Corey Perry | Winger | #10

Team: Anaheim Ducks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 5/16/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (28) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Corey Perry scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Perry scored back-to-back goals in the first and second periods to give his team 2-1 and 3-1 leads at the time. Unfortunately for the Ducks, they gave up the game-tying goal with just 12 seconds remaining in regulation. Perry has had a disappointing season, but he could be building some positive momentum going into the playoffs. The Ducks sniper has four goals in his last four games. He's up to 18 goals and 51 points in 77 games. Mar 30 - 11:49 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
76163349166315002204.078
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005ANA561312251504700298.133
2006ANA821727441255416003194.088
2007ANA7029255412108116004200.145
2008ANA78324072101091014008283.113
2009ANA822749760111617112270.100
2010ANA82504898910414174111290.172
2011ANA80372360-7127149116277.134
2012ANA44152136107255015128.117
2013ANA814339823265810009280.154
2014ANA67332255136743003193.171
2015ANA823428622681212006215.158
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 28@ VAN110110000003.333
Mar 26NYR101109000001.000
Mar 24WPG110110000005.200
Mar 22EDM100000000000.000
Mar 18@ SJ100000000002.000
Mar 17BUF100000000006.000
Mar 15STL1000-10000002.000
Mar 12WAS121320010004.500
Mar 10@ STL100010000001.000
Mar 9@ CHI110110000012.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Getzlaf
2Ryan Kesler
3Antoine Vermette
4Nate Thompson
LW1Rickard Rakell
2Nick Ritchie
3Andrew Cogliano
4Ondrej Kase
RW1Corey Perry
2Jakob Silfverberg
3Patrick Eaves
4Ryan Garbutt
5Chris Wagner
6Logan Shaw
7Jared Boll
D1Sami Vatanen
2Cam Fowler
3Hampus Lindholm
4Kevin Bieksa
5Simon Despres
6Korbinian Holzer
7Josh Manson
8Brandon Montour
G1John Gibson
2Jonathan Bernier
 

 