Shea Weber | Defenseman | #6

C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk (knee) skated back in Brossard on Tuesday. It was his first time on the ice since he suffered a knee injury earlier this month. Galchenyuk is in the third week of a six-to-eight week timeline.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored for just the third time in 2016-17 Tuesday night in a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He got the game-winning goal on the power play. It was Montreal's second goal on the man advantage in 23 opportunities over the past seven games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated for the first time Tuesday since he was injured. He was on the ice back at Montreal's practice facility with the team on the road. Desharnais hasn't played since Dec. 6 because of a knee injury.

4 Brian Flynn Active

After a nine game absence with an upper-body injury, Brian Flynn will return to Montreal's lineup Friday night in San Jose. Flynn is slated to skate to the right of Phillip Danault and Torrey Mitchell on the fourth line. In 76 games over the last two season with the Habs, the veteran forward has just 12 points.

5 Mike McCarron Active

Michael McCarron will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Boston Bruins. McCarron was called up from the minors late last week, but he still hasn't suited up in a game during this call up. The 21-year-old scored a goal and an assist in 20 games with the Canadiens last season. Mark Barberio will also watch the game from the press box.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty is taking part in the pre-game warmup and is expected to play in tonight's game against the Predators. Pacioretty took a Shea Weber shot to the foot and needed to be helped off the ice at the morning skate, but he appears to be fine to play against Nashville. Keep him in your lineup.

2 Andrew Shaw I.L.

Andrew Shaw isn't traveling with the Canadiens to Nashville. Shaw will miss Tuesday's game for sure, but he's probably not going to join the team for Wednesday's contest in Dallas either. He last played on Dec. 12.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Credit Phillip Danault for Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Florida on Thursday. He scored the game winner and added an assist in the match. Danault has seven goals and 16 points in 36 games so far this season.

4 Bobby Farnham Active

The Canadiens recalled Bobby Farnham from AHL St. John's on Sunday. The 27-year-old has posted four goals and nine points with 58 PIMs in 31 games with the IceCaps. He last played in the NHL with the Devils last season, posting eight goals and 10 points with 92 PIMs in 50 games.

5 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He scored his seventh goal of the season to extend his point streak to three games. Lehkonen has two goals and one assist during that time. He has nine points in 24 contests.

6 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr will be a healthy scratch against the Sharks on Friday. Through the first 34 games of his NHL career, Carr has posted just seven goals and 11 points. Which includes two points in 11 games this season. It doesn't seem as though he's found his way with the big boys just yet.

7 Chris Terry Active

Chris Terry scored his second goal of the season Wednesday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He has contributed two goals and one assist in the past four games. Terry has four points in 10 appearances with Montreal this year.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher Active

Brendan Gallagher snapped his 14-game goal drought during Thursday's 3-2 OT win over the Panthers. Gallagher's last goal came on Nov. 26th versus Detroit before Thursday's contest. In that time he posted just five helpers, and none over his last seven games. Hopefully this is exactly what the talented winger needs to catch fire. He has six goals and 18 points in 36 games this season.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov, owner of a pint sized two-game point streak. Radulov picked up his 18th helper of the season, giving him 25 points in 34 games so far this season. He has three points over his last two games as well. Fortunately, his efforts went a ways towards Montreal's 3-2 overtime win over Florida.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron scored one goal and had an assist as the Montreal Canadiens dropped a 4-3 contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Saturday night. This was Byron’s 11th assist and 12th goal of the season. He has been difficult to place-and-hold, however. In his last eight games he has scored two points on three separate occasions, but failed to score a single one in his other five attempts.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber scored in Tuesday's 2-1 OT win over the Nashville Predators. It was Weber's first game in Nashville since the team traded him to the Canadiens over the summer. His former team gave him a nice video tribute for his 11 years of service to the club. On the ice, Weber hurt the Preds, as his goal at the 4:26 mark of the third period tied the game at one before teammate Max Pacioretty scored the winner in overtime. Weber now has 10 goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season. Another former Predator, Alex Radulov, picked up two assists in the win.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov has been ruled out of Montreal's next three games with a lower-body injury. That will sideline him for the rest of 2016. Coach Michel Therrien thinks there is a good a chance Markov will be available to return on Montreal's road trip to begin January.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu (neck) will be in the Canadiens' lineup on Thursday. Beaulieu was sidelined for six straight games. He has a goal and five assists in 20 games this season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin will be back in the Canadiens' lineup Wednesday when the team faces off against the Lightning. He took a few days off to be with his wife who gave birth to a baby girl. If you need Emelin, it is safe to activate him.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Montreal placed Greg Pateryn on I/R with a fractured ankle on Saturday. He's still expected to out until about mid-February. This is just a move to free up some cap space.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio played against Washington Saturday night. He has been in and out of the Habs' lineup this season but drew in at the expense of Zach Redmond Saturday night. Needless to say, Barberio has no fantasy value.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to scratch Zach Redmond tonight against the Predators. Redmond will sit for the 3rd straight game. He has four points in eight games this season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his foot. Joining him as a healthy scratch will be Bobby Farnham.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Nashville Predators. Price gave up the game's first goal to in the second period, but it was the only blemish on a solid night. The win puts an end to Price's personal three-game losing streak (0-1-2). He has a 2.02 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage in 2016-17.