Player Page

Roster

Dion Phaneuf | Defenseman | #2

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (31) / 4/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 227
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (9) / CAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

In an effort to fit all of the players they want onto the protected list heading into Vegas' supplementary draft, Ottawa is expected to request Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause.
Doing so would allow Ottawa to leave Phaneuf off their protected list, as his clause would otherwise force them to include him. Ottawa appears set on protecting Cody Ceci and Marc Methot along with Erik Karlsson. Exposing Phaneuf is a win-win for the Senators. Either they keep a veteran defender they're happy with, or lose his $7M cap hit from for the next four seasons. What Phaneuf wants in return for waiving his no-movement clause however is another question entirely. Feb 9 - 5:27 PM
Source: Don Brennan on Twitter
More Dion Phaneuf Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5161420-76338001107.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005CAL822029495931617017242.083
2006CAL7917335010981318004230.074
2007CAL82174360121821023104263.065
2008CAL80113647-11100417004277.040
2009TOR81122032183511003225.053
2010TOR6682230-28839011190.042
2011TOR82123244-1092715011202.059
2012TOR4891928-46531300188.102
2013TOR8082331214429010145.055
2014TOR7032629-11108213011138.022
2015OTT7142832-79009020144.028
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 7STL1000-20000001.000
Feb 4@ BUF1000-20000004.000
Feb 2@ TB1000-12000004.000
Jan 31@ FLA100004000002.000
Jan 26CAL100000000000.000
Jan 24WAS100002000003.000
Jan 22CLM101110010000.000
Jan 21@ TOR101102010000.000
Jan 19@ CLM100002000001.000
Jan 17@ STL101120010002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
5Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Chris Neil
4Tommy Wingels
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Mike Condon
2Andrew Hammond
3Craig Anderson
 

 