Eric Staal | Center | #12

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (32) / 10/29/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 208
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (2) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Eric Staal scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Staal's shorthanded goal in the third period gave the Wild a 3-2 advantage at the time. He's now riding a six-game point streak. Staal's picked up at least one point in eight of his last nine games. The veteran forward has been quite the pick up for Minnesota. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 32 games. Dec 22 - 11:30 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3110152513121501489.112
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003CAR81112031-64025103164.067
2005CAR824555100-8811921404279.161
2006CAR82304070-6681214101288.104
2007CAR82384482-2501421007310.123
2008CAR8240357515501410118372.108
2009CAR702941704681310005277.105
2010CAR81334376-10721217308296.111
2011CAR82244670-2048716323262.092
2012CAR4818355355436104152.118
2013CAR79214061-1374111220230.091
2014CAR77233154-1341710004244.094
2015NYR83132639-23416000199.065
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20COL101100010003.000
Dec 17ARI111200010002.500
Dec 15@ NAS120222000013.667
Dec 13FLA110110000004.250
Dec 11STL101112000002.000
Dec 9EDM100000000002.000
Dec 7@ TOR110112000012.500
Dec 4@ EDM101110000003.000
Dec 2@ CAL100010000003.000
Nov 29@ VAN1000-10000005.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
5Pat Cannone
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
6Kurtis Gabriel
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 