All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu has netted six goals in his past 13 games. He has two goals and two assists over a four-game point streak going into Thursday's meeting with Montreal. Koivu has 18 points in 31 matches this year.

2 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal stretched his point streak to five straight games Tuesday night versus Colorado. He picked up an assist to give him four goals and seven points during that span. Staal has amassed nine points in the past eight games.

3 Erik Haula Sidelined

Erik Haula is expected to miss the next three games, according to coach Bruce Boudreau. That will keep him on the shelf until the Christmas break, but it isn't thought to be a long-term ailment.

4 Tyler Graovac Active

Tyler Graovac tallied his third goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He has three markers and no assists in 22 games this season, so he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

5 Pat Cannone Active

Pat Cannone will make his NHL debut at the age of 30 on Tuesday. "It’s going to be great," said Cannone. "A lot of emotions running high. I just need to keep those in check and just try to play my game and go from there. You play for [this], you work hard for [this]. It was a long time coming and I’m looking forward to the opportunity." He's projected to play on the fourth line with Chris Stewart and Kurtis Gabriel. Erik Haula will miss the contest with a lower-body injury.

LW 1 Zach Parise Sidelined

Zach Parise will not play on Thursday night against Montreal as he is too sick to play. It's been a season marred by injury and ailment for the veteran winger. He's posted just five goals and 13 points in 26 games this season with 16 PIMs and 30 hits.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund notched a goal and an assist in 5-2 win over Nashvile on Thursday night. He scored into an empty net 35 seconds after Eric Staal did the same thing to help the Wild seal the victory. Granlund has collected two goals and four assists in a five-game point streak.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win against Florida. Zucker has been on a scoring tear since late November. He has four goals and 10 points in the last 10 contests.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will tag in for Zach Parise on Thursday night against Montreal, as the veteran winger is too sick to play. With just 27 points in 109 career games, the 26-year-old forward just doesn't have any fantasy value.

RW 1 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Coyle opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 14:14 mark of the first period. Mikko Koivu doubled his team's lead in the second period. Coyle has 11 goals and 12 assists in 31 games. He's currently riding a four-game point streak.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville had two assists Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Pominville has been moved up to the top line with Zach Parise and Eric Staal. He assisted on goals by Parise and Staal in the match to give him three helpers in the last three games.

3 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart netted a goal in a 3-2 win versus Toronto on Wednesday night. "I've been thinking about that one my whole life," said Stewart, who has played just three games in his hometown. "There was a lot of family in the building, and I grew up a Maple Leafs fan. It's definitely nice to get that one off the bucket list." He has scored two of his four goals this season in the last three games and he has seven points on the year.

4 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter posted two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win against Nashville. He has one goal and four helpers during a four-game point streak. Niederreiter has amassed 12 points in his last 12 contests.

5 Zack Mitchell Active

Zack Mitchell and Gustav Olofsson will be scratched on Sunday against the Oilers. Mitchell has 10 games to his credit this season, but none thus far in December. The rookie is also still searching for his first points in the NHL. Olofsson is also still finding his way with no points in four career games.

6 Kurtis Gabriel Active

Kurtis Gabriel and Nate Prosser will be scratched against the Coyotes on Saturday night. Gabriel has posted nice rates as a bruiser with 24 PIMs and 13 hits in just seven games. Prosser meanwhile has little value, with just two points and 22 blocks in 14 games.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter collected his fifth goal of the season during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. He now has 18 points in 30 games this season, keeping his pace to potentially top his 51 points from last year.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon will indeed play against Dallas in Saturday's match. Spurgeon has a goal and two points with seven blocks in four games so far this season, so get him back in your lineup if you have him.

3 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve. He will be back in Minnesota's lineup on Wednesday night. "He's a good player. He can skate, he's big, he moves pucks, so that's what he brings," said coach Bruce Boudreau. Scandella may not see power-play action in his first game since Oct. 27, but he won't see his minutes reduced aside from that.

4 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba assisted on both Wild goals in a 2-0 win over Colorado Tuesday night. He helped set up goals by Charlie Coyle (power play) and Mikko Koivu in the match for his first multi-point effort of the season. Dumba has been productive lately with two goals and six points in the past eight games.

5 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin scored his third goal of the season Thursday night. He has 13 points through 29 games, which is a huge improvement from a year ago. Brodin had two goals and just seven points in 68 games last season.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. Folin has suited up in 22 games this year and he has two assists and a plus-9 rating. He averages 16:33 of ice time per game for Minnesota. Forward Erik Haula will miss the game with an injury.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. Prosser has appeared in each of his team's last five games. He has two assists and a minus-1 rating in 14 games this season. Prosser has no fantasy value. Teemu Pulkkinen will also be scratched.

8 Gustav Olofsson Active

Gustav Olofsson and Zack Mitchell will be scratched against the Blues on Sunday. Neither player has a point between them in 11 combined games, though Olofsson has managed only a single game. Unfortunately, neither has done anything to create much of any fantasy value.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk takes his six game winning streak to Carey Price in Montreal on Thursday. You know what we mean. It's going to be a fantastic game, too. The Great Wall of St. Paul has just nine goals against with a shutout in his most recent affair over that span as well.