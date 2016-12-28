Player Page

Shea Weber | Defenseman | #6

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (31) / 8/14/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 232
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (49) / NAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Shea Weber scored in Tuesday's 2-1 OT win over the Nashville Predators.
It was Weber's first game in Nashville since the team traded him to the Canadiens over the summer. His former team gave him a nice video tribute for his 11 years of service to the club. On the ice, Weber hurt the Preds, as his goal at the 4:26 mark of the third period tied the game at one before teammate Max Pacioretty scored the winner in overtime. Weber now has 10 goals and 12 assists in 38 games this season. Another former Predator, Alex Radulov, picked up two assists in the win. Jan 3 - 11:58 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
379122116208302393.097
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005NAS2828108422400146.043
2006NAS79172340136068012152.112
2007NAS5461420-64955002152.039
2008NAS81233053180109114251.092
2009NAS78162743036713003222.072
2010NAS82163248756611103254.063
2011NAS7819304921461012201230.083
2012NAS4891928-24839001124.073
2013NAS79233356-2521214004195.118
2014NAS781530451572510102237.063
2015NAS78203151-7271412011189.106
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 31@ PIT101100000001.000
Dec 29@ FLA1000-10000002.000
Dec 28@ TB1101-12100002.500
Dec 23@ CLM100000000004.000
Dec 22MIN101100000003.000
Dec 20ANA100000000002.000
Dec 17@ WAS100000000000.000
Dec 16SJ100004000004.000
Dec 12BOS100000000002.000
Dec 10COL100020000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
5Mike McCarron
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Bobby Farnham
5Artturi Lehkonen
6Daniel Carr
7Chris Terry
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 