C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris will be a healthy scratch on Sunday versus the Islanders. Turris will get the Senators' last game off to rest up for the playoffs. His regular season closes with 27 goals and 55 points along with 61 blocks in 78 games.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derrick Brassard will be rested in Sunday's match with the Islanders. His regular season ends with 14 goals and 39 points along with 92 hits in 81 games.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau collected his 100th career point during Saturday's 3-1 win over the Rangers. Pageau recorded both a goal and an assist in the match, and it was his 11th goal of the season that brought him to the century mark. Pageau has 32 points in 81 games this season.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly's scored a first period empty net goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. As the Stars controlled the puck on a delayed penalty, Jiri Hudler let a drop pass go by all of his teammates and into the empty net. Kelly got credited with his 5th goal as he was the last Senator to touch the puck before the Stars gained possession. Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone also scored for the Sens in the win.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman will be rested in Sunday's finale with the Islanders. His regular season closes with 26 goals and 51 points through 74 games.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith (upper body) will be available for Game 1, per Senators GM Pierre Dorion. Smith had 16 goals, 32 points, and 61 penalty minutes in 74 regular season games. He missed the last six contests due to the injury.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Red Wings. Dzingel is coming out of the lineup for rookie Colin White, who signed an entry-level contract over the weekend. Dzingel hasn't picked up a point in his last seven games and he played under seven minutes in Ottawa's last game against Winnipeg. Jyrki Jokipakka and Chris DiDomenico are also scratched.

4 Nick Paul Active

Nick Paul has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators. Paul participated in Sunday's game for the Senators, recording four shots on goal in 16:29 minutes of ice time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 69 AHL contests.

5 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt scored his ninth goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Tuesday night. He registered the Senators' second marker in a 2-0 win over Detroit. Pyatt has three goals and one assist in the last nine matches.

6 Clarke MacArthur Active

Clarke MacArthur made an emotional return to the lineup on Tuesday. "Everyone is excited," he said referring to the support he received from his teammates. "Everyone has seen what has gone on in the past couple of years. It's just great to be back, to be back playing. I wanted to play and the hurdles to get over everything and our staff and the whole medical thing ... a delicate situation that you have to cross all the T's. I was very thankful for the organization to give me another chance again." MacArthur logged 9:44 of ice time and he registered one hit on his first shift. He sustained his fourth documented concussion in 18 months at training camp. MacArthur hadn't played in a game since Oct. 14, 2015.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone will be rested for Sunday's finale with the Islanders. His regular season closes with 22 goals and 54 points with 43 hits and 53 blocks in 71 games.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan scored his 13th goal of the season in Ottawa's loss on Sunday. Ryan will finish with 13 goals and 25 points in 62 games this season. It's quite the drop off from the 56 points he managed last year. Ryan will have the playoffs to redeem himself.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows scored a goal in Ottawa's 2-1 shootout win over the Boston Bruins. Burrows picked off an Adam McQuaid clearance attempt and he fired a puck by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask to tie at one in the second period. Teammate Kyle Turris added the game-winning goal in the shootout. Burrows now has two goals in his last three contests. He's up to 14 goals and 14 assists in 72 games with Vancouver and Ottawa.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg will be scratched from Sunday's season finale against the Islanders. He's picked up four points in 18 games with the Senators this season.

5 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will play in Sunday's season finale with the Islanders. The veteran has posted three points with 63 PIMs and 107 hits through 52 games.

6 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wingels' goal tied the game at one 2:35 mark of the second period. Unfortunately for the Senators, they watched as Victor Hedman scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Wingels has seven goals and 12 points in 59 games this season. He isn't worth adding in any fantasy league.

7 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico will play in Sunday's finale with the Islanders. DiDomenico is still searching for his first points through just two career NHL games. He posted consecutive 38-point seasons with Langnau Tigers of the Swiss-A league.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson (foot) has declared himself good to go for Wednesday. He was expected to play in Game 1 against Boston, so this isn't surprising news. Karlsson was bothered by foot injuries down the final stretch, but his participation in the postseason was never really in doubt.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf will be rested against the Islanders in Sunday's finale. His regular season closes with nine goals and 20 points along with 100 PIMs, 132 hits and 156 blocks in 81 games.

3 Marc Methot Sidelined

Marc Methot (finger) will be a game-time decision on Wednesday. Methot is available to play in Game 1 against Boston, but coach Guy Boucher may decide to give the defenseman more time to heal. If Methot doesn't play then Fredrik Claesson is expected to take his place.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci will be rested for Sunday's finale with the Islanders. His regular season ends with two goals and 17 points along with 111 hits and 159 blocks.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

The Senators will get Mark Borowiecki back on their blue line on Saturday against Montreal. Through 57 games this season he's posted 126 PIMs and 288 hits. Which is rather prolific as tough guy stats go.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson did indeed play alongside Erik Karlsson Saturday night against Montreal. He was subbing in for the injured Marc Methot after being a healthy scratch for the Senators' last four games. Claesson has played well in spot starts this season. That said, his highest point total in three AHL seasons is 29. He is not a fantasy asset at this time.

8 Ben Harpur Active

Ben Harpur will play his first NHL game since Dec. 14 on Monday night. The Senators have injuries to Erik Karlsson, Marc Methot and Cody Ceci, so Harpur will get to play in his seventh NHL game. He has one assist in his previous six outings.

9 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will play in Sunday's finale against the Islanders. Through two games with the Senators, he's still searching for his first points with Ottawa. In 40 games overall this season he has a goal and six points.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson nearly shut out the Rangers for the second time this season during Saturday's 3-1 win. Mika Zibanejad found the back of the net with less than a minute left in the third period to deny Anderson the shutout. The netminder finished with 18 saves on 19 shots. The win gives him three in a row, boosting his record to 25-11-4 with a .926 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA.

2 Mike Condon Active

Mike Condon allowed three goals on 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders on Sunday night. Condon lost his fourth game in his past five heading into the post-season. Condon finishes with a 19-14-6 record, 2.48 goals against average and .914 save percentage.