Loui Eriksson | Winger | #21

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (32) / 7/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 196
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (33) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Loui Eriksson (knee sprain) is expected to miss four-to-six weeks of action.
Eriksson was injured in the first period of Saturday's game and he did not return to the lineup. The 32-year-old has no goals and one assist in four games this season. He should be back sometime in late November. He can be dropped in all leagues. Oct 17 - 6:00 PM
Source: Vancouver Canucks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
401110000002.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006DAL5961319-3182300078.077
2007DAL6914173152842000120.117
2008DAL82362763141475104178.202
2009DAL82294271-42666214214.136
2010DAL792746731081015126179.151
2011DAL82264571181257213187.139
2012DAL48121729-9828103104.115
2013BOS6110273714629012115.087
2014BOS8122254711465014169.130
2015BOS823033631312107215184.163
2016VAN65111324-9852011132.083
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Oct 14CAL100000000000.000
Oct 12WPG100000000000.000
Oct 10OTT100000000001.000
Oct 7EDM101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Bo Horvat
3Markus Granlund
4Brandon Sutter
5Michael Chaput
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Loui Eriksson
3Sven Baertschi
4Alexander Burmistrov
5Brendan Gaunce
RW1Brock Boeser
2Thomas Vanek
3Sam Gagner
4Jake Virtanen
5Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Chris Tanev
3Michael Del Zotto
4Ben Hutton
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Derrick Pouliot
8Erik Gudbranson
G1Jacob Markstrom
2Anders Nilsson
 

 