C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Bergeron netted a power play goal at 5:13 mark of the second period to give Boston a 2-0 lead at the time. The goal snapped his nine-game goalless drought. Bergeron has five goals and five assists in 32 games. Frank Vatrano and David Backes also found the back of the net for the Bruins tonight.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci scored his fifth goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He halted a four-game pointless skid in the process. Krejci also had four shots and a plus-2 rating in the match. He has 18 points and a minus-4 rating in 31 outings this year.

3 David Backes Active

David Backes earned a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Anaheim. He had the primary helper on goals by Zdeno Chara and David Krejci (power play) in the contest. Backes has collected four assists in the last four games to give him 16 points in 27 matches on the year.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner netted the game-winning goal Monday in overtime for a 2-1 overtime victory over Montreal. He scored the winner with just 1:40 remaining in the extra session. Spooner's fourth goal of the season snapped a 14-game drought. He also added an assist in the contest for his first multi-point performance of the year.

5 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore chipped in another goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. Moore has provided some offense for the Bruins in a bottom-six role. He has eight goals and 12 points in 34 matches this season.

6 Austin Czarnik Active

Austin Czarnik, called up from the minors by the Bruins last month, is proving he belongs on the Boston roster. Czarnik scored a goal and assisted on Ryan Spooner's overtime winner Monday night to help the Bruins defeat the Canadiens 2-1 in Montreal. Czarnik now has three goals and five assists. Spooner's goal was his fourth of the season. He scored it a 3:20 of the overtime period.

7 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller has played the last two games at left wing alongside David Krejci and David Backes. Ryan Spooner, who has been skating on the fourth line, saw some shifts on Boston's second line. "We've been looking for somebody that's going to give us a little bit of consistency on the left side," coach Claude Julien said. "Spoons has been in and out. Beleskey's been in and out. Some nights those lines have no scoring chances. As a coach, you do what you've got to do and move guys around. I need more offense out of that line."

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand scored the only goal for Boston in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night. Marchand got off to a strong start this season, but he has cooled off in goal department since then. Marchand snapped a five-game goalless streak Saturday, but on the bright side he extended his current point spree to five games thanks to four assists.

2 Matt Beleskey I.L.

Matt Beleskey has been moved to long-term injured reserve. He sustained a right knee injury back on Dec. 3 against Buffalo and is slated to miss six weeks. That puts him on track to return in January.

3 Noel Acciari Active

The Boston Bruins have summoned Noel Acciari from AHL Providence. Through the first 31 games of his NHL career the youngster has but a trio of helpers. With just 20 points in 46 career games down on the farm, he's unlikely to provide Boston much of a boost unfortunately.

4 Anton Blidh Active

Anton Blidh scored his first NHL goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders. With the Bruins trailing 3-0 in the third period, Blidh got his team on the board. Fellow rookie Brandon Carlo and goalie Anton Khudobin picked up the assists on the goal. Blidh has one goal and one assist in seven games this season.

5 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano should make his Boston Bruins season debut on Thursday. Vatrano started the season on the sidelines due to a foot injury. He's since gotten two AHL games under his belt. If he does play, it will likely be on the third line with Austin Czarnik and Riley Nash.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak (elbow) should be back on Thursday. Pastrnak missed two contests due to the ailment. Now that he appears to be healthy, he's projected to play on the first line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

2 Jimmy Hayes Active

Jimmy Hayes looked good in Tuesday's loss to the New York Islanders. He was credited with six shots and picked up an assist in just 9:51 of ice time. The Bruins lost the game 4-2 and fell behind early, so Hayes' playing time was limited. "He's doing the things we've talked about," coach Claude Julien said. "He's going to the net, he's winning some battles, and he's playing with an edge. He just seems to be finding his confidence." Hayes has two of his three points this season in his past two outings.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash filled in for David Pastrnak on Boston's top line Thursday night in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. He posted one shot and a minus-1 rating in 17:30 of ice time, while skating alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Nash has posted one goal and two assists in 17 matches this season.

4 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug had an assist and seven penalty minutes in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal. He had the primary helper on Ryan Spooner's game winner, but before that he was involved in an altercation with Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher. Krug executed a big hit on Andrew Shaw, so he was challenged to fight by Gallagher. He has one goal and 12 assists in 30 contests.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Chara scored the game's first goal at the 12:07 mark of the first period. The Bruins eventually held a 2-0 lead, but they let that slip away. This was Chara's first goal since Oct. 17 (22 games). He has two goals and five assists in 26 games. Austin Czarnkik and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins in the loss.

3 Adam McQuaid Active

Adam McQuaid registered his first point of the season Monday night. He picked up an assist on Austin Czarnik's first goal since Nov. 10. McQuaid didn't have a point in his first 24 outings this season. He didn't make his debut until Oct. 25 because of an upper-body injury.

4 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo continues to shine as a rookie. The youngster picked up his fourth helper of the season, giving him six points through 25 games. More known for his ability to keep the puck of out his own net, this is a very pleasant surprise.

5 John-Michael Liles Sidelined

John-Michael Liles (concussion) still hasn't resumed skating. He has sat out five straight games with a concussion from Nov. 27. There is no timetable for his return.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller and Kyle Clifford dropped the mitts on Sunday during Boston's 1-0 win. It was about all Miller could tack onto the stat sheet as he skated just 15:02. He's now up to a grand total of nine PIMs on the year.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller picked up his fifth point of the season during Boston's 1-0 win over Los Angeles. Miller shimmied-and-shaked his way free from the point and ripped a shot that Jimmy Hayes deflected home. It's Miller's second point in the last four games, however those games are two weeks apart.

8 Joe Morrow Active

Joe Morrow is back in the press box. Morrow dressed for Boston's last two games, but he's a healthy scratch on Wednesday. He has an assist in 13 games this season.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask stopped 29 of 30 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Rask blanked the Bruins in the first and second period before allowing a goal to Aleksander Barkov in the third frame. The Bruins goalie has now won two of his last three games and he's given up just four goals during that stretch. He has a 17-6-3 record with a 1.87 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season.