Player Page

Roster

Patrice Bergeron | Center | #37

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (31) / 7/24/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 195
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (45) / BOS
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patrice Bergeron scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Florida Panthers.
Bergeron netted a power play goal at 5:13 mark of the second period to give Boston a 2-0 lead at the time. The goal snapped his nine-game goalless drought. Bergeron has five goals and five assists in 32 games. Frank Vatrano and David Backes also found the back of the net for the Bruins tonight. Dec 22 - 11:15 PM
More Patrice Bergeron Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
31459-1811002108.037
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2003BOS7116233952278002133.120
2005BOS813142733221217116310.100
2006BOS77224870-28261424026224.098
2007BOS10347222100024.125
2008BOS6483139216113121155.052
2009BOS7319335262808114184.103
2010BOS80223557202638214211.104
2011BOS81224264362059213191.115
2012BOS42102232241822013125.080
2013BOS80303262384374137243.123
2014BOS81233255244410114234.098
2015BOS8032366812491213126282.113
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20NYI1000-20000005.000
Dec 18LA100000000006.000
Dec 15ANA100010000003.000
Dec 14@ PIT101110000002.000
Dec 12@ MON1000-10000005.000
Dec 10TOR1000-20000003.000
Dec 8COL100000000002.000
Dec 7@ WAS100012000002.000
Dec 5FLA101100000003.000
Dec 3@ BUF110112000012.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Noel Acciari
4Anton Blidh
5Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 