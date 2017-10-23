Player Page

Dustin Brown | Winger | #23

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (33) / 11/4/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 216
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (13) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Dustin Brown scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.
Standing in front of the net, Brown redirected Kopitar's shot from the boards in behind Jones for his eighth goal of the season. After not surpassing 36 points since the 2011-12 season, Brown is up to 17 points in 17 games so far this season. The 33-year-old forward is definitely worth picking up in fantasy leagues. Nov 13 - 1:10 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
167916983100050.140
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003LA 311450160000040.025
2005LA 79141428-108063002159.088
2006LA 81172946-21541312011195.087
2007LA 78332760-13551210224219.151
2008LA 80242953-1564711006292.082
2009LA 82243256-641710003248.097
2010LA 82282957176778002228.123
2011LA 82223254185397126214.103
2012LA 4618112962285001142.127
2013LA 7915122776613002195.077
2014LA 82111627-172615003189.058
2015LA 82111728-53021010218.050
2016LA 80142236-42242101175.080
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 9TB1011-10000001.000
Nov 7@ ANA111210100004.250
Nov 4NAS100000000001.000
Nov 2TOR101100010002.000
Oct 30@ STL1101-10100003.333
Oct 28@ BOS100000000002.000
Oct 26@ MON100012000002.000
Oct 24@ OTT1000-10000003.000
Oct 23@ TOR1000-12000002.000
Oct 21@ CLM113450000006.167

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nic Dowd
4Nick Shore
5Brooks Laich
6Michael Amadio
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Alex Iafallo
3Mike Cammalleri
4Adrian Kempe
5Kyle Clifford
6Andy Andreoff
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Dustin Brown
3Marian Gaborik
4Trevor Lewis
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Derek Forbort
5Christian Folin
6Kevin Gravel
7Oscar Fantenberg
8Kurtis MacDermid
G1Jonathan Quick
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 