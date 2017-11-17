Brent Seabrook | Defenseman | #7

All Positions

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews scored a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Toews registered his third straight two-point night for the Hawks, albeit in a losing effort. The forward previously went six games without a point. Chicago also got goals from Vinnie Hinostroza, Patrick Sharp, and Nick Schmaltz in the loss. Toews now has 12 goals and 28 points in 40 games this year.

2 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz has found the back of the net in each of the last three games. Schmaltz, who got his 10th goal of the year Sunday against Edmonton, has registered six goals and six assists in the past 12 contests. He has been occupying Chicago's second-line center role since Artem Anisimov was injured and could keep that position once Anisimov is ready to return.

3 Artem Anisimov I.L.

Artem Anisimov (upper body) may not be back until after Chicago's bye week. The Blackhawks plays four times this week before taking a break from Jan. 15-19. Anisimov has missed five games with an upper-body injury and he still could be days away from skating on his own.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels has four goals in his last five games after he picked up a shorthanded marker on Sunday night. Wingels deposited his sixth goal of the season into an empty net with Chicago on the penalty kill in a 4-1 win over Minnesota. He has chipped in 10 points in 30 games this season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad contributed two assists in Friday's 5-4 win over Vegas. Saad has one goal and four helpers during a three-game point streak. He didn't have a point in his previous six outings. Saad has accounted for 22 points in 40 games this season.

2 Patrick Sharp Active

Patrick Sharp potted the game-winning goal Wednesday night against the New York Rangers. Sharp broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period for his first goal since Nov. 27. "You get a chance like that in the game, you gotta make it count, especially in a tie game," he said. "So it was good to put one in." Sharp was a healthy scratch for the previous two contests.

3 Vinnie Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza generated three points in Friday's 5-4 loss to Vegas Hinostroza has two goals and two assists in the last two games, while skating alongside Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad. He will carry a four-game point streak into Sunday's home matchup versus Edmonton.

4 Lance Bouma Active

Lance Bouma found the back of the net in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Washington. Bouma got Chicago on the board late in the first period after the Capitals jumped out to a 3-0 lead. He has chipped in three goals and seven points in 28 games this season.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane scored a goal and added four assists in a 8-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Kane exploded for his best performance of the season with a five-point night. He scored the game's very last goal, while assisting on four others. Richard Panik, Patrick Sharp, Jonathan Toews, Nick Schmaltz, and Jan Rutta scored for Chicago in the victory. Kane now has 18 goals and 45 points in 42 games this season.

2 Richard Panik Active

It looks like Richard Panik will be scratched again tonight when the Chicago Blackhawks play the New York Rangers. Panik has a respectable 14 points in 34 games this season but will be scratched for the fifth time in Chicago's last nine games. The former second round pick will be joined in the press box by Michal Kempny and Jan Rutta.

3 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat had the game winner Sunday against Edmonton in a 4-1 victory for Chicago. DeBrincat got his 14th goal of the season at the 9:29 mark of the first period. The rookie forward has 27 points in 41 matches. Nick Schmaltz, Brandon Saad and Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Blackhawks in the victory.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

The Chicago Blackhawks had Ryan Hartman back at practice today after he missed Friday's game with an undisclosed injury. Hartman practiced on the second line with Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz. Hartman, a former first round pick has 19 points in 36 games so far this season.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco has been called up by Chicago. Jurco has 13 goals and 25 points in 36 games with Rockford of the AHL in 2017-18. He had one goal and no assists in 13 appearances with the Blackhawks last season.

6 Marian Hossa I.L.

The Chicago Blackhawks have placed Marian Hossa on the long-term injured list. By going on LTIR, Hossa's $5.275 million doesn't count against the salary cap. The Blackhawks have already announced that Hossa will miss the entire 2017-18 season because of a skin disorder. The 38-year-old's career is likely over, but that hasn't been confirmed yet.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith earned a pair of assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Edmonton on Friday night. Keith helped set up Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal and Patrick Kane's game winner. He has 19 assists in 37 games this season, but still hasn't scored a goal despite 88 shots on target.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

The Chicago Blackhawks have decided to scratch Brent Seabrook tonight against the Ottawa Senators. It's been a tough season for Seabrook who has collected one goal and 11 points in 41 games so far. The writing has been on the wall for a few games now but it's tough for the Blackhawks to sit someone in the press box that is scheduled to make $6.875 million through the 2023-24 season. He will be joined in the press box by Tomas Jurco and Erik Gustafsson.

3 Jan Rutta Active

Jan Rutta (upper body) returned to action on Saturday. Rutta had an assist in 18:24 on the Blackhawks lone goal of the night. The blueliner has three goals and 14 points in 31 games this season and should be considered in deeper leagues.

4 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling registered an assist in the Blackhawks' 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. That snapped Forsling's five-game point drought. The sophomore defenseman has three goals and 12 points in 32 contests in 2017-18. If he can stay healthy, he should finish the season with around 25-30 points.

5 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Sunday against Edmonton. Murphy has been scratched four times this season, but Sunday was the first time since Oct. 28. He was out to give Jan Rutta, who had been in the press box for four games, a chance to play again.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils. The 'Hawks defender has one goal and three assists in 16 games this season. He had played in each of his team's last three games. Vinnie Hinostroza will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson has been recalled by Chicago. The Blackhawks made the move after sending Cody Franson to the minors. Gustafsson has 17 points in 25 games this year with Rockford of the AHL.

8 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle has three goals and two assists in the last five games. Oesterle posted a goal and a plus-3 rating in 23:33 of ice time in Sunday's 4-1 win over Edmonton. He has played well on the top pairing alongside Duncan Keith and has earned the trust of coach Joel Quenneville.

G 1 Corey Crawford I.L.

Head coach Joel Quenneville decided against giving an update on star goaltender Corey Crawford today, deciding only to say that he will return some time this season. Crawford is dealing with some sort of upper-body injury and no timeline has been provided to the public. We can expect to see the tandem of Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass in goal for the foreseeable future.

2 Anton Forsberg Active

Anton Forsberg made 25 saves on 27 shots in an 8-2 drubbing of the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Forsberg has now won back-to-back starts for Chicago for the first time all season. His record improves to 3-5-3 with a 3.00 GAA and a .910 save percentage.