C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews is closing in on a few Maple Leaf rookie scoring records. With his two goals Saturday night against Montreal, Mathews now has 30 for the season, four short of the rookie record of 34 held by Wendel Clark set in 1985-86. With 54 points, Matthews is also closing in on Peter Ihnacak's mark of 66 set in 1982-83. Matthews and Patrick Laine are the top contenders for this year's Calder Trophy awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri extends his point streak to four games. Kadri recorded an assist in a 4-0 win against Carolina on Sunday. That gives him 24 goals and 46 points in 58 contests in 2016-17.

3 Tyler Bozak Sidelined

Look for Tyler Bozak to return to action Tuesday against the Sharks. Coach Mike Babcock expects Bozak to be back. He missed Saturday night's game due to a cut on his hand that became infected. Make sure you activate Bozak before Tuesday's contest if you need him.

4 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been summoned from the minors. He is projected to center Toronto's fourth line on Tuesday night. Gauthier's return from the AHL looks like it will bump Ben Smith from the lineup.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith will tag in for Tyler Bozak against Montreal on Saturday. Through 38 games this season Smith has posted four points along with 26 hits and 39 blocks this season with the Leafs.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk is currently on a 10-game goalless drought. van Riemsdyk has still managed to put up a respectable 19 goals this season, but he hasn't found the back of the net since Feb. 4. "You want to be contributing, you want to be scoring," van Riemsdyk said. "But I’m focusing on the little details, making sure those are in shape and then maybe the puck starts going in again." He'll get an opportunity to snap the streak against the Canadiens on Saturday night.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against Winnipeg. He has compiled six points over a five-game point streak. Komarov only had one goal in his previous 21 outings, though. He has contributed 10 markers and 22 points in 59 matches this season.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman was one of five rookies to score goals in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 overtime loss to the Islanders in New York Monday night. Hyman notched his third shorthanded goal of the season for the Leafs -- a record for a Toronto rookie. He has eight goals altogether this season. Other rookies scoring goals for the Leafs Monday were Nikita Soshnikov (fourth), Auston Matthews (24th), Mitch Marner (14th) and William Nylander (14th). The Leafs led by one goal three times in this game and two goals once.

4 Brian Boyle Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Brian Boyle from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round pick. Boyle has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 games this season. He comes with a $2 million annual cap hit and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He'll provide the Leafs with a veteran presence and bolster their bottom-six forwards as they battle for a playoff spot.

5 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

6 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo continued his hot play Tuesday night. He posted two assists against Winnipeg to give him eight points in the last five games. Leivo has also been credited with 21 shots in nine appearances with Toronto this campaign.

7 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner I.L.

It sounds like Mitch Marner could be back in the Toronto lineup Tuesday night against San Jose. He seems to have fully recovered from a shoulder injury and almost bribed his way into Saturday night's lineup. Get ready to activate the uber-talented rookie.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT win over Winnipeg. He produced both of his points on the power play. Nylander set up Leo Komarov beautifully in the second period and tied the game at 4-4 with his 17th goal of the year. The rookie forward leads the Leafs with 19 power-play points.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Brown opened the scoring at the 10:56 mark of the first period to give Toronto the 1-0 lead, but it was the only offense they were able to come up with tonight. The Maple Leafs got a valuable point in the standings thanks to goalie Frederik Andersen, who turned in a fantastic performance in the loss. Brown has three goals in his last three games and he's up to 15 on the season. He has 27 points in 60 contests.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov will indeed play Saturday against Ottawa. The 23-year-old has posted three points in six games with the Marlies. He has just seven points in 42 games with the big boys, however.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly scored in Toronto's 2-1 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues. Rielly's goal at the 18:56 mark of the second period tied the game at one. It was Rielly's first marker since Nov. 11. The Leafs defenseman finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in just over 20 minutes of ice time. Rielly has two goals and 21 points in 47 games this season. William Nylander and Nazem Kadri registered the assists on Toronto's only goal.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner ripped the game-winning goal in overtime and added an assist in a 5-4 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday night. The mobile defender scored on a two-on-one rush shortly after the Maple Leafs finished killing a penalty. Gardiner's assist came on William Nylander's game-tying power-play goal. He has racked up five points in the last two games to give him 30 on the season.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev has generated nine points in the last 11 games. He has one goal and eight assists over that span. Zaitsev had a helper and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the New York Islanders. He is just five points behind Columbus' Zach Werenski for first among rookie blueliners.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick is expected to get back in the lineup on Monday night. He has been scratched for the last two games. Based on the morning skate, Martin Marincin will head to the press box.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak is set to play in his 600th NHL game Wednesday night. He has earned 108 points and 471 penalty minutes in 599 career contests. Polak has two goals, two assists and 132 hits in 40 games this season.

6 Connor Carrick Sidelined

Connor Carrick did not take part in Maple Leafs practice on Friday. Carrick suffered an upper-body injury on Tuesday night and he hasn't returned to the ice since. Don't expect him to be in the lineup when Toronto hosts Montreal on Saturday night. He continues to be day-to-day.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko will make his Leafs debut on Thursday night versus the Rangers. He was claimed off waivers from Detroit nearly three weeks ago and finally gets the chance to play because of an injury to Connor Carrick. "There was nothing I could do but be patient and work hard in practice," Marchenko said. "I've tried to adjust to the team and the city, move into a new place. I've been here for the World Cup and playing against the Marlies for a couple of years." He is projected to be paired with Jake Gardiner.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin will be scratched from Saturday's match with the Canadiens. Through 23 games he has seven points along with 14 PIMs, 23 hits and 27 blocks while seeing an average of 18:18 of ice time per game.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen gave up three goals on 28 shot Saturday night as the Leafs lost 3-2 to the Canadiens. This was Andersen’s second straight loss in overtime. He dropped a 2-1 contest in a shootout Thursday to the Rangers. Andersen has lost seven of his last 10 games and in that span he has a save percentage of just under .900.