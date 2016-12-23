Dion Phaneuf | Defenseman | #2

All Positions

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against Tampa Bay on Thursday night. He scored both points on the power play. Turris currently has 18 goals and 18 helpers in 49 matches this season.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derrick Brassard made eight shots on goal, but none of them found the back of the net as the Senators lost 4-0 to the Sabres Saturday night. That brings Brassard to 125 SOG for the season with nine goals. Brassard has found the back of the net only once in his last 13 games on the strength of 37 shots.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Pageau is now up to 13 assists and 18 points through 44 games this season. Which is well off the pace he set last season when he collected 43 points in 82 games.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly scored the game winning goal in a 4-2 victory of the Ottawa Senators over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kelly’s goal came at the 18:54 mark and was quickly followed by an insurance goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau into an empty net. Ottawa held a two-goal advantage entering the second period—and then gave up two unanswered. Kelly spent only 12:08 minutes on ice to score just his second goal of the season with the first coming well back in mid-October.

5 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Lazar played in the last game against Tampa Bay, but he'll be replaced by Chris Neil tonight. The former first round pick has just one assist in 29 games this season. Fredrik Claesson and Craig Anderson will also watch from the press box. Anderson is still working his way back into game shape after being away from the team for personal reasons.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. He produced both points on Ottawa power plays. Hoffman has been red hot with eight goals and 12 points in his last 10 outings. He is two goals shy of his third straight 20-goal season.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith celebrated his new contract with his 12th goal of 2016-17 on Tuesday night. He found the back of the net during a Senators power play in the second period. Smith has three goals and one assist in his last two games as well as 23 points through 44 contests this season. He agreed to a four-year contract extension with Ottawa on Monday.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers. Dzingel's goals were both scored in the first period, and they were important ones too, as he tied the game 1-1 and 2-2. The Sens forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:34 of ice time. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 48 games this season.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt beat Frederik Andersen in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Senators to a 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs Saturday night. Pyatt gave the Sens the win, but he did not add to any significant stats. He remains at six goals and seven assists for the season. Notably he did not earn any shots on goal before the shootout and that number stays at 54.

5 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) will be held out for the rest of the season. MacArthur sustained the injury during a training camp scrimmage. "Clarke is devastated by this news," Dorion relayed to the media this morning. "He felt he didn't have any symptoms but I think in the long-term of this process we always said that the doctors would decide if Clarke was going to play. They all feel that Clarke should not play this year." MacArthur was also limited to four games last season due to a separate concussion.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone picked up two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Stone tied the game at one with his goal at the 6:33 mark of the second period. He also picked up an assist on Mike Hoffman's power play goal in the third period before adding his second of the game to make it 4-2. Stone has racked up four points in his last two games and he's up to 18 goals and 21 assists in 48 games this season.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan has produced 11 goals and 21 points through 45 games in 2016-17. He is currently on pace for the lowest points-per-game (.47) of his career with the exception of his rookie season (.43) when he skated in only 23 contests. Ryan has recorded two assists in his last five games.

3 Chris Neil Active

Coach Guy Boucher will forego any lineup changes for Saturday's match with the Sabres. Which means that Chris Neil and Fredrik Claesson will each be scratched. Of the two only Neil has managed to put forth some fantasy-worthy numbers, posting 56 PIMs and 93 hits in 46 games thus far.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal in his first game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Wingels was acquired from the Sharks on Tuesday, but didn't make his debut until today. His goal cut Calgary's lead to 2-1 at the time. Teammate Chris Wideman tied the game at two before Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau netted the game-winning goal in overtime. Wingels has six goals and three assists in 38 games. Don't expect him to carry any fantasy value in standard fantasy leagues.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson contributed three assists in Ottawa's 5-2 victory versus Tampa Bay on Thursday. Karlsson is second among all NHL rearguards with 11 multi-point performances this year. He also pulled ahead of Victor Hedman for second in defense scoring with 44 points in 49 games.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

In an effort to fit all of the players they want onto the protected list heading into Vegas' supplementary draft, Ottawa is expected to request Dion Phaneuf to waive his no-movement clause. Doing so would allow Ottawa to leave Phaneuf off their protected list, as his clause would otherwise force them to include him. Ottawa appears set on protecting Cody Ceci and Marc Methot along with Erik Karlsson. Exposing Phaneuf is a win-win for the Senators. Either they keep a veteran defender they're happy with, or lose his $7M cap hit from for the next four seasons. What Phaneuf wants in return for waiving his no-movement clause however is another question entirely.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot registered an assist in the Senators' 2-1 loss to Washington on Sunday. Methot last recorded a point on Nov. 15. He has no goals and four assists in 33 games this season.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. It's the second time this month that he's accomplished the feat. However Ceci is only up to six assists and seven points through 45 games.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki will tag in for Fredrik Claesson against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Through 40 games thus far the rugged defender has a pair of points along with 52 blocks, 69 PIMs and 197 hits. Claesson meanwhile has posted just four points with 15 hits in 14 games.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman registered his second goal of the season in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Thursday. He posted the game-tying goal with just 1:02 remaining in regulation. Wideman has provided 12 points in 42 games this year.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson collected two assists in a 3-0 win against Washington Tuesday night. He didn't have a point over his previous 11 NHL appearances this year. Claesson had a hand in goals by Chris Kelly (shorthanded) and Bobby Ryan in the contest.

G 1 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon will be in net against the Stars on Thursday. Condon has performed quite well at home this season. He's posted a 7-3-5 record with a trio of shutouts, including a 2.30 GAA and .930 save percentage.

2 Andrew Hammond Active

Andrew Hammond allowed six goals on 30 shots in Ottawa's 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues. It's the first time Hammond plays 60 minutes since Oct. 17. He looked solid in the opening period, but things started falling apart in the second frame. With Mike Condon playing well and Craig Anderson nearing a return, it looks like Hammond's time in Ottawa is coming to a close. He now has a 0-2-0 record with a 4.08 goals-against-average and a .837 save percentage.