Kevin Klein | Defenseman | #8

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (32) / 12/13/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 206
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (37) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Kevin Klein (back) will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Klein has missed the last 16 games because of the injury. He has three goals and 11 assists in 54 games this season. Dan Girardi will sit tonight. Mar 26 - 7:22 PM
Source: Larry Brooks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
54311149310101049.061
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005NAS2000-10000000.000
2006NAS310130000002.500
2007NAS13022-360000014.000
2008NAS634812-2191000041.098
2009NAS8111011-13270001067.015
2010NAS81216189240001099.020
2011NAS6641721-840101291.044
2012NAS4731114-190000054.056
2013NYR77279-7210000073.027
2014NYR659172624250000476.118
2015NYR699172616190100469.130
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 25@ LA000000000000.000
Mar 22NYI000000000000.000
Mar 21@ NJ000000000000.000
Mar 18@ MIN000000000000.000
Mar 17FLA000000000000.000
Mar 13TB000000000000.000
Mar 12@ DET000000000000.000
Mar 9@ CAR000000000000.000
Mar 7@ FLA000000000000.000
Mar 6@ TB000000000000.000

