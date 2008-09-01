Player Page

Roster

Jeff Carter | Center | #77

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/1/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 215
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (11) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeff Carter scored a pair of goals in Friday's 3-2 OT loss to the Dallas Stars.
Carter will go into the Christmas break red-hot, as he's scored five goals in his last three contests. He also has three multi-goal efforts in his last seven games. Carter has 19 goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats right now. Dec 24 - 1:11 AM
More Jeff Carter Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3419102951262106111.171
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005PHI8123194294067207189.122
2006PHI62142337-174834211215.065
2007PHI82292453655711215260.112
2008PHI82463884236813114012342.135
2009PHI743328612381111206319.103
2010PHI80363066273989007335.107
2011LA 55211334-1216103002184.114
2012LA 482673301682008133.195
2013LA 7227235084486105256.105
2014LA 82283462728105115218.128
2015LA 77243862182048116242.099
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ DAL120200100004.500
Dec 22@ NAS110110000002.500
Dec 20@ CLM1202-10100006.333
Dec 18@ BOS100000000000.000
Dec 16@ PIT100000000001.000
Dec 15@ DET100020000004.000
Dec 13@ BUF120200000008.250
Dec 10OTT1101-12100003.333
Dec 8CAR100000000003.000
Dec 4MON1112001100011.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 