Thomas Vanek | Winger | #62

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin scored his first goal in two weeks during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. The 20-year-old now has 11 goals and 15 points in 37 games this season, and 60 points for his career through 117 games. Not too shabby for the phenom.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen picked up another helper for Detroit during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators. He has points in three of his last five games. For the season the veteran center has 11 assists and 19 points in 36 games thus far.

3 Darren Helm I.L.

Darren Helm (shoulder) took part in Tuesday's practice. Helm isn't expected to make his return this week though. He hasn't played since Nov. 15.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening moved up to a line with Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin on Monday at practice. "We've got to get more forecheck pressure, and we've got to win more puck battles. He does all those things," said coach Jeff Blashill. "It frees you up on the wing, a little bit, to be able to get in on the forecheck, win puck battles, get to the net, and allow some more space for Nielsen and Larkin, potentially. It's something we're looking at."

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg posted three shots on goal and logged 18:46 of ice time Wednesday night, but could not find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to Anaheim. Zetterberg was joined by Gustav Nyquist, Dylan Larkin, Riley Sheahan, and defenseman Nick Jensen with three shots apiece, but they were denied by a stingy John Gibson, who minded the net for the Ducks. Altogether, these five players accounted for nearly two-thirds of the shots against Anaheim.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar picked up his fourth multi-point game of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. Tatar's pair of helpers give him nine on the season with 17 points in 37 games. It also gives him points in consecutive games. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha made a statement during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. The youngster scored twice and added an assist, giving him points in six straight games as well. He has five goals and nine points in the streak. For the season Mantha has potted nine goals and 16 points in 22 games thus far.

4 Steve Ott Active

Steve Ott will get some power-play ice time, based on Tuesday's practice units. Ott practiced on the same unit as Niklas Kronwall, Anthony Mantha, Henrik Zetterberg and Tomas Tatar. "We don’t spend enough time in the zone and there are two reasons for that," coach Jeff Blashill said. "We don’t retrieve enough pucks, so he (Ott) can certainly help with retrieving pucks, and the other is the break in. Those are two things we have to make sure we do a better job of." Ott has just two goals and four points in 33 games this season.

5 Drew Miller Active

Drew Miller has scored four goals in 24 games this campaign. However, he has found the back of the net in each of the last two games. Miller scored Tuesday against Buffalo on his only shot in 8:44 of ice time. His recent puck luck is unlikely to last.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist will play in his 300th career NHL game on Thursday against the Kings. Through the first 299 games, the 27-year-old has posted 80 goals and 176 points. Not too shabby at all. He has four goals and 18 points in 38 games. Expect that to pick up.

2 Justin Abdelkader I.L.

Justin Abdelkader (knee) took part in Tuesday's practice. While that's an encouraging step, Abdelkader's return isn't believed to be imminent. As it is, he's already missed a little more than a month due to the knee injury.

3 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored twice in the Red Wings 4-0 shutout over the LA Kings on Thursday. He picked up the game winner with his ninth of the year, opening up the scoring for the Red Wings and later added his ninth. He has four goals and an assist for five points in his last five games. That's 23 points in 28 games for Vanek who looks to be well on his his way of eclipsing last year's 48 points in 74 games with Minnesota.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan is questionable for Sunday's game against the Maple Leafs. He is recovering from an upper-body injury and only took part in some of Saturday's practice. We're sure you have better options than Sheahan for Sunday afternoon's contest in Toronto.

5 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored and picked up two assists to lead the Red Wings past the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday. It was his first goal in seven games and he nearly had two, missing a chance late in the game. He has six to go with four assists for 10 points in 24 games. Thomas Vanek scored twice and Anthony Mantha scored the other goal.

6 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco will be scratched for Sunday's Centennial Classic against the Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old is still searching for his first points of the season through 10 games. In 153 career NHL games so far he has just 15 goals and 39 points.

7 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

8 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Niklas Kronwall I.L.

The Red Wings placed Niklas Kronwall retroactive to Dec. 22nd on I/R on Thursday with a lower body injury. He's already ruled out for the rest of their road trip, a span of four games. Detroit's next home game will be on Jan. 15th when they host Pittsburgh.

2 Mike Green Sidelined

Mike Green (upper body) missed Tuesday's practice. Green is expected to miss Detroit's next three games, if not more time. He last played on Dec. 17.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser has picked up two points in the past two games. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Islanders on Sunday and he earned an assist versus Pittsburgh on Saturday for a productive weekend. DeKeyser has contributed just five points in 26 games this year.

4 Brendan Smith Sidelined

Brendan Smith (knee) won't be able to play during Detroit's road trip. It was previously reported that Smith wouldn't be available Thursday, but this rules him out for three additional games. He has two goals and five points in 24 games this season.

5 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson picked up his first goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the Centennial Classic. It was the veteran defender who turned the tied on Toronto, kicking off a three-goal spree for Detroit spanning the final six minutes of play. He now has seven points in 34 games this season.

6 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet picked up his fifth point of the year during Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to Toronto in the Centennial Classic. Now through the first 52 games of his NHL career, the youngster has nine points. Which unfortunately indicates that he's probably best left to your waiver wire.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko returns to the Wings' blue line on Thursday against the Kings. Through the first 102 games of his career, Marchenko has posted just 18 points along with 30 hits. Which unfortunately indicates he doesn't offer much fantasy value.

8 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul will play Thursday against the Kings. Through the first 19 games of his career, Sproul has posted six points with not much else to his credit. Which unfortunately indicates his general value in fantasy.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Coach Jeff Blashill was pleased with the performance of Petr Mrazek in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Anaheim. "First of all, really good game by Petr, I thought it was a real bright spot," Blashill said. "He looked on top of his game. That was a real positive." He made 22 saves on 24 shots after giving up at least three goals in each of his previous six outings. It will be interesting to see if he gets the nod again on Thursday night versus Los Angeles to help him establish some momentum.

2 Jimmy Howard I.L.

Jimmy Howard has been diagnosed with a MCL sprain that will sidelined him for four-to-six weeks. Howard also missed time earlier this season due to a groin injury. These setbacks have been particularly unfortunate because they've interrupted what had the potential to be a comeback season for Howard. He's posted a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 17 contests in 2016-17.