Dustin Brown | Winger | #23

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar posted a goal while adding a power-play assist with a blocked shot and a hit in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win in Anaheim. Kopitar left the game briefly in the third period due to an undisclosed injury. After receiving treatment in the locker room, he was able to finish up regulation and play in overtime. He is a riding a six-game point streak, posting two goals with six assists during the impressive run.

2 Jeff Carter I.L.

Jeff Carter was seen wheeling around in the Staples Center on a motorized scooter. His injured ankle was bandaged and elevated. It looks as if the original prognosis for Carter's leg injury (6-8 weeks) could be accurate based on what he is doing and how he is doing it.

3 Nic Dowd Active

Nic Dowd is likely to play in Monday's game at Toronto. Dowd has suited up in just three of the Kings' seven games this season. If he plays Monday night then it will be his first appearance since Oct. 15. Dowd skated with Andy Andreoff and Brooks Laich at Sunday's practice.

4 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore struck for the game-winning goal in overtime in Tuesday's game in Anaheim. Shore entered the game with just one goal and three points through his first 11 games, so he has a lot of work to do beyond these late-game heroics to get back into the good graces of fantasy owners.

5 Brooks Laich Active

Brooks Laich registered an assist in Los Angeles' 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay Thursday night. It was Laich's first point in 10 games with Los Angeles. The Kings inked him to a one-year, two-way deal on Oct. 19 after Jeff Carter suffered a leg injury.

6 Michael Amadio Active

Michael Amadio has been called up by the Los Angeles Kings. Amadio has two assists in five AHL games this season. He might make his NHL debut on Thursday, but that remains to be seen.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Pearson's second assist came on a nice move behind the net to set up Brown at the top of slot to tie up the game late into the second period for the Kings. Pearson's offensive output has increased every year and he will look to continue that trend this season. His 24 goals last season were a career high. Jake Muzzin and Oscar Fantenberg also scored for the Kings in the loss.

2 Alex Iafallo Active

Alex Iafallo scored his first career NHL goal but the Los Angeles Kings dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Nashville Predators. It took Iafallo 14 games to pot his first one, but it finally came just 16 seconds into the third period on a ridiculously nice pass from Anze Kopitar. Not a bad way to score a first NHL goal by any means. He now has four points this year and is getting extended ice time with Kopitar and Dustin Brown.

3 Mike Cammalleri Active

Mike Cammalleri posted two goals with two assists and a plus-3 rating in 14:01 of ice time Wednesday against Montreal. It seems like old times for Cammy in L.A. He posted the first of his two 80-point NHL campaigns in Los Angeles back in 2006-07 during his first tour of duty wearing the crown. While he has settled into being more of a 35-40 point type player in the NHL in recent seasons, this performance reminded fans of halcyon days.

4 Adrian Kempe Active

Adrian Kempe (illness) practiced on Saturday and is ready to play Sunday. Kempe missed Thursday's game against Tampa Bay but was centering Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson in practice Saturday. He has seven goals and 11 points in 15 games with a plus-11 rating. He should be in someone's lineup in deeper leagues.

5 Kyle Clifford I.L.

GM Rob Blake has announced that although Kyle Clifford is progressing, he has still yet to begin skating again. Clifford was injured mid-October, and has missed the last 13 games due to his upper-body injury. Before his injury, he had one point in three games. Don't expect to see him in the Kings' lineup anytime soon.

6 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff has inked a two-year contract extension with Los Angeles. Andreoff was slated to become a restricted free agent. His new deal has an annual average value of $677,500. Andreoff posted two assists and 70 penalty minutes in 36 appearances with the Kings in 2016-17. He has 10 goals and 15 points in 114 career NHL outings.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli Active

Tyler Toffoli scored his eighth goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. The forward extended his scoring streak to four games and also has eight points in seven games for the Kings. His came a little too late in Thursday night's encounter against Tampa, but at least Toffoli is still producing. With eight goals in 16 games, he now has half the goals he scored last season.

