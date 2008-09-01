Jeff Carter | Center | #77

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar recorded an assist in the Kings' 4-0 win over Nashville Thursday night. Kopitar didn't record a point in his previous four games. He has three goals and 16 points in 28 contests in 2016-17. Not including the lockout shortened 2013 campaign, Kopitar has never recorded less than 61 points in a single season and that was back in his rookie campaign. Still, it looks like 2016-17 might be a new low for him.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter scored a pair of goals in Friday's 3-2 OT loss to the Dallas Stars. Carter will go into the Christmas break red-hot, as he's scored five goals in his last three contests. He also has three multi-goal efforts in his last seven games. Carter has 19 goals and 10 assists in 34 games this season. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats right now.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored his first goal of the season during Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal. Now through 24 games, the youngster has just five points. So we wouldn't expect much from him moving forward.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis picked up both a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. The veteran forward now sits just one measly point shy of 100 career points. He has three goals and four points over his last four games as well, which means it's likely to come soon.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert and Nic Dowd will be scratched against the Red wings on Thursday. Of the three, only Dowd has produced a modicum of fantasy value unfortunately. He has two goals and 11 points with 63 hits through 24 games thus far. Setoguchi meanwhile has posted just seven points in his return to the NHL.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson snapped his six-game point drought during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Pearson is now up to five helpers and 12 points in 25 games thus far. Unfortunately the 24-year-old has not quite lived up to the hype, and it may be time to hop off the bus.

2 Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford and Tom Gilbert will be scratched against the Predators on Thursday night. The Colonel, as Clifford is oft-referred to as, provides excellence in the hits and PIMs department with 59 and 40 respectively. Unfortunately that's about the extent of both his and Gilbert's fantasy value.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Sidelined

Tyler Toffoli won't suit up in Friday's match against the Stars. The talented winger is nursing a lower body injury and will get some extra rest ahead of the holiday break.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Marian Gaborik will be back in the fold Tuesday night. He was a healthy scratch Sunday, but will return to the top line alongside Anze Kopitar against Columbus. Gaborik has one goal and three assists in nine games this season.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown (upper body) returned to Los Angeles' lineup on Thursday. Brown missed two contests due to the injury. He registered an assist in 15:18 minutes of ice time in his return.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

5 Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the fourth time in five games that he'll watch the game from the press box. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Nic Dowd and Tom Gilbert will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty registered an assist in the Kings' 3-2 shootout loss to Columbus on Tuesday. Doughty has five goals and 17 points in 32 games this season. He probably won't match his 2015-16 total of 51 points, but he's a good bet to at least reach the 40-point mark for the third straight campaign.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin picked up his third point of the season during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Devils. Muzzin now has two goals through 19 games this season. He's coming off of four straight years of growth, including consecutive seasons in the 40's. Expect him to turn it up a notch soon.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez registered an assist in the Kings' 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh on Friday. Martinez has recorded a point in three of his last four games. He has six goals and 17 points in 30 contests in 2016-17.

4 Brayden McNabb I.L.

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) practiced with the Kings Saturday for the first time since his injury on October 29. McNabb has been skating on his own so this is a big jump in his status. He had 14 points and 92 penalty minutes last season and was off to a nice start with two goals and 11 penalty minutes in eight games. He should return in a week or two.

5 Matt Greene Active

Matt Greene appears to be back in the lineup on Wednesday night. Greene participated in line rushes alongside Kevin Gravel, while Tom Gilbert remained on the ice for extra work following the session. Greene hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 23.

6 Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Columbus. Gilbert had dressed in each of Los Angeles' previous three games, but he'll sit tonight. He has one goal and four assists in 16 games this season. Kyle Clifford will join him in the press box, while Dustin Brown sits this one out with an injury.

7 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort has reached the double-digit marker in points for his career thanks to his assist during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Senators. Forbort is now has eight points through 27 games this season, and 10 points in 41 career games. Suffice it to say, he doesn't boast much fantasy value.

8 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Devin Setoguchi and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Penguins on Friday night. Gravel has two points with 22 hits and 28 blocks through 18 games. Andreoff meanwhile has 12 PIMs with 20 hits in 11 games, and no points. As Setoguchi continues to ride the pine, stuck at seven points.

G 1 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj stopped all 28 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Predators. Budaj's been hot and cold at times, which isn't completely unexpected when you consider the fact that he wasn't even in the NHL last year. For the most part, he's done a solid job replacing injured starter Jonathan Quick. Budaj is 2-1-1 in his last four starts, but he's given up only three goals during that stretch. He'll enter his next appearance with a 15-8-3 record, a 2.04 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff allowed three goals on 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 OT loss to the Dallas Stars. Zatkoff has now dropped three of his last four starts. The Kings got the first goal of the game, but Dallas responded by scoring the next two. Jeff Carter's second goal of the game forced overtime, but Esa Lindell beat Zatkoff in the extra frame to give Dallas the win. Zatkoff has a 2-5-1 record with a 2.38 goals-against-average and a .892 save percentage.