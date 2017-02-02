Player Page

Roster

Patrick Eaves | Winger | #18

Team: Dallas Stars
Age / DOB:  (32) / 5/1/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 1 (29) / OTT
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

In case you hadn't noticed, Patrick Eaves is having a very special season.
Thanks to the pair of goals he scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over Carolina, he reached a pair of milestones. The first was notching 20 goals for the first time since his 2005-06 rookie campaign, and then setting a new career high in goals with his 21st. His 11 power play goals and 35 points on the year are a career high as well. Feb 11 - 7:39 PM
More Patrick Eaves Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
54191433-1016105001137.139
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005OTT582092972251104100.200
2006OTT7314183213633101130.108
2007CAR3751015-2102200181.062
2008CAR74681473110101115.052
2009DET6512102202600101120.100
2010DET6313720-21420101108.120
2011DET10011020000024.000
2012DET34268-140100142.048
2013NAS30235-721200053.038
2014DAL471413271286300291.154
2015DAL5411617-5275200286.128
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 9@ OTT1000-10000004.000
Feb 7@ TOR100000000004.000
Feb 4CHI100000000005.000
Feb 2WPG111210000005.200
Jan 31TOR100000000002.000
Jan 26BUF101100010002.000
Jan 24MIN110100100004.250
Jan 21WAS111210010002.500
Jan 19@ NYI100000000001.000
Jan 17@ NYR112310100003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Tyler Seguin
2Jason Spezza
3Cody Eakin
4Radek Faksa
5Devin Shore
LW1Jamie Benn
2Patrick Sharp
3Antoine Roussel
4Mattias Janmark
RW1Patrick Eaves
2Brett Ritchie
3Lauri Korpikoski
4Jiri Hudler
5Curtis McKenzie
6Ales Hemsky
D1John Klingberg
2Dan Hamhuis
3Jordie Benn
4Esa Lindell
5Johnny Oduya
6Stephen Johns
7Jamie Oleksiak
G1Antti Niemi
2Kari Lehtonen
 

 