C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews scored the only Maple Leafs goal of the night as they lost 3-1 to the Sharks Tuesday. Matthews has scored points in six of his last eight games; four of these were multi-point affairs, which means that he was less productive Tuesday than fantasy players have grown to expect. Matthews’ 31st goal of the season is his 55th point, giving him a clear advantage over the rest of the team in both categories.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri extends his point streak to four games. Kadri recorded an assist in a 4-0 win against Carolina on Sunday. That gives him 24 goals and 46 points in 58 contests in 2016-17.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak expects to be back in the lineup on Tuesday night against San Jose. He wasn't able to play versus Montreal on Saturday because of an infected finger on his right hand. "It was brutal," Bozak said. "Every time we went on the ice (after the initial cut), it kept re-opening. I was sitting at home (later in the week) and my hand blew up and I had to go to the hospital. It was a little scary but we got it taken care of and it's feeling a lot better now." Bozak will probably be back between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner, who appears to be ready to return as well.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle is expected to make his Toronto debut Tuesday night. Boyle didn't take part in the morning skate because he was traveling to meet up with his new team. He is projected to center the fourth line, see time on the penalty kill and get some power-play action.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith will tag in for Tyler Bozak against Montreal on Saturday. Through 38 games this season Smith has posted four points along with 26 hits and 39 blocks this season with the Leafs.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk is currently on a 10-game goalless drought. van Riemsdyk has still managed to put up a respectable 19 goals this season, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Feb. 4. "You want to be contributing, you want to be scoring," van Riemsdyk said. "But I’m focusing on the little details, making sure those are in shape and then maybe the puck starts going in again." He'll get an opportunity to snap the streak against the Canadiens on Saturday night.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against Winnipeg. He has compiled six points over a five-game point streak. Komarov only had one goal in his previous 21 outings, though. He has contributed 10 markers and 22 points in 59 matches this season.

3 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo continued his hot play Tuesday night. He posted two assists against Winnipeg to give him eight points in the last five games. Leivo has also been credited with 21 shots in nine appearances with Toronto this campaign.

4 Eric Fehr Active

Eric Fehr is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three player deal. Defenseman Steve Oleksy and a fourth rounder are also headed Toronto's way while defenseman Frankie Corrado is headed for Pittsburgh. Fehr had six goals and 11 points this season for the Penguins in 52 games before being placed on waivers Tuesday and passing through on Wednesday.

5 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman was one of five rookies to score goals in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 overtime loss to the Islanders in New York Monday night. Hyman notched his third shorthanded goal of the season for the Leafs -- a record for a Toronto rookie. He has eight goals altogether this season. Other rookies scoring goals for the Leafs Monday were Nikita Soshnikov (fourth), Auston Matthews (24th), Mitch Marner (14th) and William Nylander (14th). The Leafs led by one goal three times in this game and two goals once.

6 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

7 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve. He will return to the lineup on Tuesday night after missing the last five games. Marner is slated to play with regular linemates Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk against the Sharks.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander recorded his 27th assist of the year and his 20th power-play point in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to San Jose. He helped set up a goal by Auston Matthews in the match. Nylander has collected 44 points in 61 games this season and he has 57 points in the first 83 appearances of his young career.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Brown opened the scoring at the 10:56 mark of the first period to give Toronto the 1-0 lead, but it was the only offense they were able to come up with tonight. The Maple Leafs got a valuable point in the standings thanks to goalie Frederik Andersen, who turned in a fantastic performance in the loss. Brown has three goals in his last three games and he's up to 15 on the season. He has 27 points in 60 contests.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov will indeed play Saturday against Ottawa. The 23-year-old has posted three points in six games with the Marlies. He has just seven points in 42 games with the big boys, however.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly scored in Toronto's 2-1 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues. Rielly's goal at the 18:56 mark of the second period tied the game at one. It was Rielly's first marker since Nov. 11. The Leafs defenseman finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in just over 20 minutes of ice time. Rielly has two goals and 21 points in 47 games this season. William Nylander and Nazem Kadri registered the assists on Toronto's only goal.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner ripped the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The mobile defender scored on a two-on-one rush shortly after the Maple Leafs finished killing a penalty. Gardiner's assist came on William Nylander's game-tying power-play goal. He has racked up five points in the last two games to give him 30 on the season.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev has generated nine points in the last 11 games. He has one goal and eight assists over that span. Zaitsev had a helper and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the New York Islanders. He is just five points behind Columbus' Zach Werenski for first among rookie blueliners.

4 Connor Carrick I.L.

Connor Carrick (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. That frees up a roster spot, which corresponds with the Maple Leafs' acquisition of Brian Boyle. Carrick last played on Feb. 21.

5 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick is expected to get back in the lineup on Monday night. He has been scratched for the last two games. Based on the morning skate, Martin Marincin will head to the press box.

6 Steven Oleksy Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Steve Oleksy, Eric Fehr and a fourth round pick in the 2017 Draft for Frankie Corrado. The Penguins rid themselves of plenty of cap space in the deal. Oleksy had only one assist in 11 games with Pittsburgh this season as he was a healthy scratch on numerous occasions. He will be a depth defenseman in Toronto with no fantasy value.

7 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak is set to play in his 600th NHL game Wednesday night. He has earned 108 points and 471 penalty minutes in 599 career contests. Polak has two goals, two assists and 132 hits in 40 games this season.

8 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko will make his Leafs debut on Thursday night versus the Rangers. He was claimed off waivers from Detroit nearly three weeks ago and finally gets the chance to play because of an injury to Connor Carrick. "There was nothing I could do but be patient and work hard in practice," Marchenko said. "I've tried to adjust to the team and the city, move into a new place. I've been here for the World Cup and playing against the Marlies for a couple of years." He is projected to be paired with Jake Gardiner.

9 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin will be scratched from Saturday's match with the Canadiens. Through 23 games he has seven points along with 14 PIMs, 23 hits and 27 blocks while seeing an average of 18:18 of ice time per game.

10 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen made 34 saves on 36 shots Tuesday night as the Maple Leafs lost 3-1 to the Sharks. One more puck found the back of an empty net. Andersen’s loss came with a save percentage of .944, which is the third time in his last four losses that he was north of the .900 mark. With these respectable performances, Andersen is limiting the damage, but that only serves to make the decision of whether to keep him even more difficult for players.