIT67389642170461532.3617681615.9133
2012PIT331858238002742.39881807.9161
2013PIT64379239180521502.3717741624.9155
2014PIT64377634200951462.3218311685.92010
2015PIT58346335170641322.2916651533.9215
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 23NJ160100011.002423.9580
Dec 22@ CLM116000013.7554.8000
Dec 20NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ TOR153000022.264341.9530
Dec 16LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 14BOS0000000.0000.0000
Dec 12ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ TB0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 5OTT127000048.891612.7500

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Derrick Pouliot
8Ian Cole
9Chad Ruhwedel
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 