Eric Fehr | Winger | #16

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/7/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 212
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (18) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Eric Fehr is heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three player deal.
Defenseman Steve Oleksy and a fourth rounder are also headed Toronto's way while defenseman Frankie Corrado is headed for Pittsburgh. Fehr had six goals and 11 points this season for the Penguins in 52 games before being placed on waivers Tuesday and passing through on Wednesday. Mar 1 - 3:14 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5265113140000361.098
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005WAS11000020000010.000
2006WAS14213380000125.080
2007WAS23156460400040.025
2008WAS6112132582211002134.090
2009WAS69211839182433003145.145
2010WAS5210102001634001120.083
2011WPG35213-6120000154.037
2012WAS41981714102110272.125
2013WAS7313183103201012137.095
2014WAS7519143382010104142.134
2015PIT5586140190140274.108
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 28@ DAL100000000001.000
Feb 25PHI101112000000.000
Feb 21@ CAR100000000001.000
Feb 19DET100000000001.000
Feb 17@ CLM100000000000.000
Feb 16WPG100000000000.000
Feb 14VAN000000000000.000
Feb 11@ ARI101110000001.000
Feb 9@ COL100002000000.000
Feb 7CAL100000000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Brian Boyle
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Josh Leivo
4Eric Fehr
5Zach Hyman
6Matt Martin
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Matt Hunwick
6Steven Oleksy
7Roman Polak
8Alexey Marchenko
9Martin Marincin
10Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 