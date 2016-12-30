Player Page

Thomas Vanek | Winger | #62

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/19/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (5) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Thomas Vanek scored twice in the Red Wings 4-0 shutout over the LA Kings on Thursday.
He picked up the game winner with his ninth of the year, opening up the scoring for the Red Wings and later added his ninth. He has four goals and an assist for five points in his last five games. That's 23 points in 28 games for Vanek who looks to be well on his his way of eclipsing last year's 48 points in 74 games with Minnesota. Jan 6 - 2:09 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
27714210143300068.103
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005BUF81252348-11721113004204.123
2006BUF824341844740157005237.181
2007BUF82362864-564195009240.150
2008BUF73402464-144206205211.190
2009BUF71282553942108006182.154
2010BUF803241732241117005238.134
2011BUF78263561-6521014005204.127
2012BUF38202141-12095102119.168
2013MON78274168746810004248.109
2014MIN80213152-637512002171.123
2015MIN74182341-102268005146.123
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 4@ ANA1000-10000001.000
Jan 1@ TOR101100000004.000
Dec 29@ OTT110110000004.250
Dec 27BUF1101-10100006.167
Dec 23@ FLA1011-10000003.000
Dec 20@ TB100000000002.000
Dec 19@ CAR000000000000.000
Dec 17ANA102210000002.000
Dec 15LA100004000003.000
Dec 13ARI101100000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Alexey Marchenko
8Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 