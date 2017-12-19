Ryan Suter | Defenseman | #20

All Positions

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal scored two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Staal's first goal tied the game at one in the opening period. He then helped set up Jonas Brodin's tally (5-3) in the third frame before adding his second of night less than 12 minutes later (6-3). Staal finished the night with a plus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 17:56 of ice time. The 33-year-old now has eight points in his last six games. He's up to 14 goals and 31 points in 34 games.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu ended a 24-game goalless drought on Tuesday night. "Mikko's goal, you could see the air coming out of a balloon," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We've talked about it, but it gets tough. You start to put pressure on yourself because you expect more, so I'm hoping this is a jump-start for him." The Wild captain didn't have a point in his previous 11 outings either. Wait and see how he plays in his next couple of games before deciding whether or not to jump back on his bandwagon.

3 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle earned two assists in Minnesota's 6-4 win against Ottawa on Tuesday night. Coyle was reunited with Eric Staal and Nino Niederreiter in the match in an attempt to spark some offense for the Wild and move paid off. Staal had two goals and one assist in the win, while Niederreiter had one helper.

4 Joel Eriksson Ek Active

Joel Eriksson Ek centered the third line at Thursday's practice. Eriksson Ek was called up from the minors on Wednesday and he was flanked by Tyler Ennis and Chris Stewart in Thursday's session. He is excited to be back with Minnesota and feels the confidence he built in the minors will help him during his latest NHL stint.

5 Matt Cullen Active

Matt Cullen found the back of the net in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Calgary Flames. This was Cullen's first tally since Nov. 2. Cullen opened the scoring at the 17:24 mark of the first period. The veteran now has two goals and seven points in 29 games this season. He has absolutely no fantasy value going forward. Chris Stewart and Mikael Granlund added the goals in the shootout to give the Wild the victory.

LW 1 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund snapped a five-game goalless skid on Thursday night. Granlund got Minnesota's second goal in a 2-0 win over Toronto. He has seven markers and 20 points in 26 games this year.

2 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker picked up a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks. Zucker opened the scoring for the Wild 14:49 into the second period with a backhand over Gibson and then followed that up with an assist on Dumba's overtime winner. Zucker's point total has now reached 26 points in 29 games so far this season. He's just 21 points shy of matching his career high of 47 set last season. The 25-year-old forward should not be left on any waiver wires.

3 Marcus Foligno Active

Marcus Foligno has been scratched in two of the past three games and he isn't sure if he is going to play Tuesday night versus Ottawa. Foligno hasn't scored a goal in his last 20 games and he has contributed just three assists during that span. He has nine points and 84 hits in 30 appearances this year.

4 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Winnik's goal gave the Wild a 2-1 lead in the second period, but they were unable to lock down the victory. His tally was also his first in 26 games. The 32-year-old now has three goals and seven assists in 35 games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

5 Zach Parise I.L.

Zach Parise (back) has been skating with his teammates for the past week and appears to be getting close to a return to the lineup. There is still no timetable for his season debut, though. "You could see out there he's getting more involved in everything," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "We want to make sure — this has been such a long, lingering injury, not only for this year, for previous years — that when he plays, he's fully ready. To us, an extra week, an extra four or five games, an extra few games, his value is going to be tremendous when he gets back. We want him back right, and I'm sure he wants to be back right."

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Sidelined

Nino Niederreiter suffered a lower-body injury in Friday's game against the Florida Panthers. Niederreiter seemed to injure his left leg after he was struck by a Panthers clearing attempt. He skated off the ice gingerly before exiting the game for good. The Wild didn't provide an update on his status after the game, so it's unclear if he'll be able to suit up against the Lightning on Saturday night. The 25-year-old has 10 goals and six assists in 29 games this season.

2 Tyler Ennis Active

Tyler Ennis scored a goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ennis answered the bell after the Wild made him a healthy scratch on Tuesday night. He opened the scoring at the 18:06 mark of the first period. Ennis finished the night with a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in 9:25 of ice time. Despite his goal against the Leafs, the 28-year-old has struggled in his first season with Minnesota. He now has six goals and nine points in 30 games. Mikael Granlund also scored for the Wild in this one.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart registered an assist on Saturday, but he's been pretty quiet offensively. Stewart kicked off the season with a six-game point streak, but since then he has just a goal and three points in 24 contests. He is typically a source of PIM, but this season he has 20 in 30 games, which isn't nearly enough to offset his lack of offense if you're in a standard league.

4 Zack Mitchell Active

It appears Zack Mitchell is the odd man out this afternoon against the Edmonton Oilers. Mitchell has picked up five points in 16 games so far this season and is nothing more than a depth forward at the NHL level. He will be joined in the press box by Gustav Olofsson and Devan Dubnyk who is out with a lower-body injury.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter found the back of the net in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. Suter opened the scoring with a power play tally at the 8:09 mark of the first period. Teammate Daniel Winnik gave the Wild a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but the Panthers managed to score three goals in a row in the final frame. Suter finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in 27:34 of ice time. The Wild blue liner is up to five goals and 17 assists in 35 games. This was his first goal in nine games.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon (groin) is good to make his return on Sunday. Spurgeon was sidelined for nine consecutive games. He has three goals and 15 points in 23 contests this season.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba's sixth goal of the season was all Minnesota could muster against the Blackhawks on Sunday night. Dumba has registered 17 points in 33 games this season. He doubled his goal output this weekend alone with three markers in his last two matches.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

The Minnesota Wild won't be making a trade before today's 3:00 p.m. roster freeze, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie. There was chatter about Minnesota looking to deal a defenseman like Jonas Brodin, Marco Scandella or Matt Dumba, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. They now risk losing one of them to Vegas in the expansion draft unless Wild GM Chuck Fletcher is able to pull off a side deal with Golden Knights GM George McPhee. Things are going to get interesting in Minnesota over the next few days.

5 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Florida Panthers. Olofsson has one assist and a minus-4 rating in 18 games this season. Zack Mitchell is also expected to watch the game from the press box. Neither of these two players will have any fantasy value going forward.

6 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser had a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win against Ottawa on Tuesday night. Prosser got his first goal of the season early in the third period. He has three points in nine appearances with Minnesota.

7 Mike Reilly Active

Mike Reilly will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Reilly has six assists in 17 games this season. This will be his second straight game watching from the press box. Jared Spurgeon (illness) will also miss tonight's contest.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Sidelined

Devan Dubnyk (lower body) participated in Thursday's practice. Dubnyk is unlikely to play before the Christmas break, but he looked good in the session. "I was really pleasantly surprised," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "The way he was moving on that one drill, I asked a player if that was Devan. You don't expect the first time the guy's on the ice in close to 10 days that he's going to be that good." His timetable may have been pushed up to the beginning of the new year. Stay tuned.

2 Alex Stalock Active

Alex Stalock allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Wild were up 2-1 going into the third period, but they allowed the Panthers to score three unanswered goals. Stalock now has a 6-6-1 record with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .913 save percentage this season. He's dropped three of his last four starts and he's given up three goals or more in each of those four contests.