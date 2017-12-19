Player Page

Ryan Suter | Defenseman | #20

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (32) / 1/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 206
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (7) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Ryan Suter found the back of the net in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.
Suter opened the scoring with a power play tally at the 8:09 mark of the first period. Teammate Daniel Winnik gave the Wild a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Panthers managed to score three goals in a row in the final frame. Suter finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in 27:34 of ice time. The Wild blue liner is up to five goals and 17 assists in 35 games. This was his first goal in nine games. Dec 22 - 10:56 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3551722-6161600174.068
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005NAS71115167660200084.012
2006NAS828162410541802087.092
2007NAS7672431371110001138.051
2008NAS8273845-1673315003143.049
2009NAS8243337448215001125.032
2010NAS70435392054116011115.035
2011NAS79739461530322111134.052
2012MIN484283222431200191.044
2013MIN82835431534314010150.053
2014MIN7723638748110011150.013
2015MIN82843511030318112188.043
2016MIN8293140343648111164.055
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 22@ FLA110100100002.500
Dec 19@ OTT102200000001.000
Dec 17@ CHI1011-12000000.000
Dec 16EDM1000-20000002.000
Dec 14TOR101110000000.000
Dec 12CAL101110000002.000
Dec 10@ SJ101100000002.000
Dec 8@ ANA1000-22000004.000
Dec 5@ LA1000-10000001.000
Dec 2STL110110000002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Charlie Coyle
4Joel Eriksson Ek
5Matt Cullen
LW1Mikael Granlund
2Jason Zucker
3Marcus Foligno
4Daniel Winnik
5Zach Parise
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Tyler Ennis
3Chris Stewart
4Zack Mitchell
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Gustav Olofsson
6Nate Prosser
7Mike Reilly
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Alex Stalock
3Steve Michalek
 

 