All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Ryan Getzlaf Active

Ryan Getzlaf is out there warming up against the Jets on Thursday night. He wasn't able to play Tuesday because of a lower-body injury, but appears to be ready to return. In 68 games this season, Getzlaf has posted 14 goals and 66 points with 47 PIMs, 79 hits and 91 blocks.

2 Ryan Kesler Active

Ryan Kesler netted a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. Kesler picked up the primary assist on Corey Perry's goal in the second period and he also helped set up Ryan Getzlaf's power play marker in the third. Kesler then added the final goal of the game with just under eight minutes remaining. The Ducks forward now has 20 goals and 30 assists in 69 games.

3 Antoine Vermette Active

Antoine Vermette has served his 10-game suspension and is now eligible to return to the team. Through 58 games this season the veteran pivot has posted eight goals and 22 points along with 36 PIMs, 38 blocks and 44 hits. Expect him to return to his post on Sunday against the Capitals.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson is expected to take more faceoffs during Antoine Vermette's suspension. However, he took just five puck drops in Friday's loss to Florida, as the Ducks leaned on Ryan Kesler for 23 draws. "I think Nate Thompson would be a guy who's going to be expected to play a little more now," said coach Randy Carlyle. "He's another left-handed center iceman who can take some defensive-zone faceoffs." He also could see more time on the penalty kill. Thompson has played in eight games since missing the first 51 matches because of an Achilles tendon injury.

LW 1 Rickard Rakell Active

Rickard Rakell scored the game winning goal Wednesday night as the Ducks beat the Oilers 4-3. Rakell not only had the winning goal, he knocked Cam Talbot out of the net. His goal was the fourth goal on only the 18th shot, which caused the Oilers to make a change in the crease. This was the sixth consecutive game in which Rakell scored at least one point. In that span he has five goals and three assists for a total of eight points.

2 Nick Ritchie Active

Nick Ritchie scored one goal and had one assist Tuesday night as the Ducks beat the Canucks 4-1. This is Ritchie’s fourth multi-point game of the season and his first since February 22. Notably, all three of his previous multi-point games came with two assists and no goals. In the 11 games since then, he has not exactly been burning up the ice with only two goals and two assists on the strength of 22 shots.

3 Andrew Cogliano Active

Andrew Cogliano has been selected as the Anaheim Ducks' nominee for the Masterton Trophy. The award goes to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey. Cogliano has an iron man streak of 779 games that dates back to the start of his NHL career. His streak is the fourth longest in NHL history.

4 Ondrej Kase Active

Ondrej Kase has been called up by Anaheim. This is probably a result of Ryan Getzlaf's injury. Kase has five goals and 14 points in 51 games at the NHL level this campaign.

RW 1 Corey Perry Active

Corey Perry scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Perry scored back-to-back goals in the first and second periods to give his team 2-1 and 3-1 leads at the time. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they gave up the game-tying goal with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Perry has had a disappointing season, but he could be building some positive momentum going into the playoffs. The Ducks sniper has four goals in his last four games. He's up to 18 goals and 51 points in 77 games.

2 Jakob Silfverberg Active

Jakob Silfverberg picked up a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Silfverberg picked up his assist when Andrew Cogliano bounced the puck off a Jets defender and into the net. Silfverberg then picked his goal when he scored into an empty net to put the game away for the Ducks. The goal was his 21st of the season, a new career high and he is now up to 44 points in 71 games this season.

3 Patrick Eaves Active

Patrick Eaves and Ryan Getzlaf have been playing really well together for the Ducks. Eaves was acquired from the Stars before the trade deadline and ever since he's been moved to a line with Getzlaf, they've produced at a good clip. Eaves has scored six goals in 13 games with Anaheim, while Getzlaf has picked up 20 points in 12 his last 12 contests. Rickard Rakell is the other dangerous forward on that line. "I was hoping for this," Eaves said. "Getzy’s playing out of his mind right now. Just the way he possesses the puck, it makes it really easy to play on his line. And we got Ricky flying and making plays. I feel like we’re getting some chemistry and that was what I was hoping for."

4 Ryan Garbutt I.L.

Ryan Garbutt has been lost for the season due to shoulder surgery he underwent on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has spent half of the season with AHL San Diego. He posted 10 points and 45 PIMs in 28 games with the Gulls, as well as four points and 20 PIMs in 27 games with the Ducks prior to his December demotion.

5 Chris Wagner Active

Chris Wagner has been called up by Anaheim. Wagner has three goals in 25 games with the Ducks this season. He also has 19 points in 30 outings with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL in 2016-17.

6 Logan Shaw Active

Logan Shaw and Korbinian Holzer are expected to be scratched against the Jets on Thursday. Through 51 games this season with the Ducks, Shaw has posted seven points with 56 hits. Holzer meanwhile has picked up six points along with 63 hits in 29 games.

7 Jared Boll Active

Jared Boll and Korbinian Holzer will be scratched against the Canucks on Sunday. Through 41 games this season Boll has posted two points along with 50 hits and 73 PIMs. Holzer meanwhile has six points and 58 hits in 25 games.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen produced two points, including his third goal of the year, in Friday's 5-2 victory versus the Maple Leafs. Vatanen's last goal came back on Dec. 11 against Ottawa. He picked up both points in the third period to give him 20 points in 55 contests this year.

2 Cam Fowler Active

Cam Fowler found the back of the net in the Ducks' 5-1 win against Colorado Tuesday night. That was Fowler's 11th goal of the 2016-17 campaign, which represents a new career-high for him. He's tied with Kevin Shattenkirk for third among blueliners in terms of goals. Fowler also has 16 assists in 52 games.

3 Hampus Lindholm Active

Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists in the Ducks' 4-3 win over Edmonton Wednesday night. That was Lindholm's first career three-point game. This is still shaping up to be his least productive season offensively to date though as he has 17 points in 60 contests, down from 28 points in 80 games last season.

4 Kevin Bieksa Active

Kevin Bieksa (face) is expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the New York Rangers. Bieksa took a stick to the face in Wednesday's game against Edmonton and the injury kept him out of Friday's tilt against the Jets. Assuming he plays, he'll be paired with Sami Vatanen. Bieksa has two goals and nine assists in 73 games.

5 Simon Despres I.L.

Simon Despres (concussion) might be sidelined for a very long time. "And it’s one that my whole goal is to hopefully make it so that Simon in the end of all this lives a happy, healthy normal life and it’s going to take some time before we get to that point," Ducks GM Bob Murray said. Despres was plagued by concussion problems during the 2015-16 campaign and it's believed that his current issue is a recurrence of that. He's in the first season of a five-year, $18.5 million deal.

6 Korbinian Holzer Active

Korbinian Holzer will be a healthy scratch in Sunday's game against the New York Rangers. He's coming out of the lineup because Kevin Bieksa (face) is ready to return. Holzer has one goal and five assists in 29 games this season. Jared Boll will also watch the game from the press box.

7 Josh Manson Active

Josh Manson netted a goal in Anaheim's 5-3 win over Boston Wednesday night. It was his third goal and 13th point in 62 games this season. He's recorded a point in three straight contests, to come just two points shy of his 2015-16 total.

8 Brandon Montour Active

Brandon Montour is a healthy scratch against the visiting St. Louis Blues. Mountour has one goal and two points in 17 NHL games, averaging about 17:17 in time on ice per game. Logan Shaw will be the other scratch.

G 1 John Gibson Active

John Gibson will back up Jonathan Bernier on Tuesday against the Canucks. Gibson has seen just one game since Feb. 20th due to injury, but it appears he's on the mend and should return to his crease soon.