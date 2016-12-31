Player Page

Ryan Getzlaf | Center | #15

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/10/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 221
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (19) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) will not be available on Wednesday.
This comes after Getzlaf missed three straight Ducks skates. The good news is that Getzlaf's injury is not believed to be a long-term problem. He has five goals and 30 points in 36 contests in 2016-17. Jan 4 - 4:07 PM
Source: Eric Stephens on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3652530-82021110167.075
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005ANA571425396221014001116.121
2006ANA8225335817661120106203.123
2007ANA772458823294432102185.130
2008ANA812566915121928002227.110
2009ANA66195069479814005149.128
2010ANA671957761435720004117.162
2011ANA82114657-1175419014185.059
2012ANA44153449144141130399.152
2013ANA773156872831518007204.152
2014ANA772545701562310026191.131
2015ANA771350631455616015178.073
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 1PHI101102000002.000
Dec 30@ VAN110102001003.333
Dec 29@ CAL1000-12000000.000
Dec 27SJ100000000002.000
Dec 22@ OTT100000000004.000
Dec 20@ MON100000000000.000
Dec 19@ TOR1101-10100002.500
Dec 17@ DET1011-10010000.000
Dec 15@ BOS101110000001.000
Dec 13@ DAL1112-20010004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Nicolas Kerdiles
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Jared Boll
4Chris Wagner
5Logan Shaw
6Ondrej Kase
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Clayton Stoner
7Korbinian Holzer
8Josh Manson
9Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 