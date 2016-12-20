Player Page

Corey Crawford | Goalie | #50

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (31) / 12/31/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 216
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (52) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Corey Crawford (appendectomy) took part in Tuesday's practice with his teammates.
He is still on target to return to the lineup Friday and was activated from injured reserve late Tuesday night. The Blackhawks also returned Lars Johansson to AHL Rockford. Dec 21 - 11:29 AM
Source: Chicago Tribune
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2011911262452.27614569.9272
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2005CHI2860001053.494136.8780
2007CHI52241200182.14112104.9291
2009CHI1590100133.053532.9140
2010CHI57333733180661282.3015451417.9174
2011CHI57321830170711462.7215071361.9030
2012CHI301761195051571.94769712.9263
2013CHI593395321601031282.2615331405.9172
2014CHI57333332200541262.2716611535.9242
2015CHI58332335180541312.3717181587.9247
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18SJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17@ STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15@ NYI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13@ NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 11DAL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 9NYR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 6ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 4WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 3@ PHI0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 