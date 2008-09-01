Player Page

Brent Burns | Defenseman | #88

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 3/9/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 230
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Brent Burns received a great feed from Joe Pavelski in overtime and sunk the puck at the 2:46 minute mark as the San Jose Sharks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Tuesday night.
This was Burns’ first goal in the past five games and he made the most of it, but he has been far from irrelevant to fantasy players with points earned in 10 of his last 11 games. Burns now has 34 points for the season with 14 goals and 20 assists. Pavelski’s assist gives him 33 points. They stand well above the remainder of the Sharks in terms of points earned. Dec 28 - 12:50 AM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3413193211837012142.092
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003MIN36156-10120200034.029
2005MIN7241216-7321301173.055
2006MIN7771825162634013108.065
2007MIN821528431280811014158.095
2008MIN5981927-745410002147.054
2009MIN4731720-153229000104.029
2010MIN80172946-109886013170.100
2011SJ 81112637834511002201.055
2012SJ 30911200202100081.111
2013SJ 69222648263429003245.090
2014SJ 82174360-965717002245.069
2015SJ 82274875-553723114353.076
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23EDM102220010005.000
Dec 20CAL100020000004.000
Dec 18@ CHI1011-10000000.000
Dec 16@ MON101110010002.000
Dec 14@ OTT111232000006.167
Dec 13@ TOR101100010005.000
Dec 10CAR101112000004.000
Dec 9@ ANA110100000004.250
Dec 7OTT110100000005.200
Dec 2MON110100100008.125

All Positions

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Matthew Nieto
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 