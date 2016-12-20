Corey Crawford | Goalie | #50

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews hasn't scored a goal since Nov. 6. He doesn't have a goal in his last 13 appearances and has scored just four times this season. "He's getting opportunities," coach Joel Quenneville said. "He's around the net. It's a matter of time before things start going in for you and you get more confidence in the scoring areas."

2 Artem Anisimov Sidelined

Artem Anisimov (upper body) won't play Tuesday night. He is still day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Anisimov hasn't been ruled out yet for Friday's match against Colorado, but it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't return until after the Christmas break.

3 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger moved up to the second line Tuesday between Marian Hossa and Ryan Hartman. "I like playing in the offensive zone more, but I don't worry too much about it," said Kruger, who normally is deployed in defensive situations. "I try to play the same game no matter what line I'm on. We want to play better than this past weekend." He has accounted for two goals and seven points in 28 games this year.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza had an assist Tuesday to stretch his point streak to three straight games. He has two goals and two assists during that span. Hinostroza has contributed eight points in 26 games this season.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Panarin was named the NHL's first star of the week and he continued his successful run tonight. The Hawks forward has picked up a point in six straight games (he has 12 points during the streak). The 25-year-old has 15 goals and 20 assists in 35 games this season. Tyler Motte and Richard Panik also found the back of the net for Chicago in the loss.

2 Tyler Motte Active

It's true, Tyler Motte will indeed play Sunday against the Sharks. Through the first 26 games the rookie has posted three goals, six points, 14 PIMs, 19 blocks, and 21 hits.

3 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be the fourth time in the last six games that Desjardins has been scratched. The 30-year-old has no points and four penalty minutes in seven games this season. Michal Kempny, who has two assists in 19 games, will also be scratched.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane has found the back of the net in each of his last two contests. He didn't have a goal in nine straight matches prior to that. Kane has amassed 10 goals and 22 helpers in 34 games this campaign.

2 Marian Hossa Sidelined

Marian Hossa sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Ottawa. He exited the match in the first period and did not return. Hossa is considered to be day-to-day and he is questionable for Friday's game against Colorado.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik's line, with Dennis Rasmussen and Marcus Kruger, has impressed coach Joel Quenneville with their two-way play. "They're responsible in ways," Quenneville said. "You have two guys who can take faceoffs. We use them in our own end a lot. Sometimes we’ve been matching them up against top lines and so they get some assignments as well and if they can outscore that group it's a real plus for us. But they spend some zone time, they get good cycles shifts and they've all been managing the puck well." Panik had the game-winning goal Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has two goals and one assist in the last four outings.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman scored his sixth goal of the season in Chicago's 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. Hartman, who also added an assist in the win, now has six goals and 11 points through 29 games in his rookie season. The 22-year-old has four points in his last five.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo and Gustav Forsling will each be scratched against the Devils on Thursday. Tootoo has always been valued more for his physical play than his ability to put pucks in the net. But this season has been dreadful by that standard as well. He's posted no points with 11 PIMs and 17 hits in 19 games thus far.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith finally posted his first goal of the season on Sunday. It took him 34 games to find the back of the net. Keith has one goal on 74 shots this season. However, he has collected 21 assists to keep him fantasy relevant.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook earned a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. He posted both helpers on the power play. Seabrook has eight of his 18 points on the man advantage this year.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell has been paired with Duncan Keith for the last two games. The change has resulted in one goal and three assists for the veteran defenseman. Campbell has also topped 20 minutes of ice time in each of those contests. "I don't think I skated great the first few games," said Campbell. "I'm really trying to put that as an emphasis on my game. I played a lot of right side in my career, it just has been a while. Now I'm getting really comfortable at it." He has five points and a plus-6 rating in seven games.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

With his third goal of the season during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, Nicklas Hjalmarsson sits just a goal shy of matching his career high for a season. That's right, Hjalmarsson has yet to post a nickle's worth of goals in a season. He has just 21 for his career. He now has six points on the season as well.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will both be scratched against the Sharks on Sunday. Kempny has posted a pair of points with 14 PIMs, 26 blocks, and 47 hits in just 23 games. Rozsival meanwhile has no fantasy vale to speak, unfortunately.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. The 38-year-old has skated in just 11 games this season. He has one assist and a plus-1 rating in 2016-17. Rozsival is nothing more than a depth defenseman at this point of his career. Michal Kempny will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling will tag in for Michal Kempny against the Blues on Saturday. Forsling has posted four points with little else to his credit through 26 games thus far. Kempny meanwhile has posted just two points with 14 PIMs, 26 blocks, and 47 hits.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford (appendectomy) took part in Tuesday's practice with his teammates. He is still on target to return to the lineup Friday and was activated from injured reserve late Tuesday night. The Blackhawks also returned Lars Johansson to AHL Rockford.