Brian Boyle | Winger | #11

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/18/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 244
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (26) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Brian Boyle from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round pick.
Boyle has 13 goals and 22 points in 54 games this season. He comes with a $2 million annual cap hit and is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. He'll provide the Leafs with a veteran presence and bolster their bottom-six forwards as they battle for a playoff spot. Feb 27 - 5:09 PM
Source: James Mirtle on Twitter
More Brian Boyle Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
541392254833002109.119
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007LA 8415440000019.211
2008LA 28415-9420000136.111
2009NYR71426-6470100173.055
2010NYR8221143527440132218.096
2011NYR8211152625901012165.067
2012NYR38235-13290100156.036
2013NYR826121815611021137.044
2014TB 821592435400305140.107
2015TB 7613720-75721204117.111
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 23CAL100000000002.000
Feb 21EDM1000-10000000.000
Feb 19@ COL101100000003.000
Feb 18@ DAL1011-10000006.000
Feb 11@ WPG110100000013.333
Feb 10@ MIN100007000007.000
Feb 7LA100000000001.000
Feb 4ANA100000000002.000
Feb 2OTT101110000001.000
Jan 31BOS1000-110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Frederik Gauthier
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Brian Boyle
5Matt Martin
6Josh Leivo
7Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 