Alex Ovechkin | Winger | #8

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (31) / 9/17/1985
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 239
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (1) / WAS
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Alex Ovechkin picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders.
Ovechkin registered the primary assist on Justin Williams' first-period goal that made it 1-1 and he scored one of his own in the third period to tie it at two. The Russian sniper finished the game with nine shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 20 minutes of ice time. He has 16 goals and 10 assists in 2016-17. Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Caps. Dec 27 - 10:36 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3215924-12463005125.120
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005WAS8152541062522131305425.122
2006WAS82464692-19521621008392.117
2007WAS826547112284022150011446.146
2008WAS79565411087219271010528.106
2009WAS72505910945891323007368.136
2010WAS7932538524417170011367.087
2011WAS78382765-8261310003303.125
2012WAS483224562361611004220.145
2013WAS78512879-354824150110386.132
2014WAS8153288110582590011395.134
2015WAS795021712153195008398.126
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23TB110110000003.333
Dec 21@ PHI1000-10000002.000
Dec 17MON101100010003.000
Dec 16@ CAR110102100006.167
Dec 13@ NYI1000-10000002.000
Dec 11VAN111210100015.200
Dec 9@ BUF100000000006.000
Dec 7BOS101100000003.000
Dec 5BUF100002000001.000
Dec 3@ TB100004000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Marcus Johansson
3Andre Burakovsky
4Zach Sanford
5Daniel Winnik
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Justin Williams
3Tom Wilson
4Brett Connolly
5Jakub Vrana
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Karl Alzner
4Brooks Orpik
5Dmitry Orlov
6Nate Schmidt
7Taylor Chorney
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
 

 