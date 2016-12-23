Alex Ovechkin | Winger | #8

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom is only three assists away from 500 for his career. When he hits the milestone, Backstrom will become the 10th Swedish raised player to hit the mark. Backstrom leads the Capitals with 29 points and should be on someone's team in every pool as he is one of the best centers in the NHL.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov is on a five-game point streak after getting two assists on Tuesday. Kuznetsov had 77 points in 2015-16, but he couldn't get much going in October and November. Now it seems like he's finally turned a corner, though he still has a ways to go as his 16 points in 28 contests remains disappointing relative to our preseason expectations.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller scored a goal and registered an assist in Washington's 3-2 shootout loss to Philadelphia Wednesday night. That was Eller's first multi-point game since Oct. 10, 2015. He has three goals and six points in 30 contests this season.

4 Jay Beagle Active

JAy Beagle has been the Capitals best player on the draw. He is currently third in the NHL at 60.7 percent and has been particularly good in his own end where the defensive player is at a disadvantage as he has to put down his stick first. He is 60.6 percent efficient in his own zone and that is amazing considering the circumstances. Beagle has five goals and 11 points in 30 games with a plus-seven rating so if you count faceoffs in your pool, Beagle is a valuable asset.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

Alex Ovechkin picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Ovechkin registered the primary assist on Justin Williams' first-period goal that made it 1-1 and he scored one of his own in the third period to tie it at two. The Russian sniper finished the game with nine shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 20 minutes of ice time. He has 16 goals and 10 assists in 2016-17. Andre Burakovsky also scored for the Caps.

2 Marcus Johansson Active

Marcus Johansson got his 13th goal of the year in a 4-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He scored shortly after exiting the penalty box in the third period. Johansson also added an assist in the contest. He had a hot start to the month, but went into Friday's match with one assist in five outings.

3 Andre Burakovsky Active

Andre Burakovsky scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. This was his first game back in the lineup since being a healthy scratch in three consecutive games and he responded in a big way. He opened the scoring late in the first period and he helped set up Lars Eller's go-ahead goal in the second. The 21-year-old has three goals and nine assists in 28 games. Last season, he got off to a similarly slow start, but managed to get hot in the second half of the year. He's someone to keep an eye on in deeper fantasy leagues.

4 Zach Sanford Active

Zach Sanford is still up with the Washington Capitals. He was assigned to the minors on Dec. 23 in a paper move to save some cap space. Sanford will be scratched Tuesday night against the New York Islanders.

5 Daniel Winnik Active

Daniel Winnik will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. This will be Winnik's second straight game in the press box. The 31-year-old has just one goal in his last 10 games and seven points in 23 games this season. Zachary Sanford and Taylor Chorney will also be healthy scratches tonight.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie notched a goal and an assist in Washington's 4-1 victory versus Buffalo on Friday night. He opened the scoring in the second period and picked up an assist on Marcus Johansson's game-sealing empty netter. Oshie was playing in his second game since returning to the lineup from a shoulder injury. He has nine goals and 14 points in 19 appearances.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams scored his fifth of the season Sunday. The winger had only two goals in his first 24 games but has three markers in his last three contests. Williams has been a consistent 20 goal scorer in the NHL and while he has a long way to go this season, he is capable of turning it on.

3 Tom Wilson Active

Tom Wilson got to play alongside Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom Saturday. Wilson had been seeing time on the second unit with Evgeni Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson earlier so he has been seeing top-six minutes after starting the season as a bottom-six forward. His true value is in the penalty minutes category. Wilson has a goal and 12 penalty minutes in 13 games this season. Expect a lot more minutes the rest of the way.

4 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly feels he should be playing regularly with the Capitals. "I feel like I deserve to be in the lineup. Hopefully, it's a matter of time before I can get in there and be kept in there, so we'll see what happens," said Connolly prior to Friday's match against Tampa Bay. "It'll be really good for me if I can have a good game tonight, go into the Christmas break and feel good about myself and come back strong." He logged 11:31 of ice time versus the Lightning and finished with a plus-1 rating. Connolly has three goals and one assist in 18 appearances this year.

5 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana potted his first NHL goal in Friday's 4-1 win over Buffalo. He cashed in during a Washington power play after receiving a pretty feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Vrana logged just 8:12 of ice time in the contest in his fifth NHL appearance this season.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson scored a pair of goals in Friday's 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Carlson scored the first two goals of the game in the first period. The markers were his second and third of the 2016-17 season. He finished the game with six shots on goal and four blocked shots in 23:50 of ice time. Alex Ovechkin and Marcus Johansson also found the back of the net for the Caps.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

Matt Niskanen scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. This game was tied 2-2 heading into the third period, and that's when Niskanen did all his damage. He gave his team a 3-2 lead just 1:34 into the final frame and he added the insurance marker on the power play with less than two minutes remaining. The goals were the first two of the season for the Caps defenseman. He has 12 points in 27 games in 2016-17.

3 Karl Alzner Active

Karl Alzner (sports hernia) will play on Tuesday in a preseason game versus Montreal. "I think it's going to be fine," Alzner said. "It's been fine the whole time so far. In scrimmage, I'm okay. I've been feeling great when I wake up, so I don't think it's going to be an issue. The only thing is if something crazy happens out there, which can happen. I'm not too nervous about it." He had sports hernia surgery during the off-season, but he has looked ready to play during training camp.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik has no goals and three assists in 14 games this season. Orpik isn't known for his offensive contributions and you shouldn't expect an increase in production from a points per game perspective as the season goes on. That being said, the 36-year-old has also seen his role decline in 2016-17 as he's gone from averaging 19:49 minutes per contest last season to 16:43 minutes.

5 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov has posted three assists in 13 games this campaign. He had the lone helper on Marcus Johansson's game winner in overtime Friday night against Chicago. It was Orlov's first point in eight contests.

6 Nate Schmidt Active

Nate Schmidt will tag in for Taylor Chorney on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. Through 17 games this season Schmidt has posted five helpers with nine blocks and 14 hits. If he can pick it up a bit, the 25-year-old could turn into a nice depth piece in most pools.

7 Taylor Chorney Active

Taylor Chorney will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Both he and Andre Burakovsky will watch the game from the press box. Chorney has one assist in five games this season.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders. Holtby's now dropped three of his last four contests, but it's the first time in six games that he's given up more than two goals in a game. He has a 15-8-3 record with a 2.06 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage. His fantasy stock is rock-solid.