2 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Standing in front of the net, Brown redirected Kopitar's shot from the boards in behind Jones for his eighth goal of the season. After not surpassing 36 points since the 2011-12 season, Brown is up to 17 points in 17 games so far this season. The 33-year-old forward is definitely worth picking up in fantasy leagues.

3 Marian Gaborik Sidelined

Although he participated in a full practice for the first time in six weeks, Marian Gaborik (knee) has no timetable for his return. "That’s the first time he’s skated with the team in six weeks," coach John Stevens said. "It was great that he’s with the team, I think it’s great for him, it’s good for us. He looked it good in practice. He’s got to get his timing back. That’s the first contact he’s had in quite a while. Skating on his own for quite a bit now just trying to get his legs back under him, but it was good to see him out there today and participate as much as he was able to." The injury-prone winger has had only one season of more than 30 points in his last five seasons and that was 47 in the 2014-15 campaign. He is no longer a top six forward in the NHL.

4 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lewis picked up the primary assist on Adrian Kempe's second-period goal that cut Toronto's lead to 2-1 at the time. Lewis' shorthanded goal cut his team's deficit to 3-2 with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation. Unfortunately for the Kings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Lewis now has three goals and three assists in eight games this season. He's picked up five of those six points in his last three contests.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Monday's game against St. Louis will be the 700th contest of Drew Doughty's career. "700 games is pretty crazy, and to be able to do it with the same team is even cooler," Doughty said. "It’s an exciting time for me, but when the puck drops, I won’t be thinking about that anymore. I’m just going out there to try and get a win. We’ve had a good road trip thus far, but it’s not over, and we’ve got to win tonight." The 27-year-old defender has accounted for 370 points in his career so far.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin is on a five-game point streak. Muzzin kept that run going by registering an assist Wednesday night. He has a goal and five points in six games this season.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez's second goal of the season capped a furious comeback by the Kings. The Kings were down 3-0 to the Predators entering the third period but Martinez's power play marker tied it at 3 and sent the game into overtime where the Kings eventually lost. Martinez has four points and a plus-three rating in 11 games this season and should be on your radar as he had 39 points last season.

4 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort has agreed to a two-year, $5.05 million contract extension. Forbort is in the final season of a two-year, $1.3 million deal. If he didn't re-sign then he could have become a restricted free agent this summer. He has two assists in six games this season.

5 Christian Folin Active

Defenseman Christian Folin scored his first goal of the season on Saturday. The 26-year-old defenseman has only the one point in 11 games so while it was nice to finally hit the scoresheet, Folin has no fantasy value.

6 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel being waiver exempt might end up costing him in the battle for a roster spot. At the end of the day Gravel could make the Kings' opening game roster anyways, but it would be easier to move him to the AHL than it would Christian Folin and Kurtis MacDermid, who would need to go through waivers. On the plus side, Gravel can serve as either a left or right defenseman, which is an added bit of versatility that the Kings don't have a lot of. He also brings a blend of skill and size, though he isn't a major offensive force. Gravel had a goal and seven points in 49 contests last season while being limited to 14:09 minutes per game.

7 Oscar Fantenberg Active

Oscar Fantenberg (back) returned to action on Thursday November 2. Fantenberg missed two contests due to the ailment. He had a plus-two rating in 8:32 minutes of playing time in his return.

8 Kurtis MacDermid Active

Kurtis MacDermid netted his first career NHL goal on Thursday. MacDermid was never drafted, but he fought his way into the Kings' lineup at the age of 23. Thursday's game was his fifth career NHL contest. "It’s a lot of work and a lot of time, but it’s all worth it," MacDermid said. "I wouldn’t do it any other way."

G 1 Jonathan Quick Active

Jonathan Quick stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 2-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Quick made a couple huge big saves early in the third period, first on Timo Meier and then Barclay Goodrow to keep the Kings ahead. Unfortunately, Karlsson and Ward were able to beat him a few minutes later to complete the comeback. Quick has now lost back-to-back games, his record sits at 9-4-1.