All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss against the Senators. Sedin did absolutely nothing in the season opener, failing to record a shot in just 13:30 of ice time. He was much more involved in this one and the two-point game should get him going. He also skated 16:00 after limited shifts in the first outing.

2 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat played only three shifts in the third period Saturday. Coach Travis Green stated after the game that Horvat's play was only average so you have to figure that he benched his best player to send a message. "I wasn’t crazy about his game," said Green. "We had 11 forwards (after Eriksson injury) and Bo was average. I wanted to try some different looks." Green used Burmistrov between Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi with Horvat glued to the bench. Horvat has two goals but both were scored in the opener and he has done little since.

3 Markus Granlund Active

Markus Granlund practiced alongside the Sedin twins on Monday. Presumably, that's the line Granlund will be on during Tuesday's game. He would be replacing Thomas Vanek in that role. Granlund has no points in four games so it will be interesting to see if this switch sparks him.

4 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

5 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput has been called up by Vancouver. Chaput has one goal, one assist and six penalty minutes in four games with Utica of the AHL this year. He had nine points (four goals, five assists) in 68 matches with the Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin scored his first goal of the season in the Vancouver Canucks' 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Sedin opened the scoring but the Canucks' lead lasted less than two minutes. The Jets never looked back. If last season is any indication, the 37-year-old is slowing down in the point department and is now seven years removed from his 100-point season. He should be good for 15-20 goals but no longer has the fantasy value he once had.

2 Loui Eriksson Sidelined

Loui Eriksson (knee sprain) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks of action. Eriksson was injured in the first period of Saturday's game and he did not return to the lineup. The 32-year-old has no goals and one assist in four games this season. He should be back sometime in late November. He can be dropped in all leagues.

3 Sven Baertschi Active

Vancouver forward Sven Baertschi (illness) was not present at the start of practice. We will keep you updated when one is provided at the conclusion of practice. Hopefully Baertschi won't miss much time as he was playing well during the pre-season and was a popular breakout candidate.

4 Alexander Burmistrov Active

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has announced that Alexander Burmistrov will draw back into the lineup tonight against the Calgary Flames. Burmistrov will re-enter the lineup after sitting Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. He has zero points in two games this season and should not be owned in any fantasy formats. Jake Virtanen will make way for the Russian forward.

5 Brendan Gaunce I.L.

Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) will be out until at least November. It's a tough break for the former first-round pick, as he finally was able to push for a roster spot last season. In 2016-17, he scored no goals and five assists in 57 contests with the Canucks. Even when he does come back to the lineup, Gaunce still won't have any value in standard fantasy leagues.

RW 1 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser picked up a goal in 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Boeser broke free for a partial break and fired the puck glove high passed Mike Smith for his first goal of the season. After picking up four goals in just nine games last season, the hype surrounding Boeser was extremely high entering the season. He won't score at that pace but he now has two points in two games after sitting out the first two games of the season. He could return fantasy value this season.

2 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek scored a goal in the Canucks' 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. It was Vanek's first goal in two games this season. He had 17 goals and 48 points in 68 games with Detroit and Florida in 2016-17. It wouldn't be surprising to see him finish with similar numbers this season. Keep in mind that he's averaged just 13:20 minutes over his first two games with Vancouver, so his ice time could end up being a limiting factor.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner has not been a factor playing on a line with Henrik and Daniel Sedin. It was thought that the trio would make up the top line when Gagner signed in July with Vancouver but the chemistry does not seem to be there. The Canucks could still try someone else with the Swedish twins and with opening night less than two weeks away, a decision should be made soon. Gagner had 18 goals and 50 points with Columbus last season but a return to those numbers with an offensively-challenged Vancouver team, may be in doubt.

4 Jake Virtanen Active

Being a healthy scratch on Saturday was a message sent to Jake Virtanen. Travis Green, the Canucks new head coach, had him at Utica last season where Virtanen seemed to have started to turn around his career. "He’ll be the first to admit it, he wasn’t very good the other night," Green said. He needs to ... I just thought his intensity level, his assertiveness wasn’t where it had to be. I know Jake well. Am I worried about taking him out? Is it going to impact our speed? Meh, a little bit. I’m not just going to keep a guy in because he’s fast. Part of this is making sure Jake knows how he has to play. Getting him to play the way he needs to." Virtanen was drafted sixth overall in 2014 and while he seems like a bust at this time, he is still only 21.

5 Derek Dorsett Active

Derek Dorsett (neck) is skating and will be ready for training camp, according to agent Jason Davidson. Dorsett underwent cervical fusion surgery back in early December due to disc degeneration in his neck. Davidson said that Dorsett hasn't experienced any issues. He contributed four points and 33 penalty minutes in 14 appearances with the Canucks last season.

D 1 Alexander Edler Sidelined

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has announced that Alex Edler is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks with a MCL sprain. Edler suffered the injury during Thursday's contest against the Winnipeg Jets. In his place, Derrick Pouliot will enter the lineup tonight and will likely be a factor on the power play. Edler is safe to drop in fantasy leagues unless you can stash him on your IR.

2 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev buried his first goal of the season in the first period of Tuesday's game against visiting Ottawa. Tanev stepped in front of a shot and he picked up a minor penalty. He managed just two goals across 53 games in 2016-17, so don't expect much in the way of offense from the veteran rearguard. He is only useful to fantasy owners in deeper pools for occasional blocked shots.

3 Michael Del Zotto Active

Michael Del Zotto wants to put his past injury woes behind him. "A big thing I've been working on, more rest and treatment this off-season, not trying to push myself too much so I can last a little bit longer in the season," said Del Zotto. He signed a two-year contract with Vancouver in the summer and should fit into the team's top-four defense group. Del Zotto will probably get a look on the Canucks' power play as well.

4 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher picked up an assist with two shots on goal in 13:40 of ice time Tuesday night against Ottawa. Stecher posted three goals with 24 points and a dismal minus-16 rating across 71 games in his initial NHL campaign last season while logging one power-play goal and seven assists on the man advantage. He'll chip in with an occasional hit and blocked shot, but he only warrant fantasy consideration in the deepest of pools due to his marginal offensive output.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega and Philip Larsen are the projected scratches for Vancouver against Arizona on Thursday. Biega has picked up three helpers along with 94 hits in 34 games this season. While Larsen has picked up six points with 22 blocks in 25 games.

7 Derrick Pouliot Active

Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green has announced that Derrick Pouliot will make his Canucks debut tonight against the Flames. Pouliot was acquired by the Canucks for Andrey Pedan and a 4th round selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Pouliot was selected 8th overall by the Penguins in 2012 but has had limited NHL action due to his defensive issues. He's worth monitoring but shouldn't be picked up in fantasy leagues. He's jumping into the lineup for Alex Edler who is out with a MCL sprain.

8 Erik Gudbranson Active

According to the Miami Herald, Gudbranson was nearly dealt back to the Florida Panthers on Sunday but Jason Demers nixed the trade. Demers, who has a modified no-trade clause, was eventually dealt to Arizona later in the day. Gudbranson played for the Panthers for five seasons before moving to Vancouver last season. He has little to no fantasy value.

G 1 Jacob Markstrom Active

Jacob Markstrom allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. "Five is way too many. I've got to come up with something." Markstrom said after the game. "You want to be the difference maker & today I couldn't get a break." Not the greatest outing by the Swedish netminder but his teammates could have done better in front of him as well. The loss drops his record to 1-2-1 with a 2.97 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.