Zach Parise | Winger | #11

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/28/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 196
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (17) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Zach Parise will not play on Thursday night against Montreal as he is too sick to play.
It's been a season marred by injury and ailment for the veteran winger. He's posted just five goals and 13 points in 26 games this season with 16 PIMs and 30 hits. Dec 22 - 7:07 PM
Source: Michael Russo on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
245813-1161200072.069
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005NJ 81141832-12829005133.105
2006NJ 82313162-330913007247.126
2007NJ 8132336513251013108266.120
2008NJ 8245499430241416038364.124
2009NJ 813844822432917105347.110
2010NJ 13336-160100149.061
2011NJ 82313869-53277343293.106
2012MIN4818203821676004182.099
2013MIN672927561030146105245.118
2014MIN743329622141115003259.127
2015MIN70252853-336711007234.107
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20COL100002000002.000
Dec 17ARI1011-10010003.000
Dec 15@ NAS101110000000.000
Dec 13FLA110110000006.167
Dec 11STL101102000003.000
Dec 9EDM100000000005.000
Dec 7@ TOR1000-10000001.000
Dec 4@ EDM100000000003.000
Dec 2@ CAL100000000001.000
Nov 29@ VAN1000-10000004.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mikko Koivu
2Eric Staal
3Erik Haula
4Tyler Graovac
5Pat Cannone
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
RW1Charlie Coyle
2Jason Pominville
3Chris Stewart
4Nino Niederreiter
5Zack Mitchell
6Kurtis Gabriel
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Marco Scandella
4Matt Dumba
5Jonas Brodin
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Gustav Olofsson
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 