Marc Methot | Defenseman | #3

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (31) / 6/21/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 228
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 6 (168) / CLM
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Marc Methot (finger) will be a game-time decision on Wednesday.
Methot is available to play in Game 1 against Boston, but coach Guy Boucher may decide to give the defenseman more time to heal. If Methot doesn't play then Fredrik Claesson is expected to take his place. Apr 12 - 1:00 PM
Source: Ottawa Citizen
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
680121213240000069.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006CLM200445120000011.000
2007CLM9000-18000009.000
2008CLM66413177550000058.069
2009CLM60268-8510001042.048
2010CLM74015152580001058.000
2011CLM46167-11240000042.024
2012OTT4729112310100053.038
2013OTT756172302803001117.051
2014OTT451101122180000049.020
2015OTT69571212340000074.068
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 9@ NYI000000000000.000
Apr 8NYR000000000000.000
Apr 6@ BOS000000000000.000
Apr 4DET000000000000.000
Apr 3@ DET000000000000.000
Apr 1@ WPG000000000000.000
Mar 30@ MIN000000000000.000
Mar 28@ PHI000000000000.000
Mar 25@ MON000000000000.000
Mar 23PIT100000000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Nick Paul
5Tom Pyatt
6Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Viktor Stalberg
5Chris Neil
6Tommy Wingels
7Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
8Ben Harpur
9Jyrki Jokipakka
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
3Matt O'Connor
 

 