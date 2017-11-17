Player Page

Roster

Brent Seabrook | Defenseman | #7

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 4/20/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (14) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Chicago Blackhawks have decided to scratch Brent Seabrook tonight against the Ottawa Senators.
It's been a tough season for Seabrook who has collected one goal and 11 points in 41 games so far. The writing has been on the wall for a few games now but it's tough for the Blackhawks to sit someone in the press box that is scheduled to make $6.875 million through the 2023-24 season. He will be joined in the press box by Tomas Jurco and Erik Gustafsson. Jan 9 - 7:10 PM
Source: Mark Lazerus on Twitter
More Brent Seabrook Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
41110117240200066.015
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005CHI6952732560115002114.044
2006CHI8142024-610404020144.028
2007CHI8292332139048012152.059
2008CHI8281826236235101132.061
2009CHI7842630205906022129.031
2010CHI8293948047515021135.067
2011CHI7892534212222013156.058
2012CHI478122012233400165.123
2013CHI8273441232236100149.047
2014CHI8282331-327411012181.044
2015CHI81143549632619003167.084
2016CHI7933639526212000131.023
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 7EDM100000000001.000
Jan 5VGK1000-20000001.000
Jan 3@ NYR100022000000.000
Dec 31@ CAL100000000000.000
Dec 29@ EDM100000000001.000
Dec 28@ VAN1000-10000000.000
Dec 23@ NJ1000-10000001.000
Dec 21@ DAL1000-10000001.000
Dec 17MIN1000-10000005.000
Dec 14@ WPG101120000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Nick Schmaltz
3Artem Anisimov
4Tommy Wingels
LW1Brandon Saad
2Patrick Sharp
3Vinnie Hinostroza
4Lance Bouma
RW1Patrick Kane
2Richard Panik
3Alex DeBrincat
4Ryan Hartman
5Tomas Jurco
6Marian Hossa
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Jan Rutta
4Gustav Forsling
5Connor Murphy
6Michal Kempny
7Erik Gustafsson
8Jordan Oesterle
G1Corey Crawford
2Anton Forsberg
3Jeff Glass
 

 