Sidney Crosby | Center | #87

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/7/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 200
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (1) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Sidney Crosby scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils.
Crosby's now found the back of the net in three straight games. The Pens captain opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 11:00 mark of the opening period. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating and seven shots on goal in 19:09 of ice time. Crosby has amassed an incredible 24 goals and 14 assists in 29 games this season. Eric Fehr, Chad Ruhwedel and Patric Hornqvist also scored for Pittsburgh. Dec 23 - 10:34 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2924143861293003103.233
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2005PIT813963102-11101631025278.140
2006PIT79368412010601348004250.144
2007PIT532448721839621014173.139
2008PIT773370103376733013238.139
2009PIT81515810915711321216298.171
2010PIT413234662031109103161.199
2011PIT228293715142900375.107
2012PIT361541562616314001124.121
2013PIT80366810418461127005259.139
2014PIT772856845471021003237.118
2015PIT8036498519421014009248.145
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23NJ1101-10100007.143
Dec 22@ CLM1101-20000005.200
Dec 20NYR111212100007.143
Dec 17@ TOR101100010002.000
Dec 16LA100000000004.000
Dec 14BOS101110000000.000
Dec 12ARI110100100002.500
Dec 10@ TB120212100003.667
Dec 8@ FLA111220000002.500
Dec 5OTT110110000004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Derrick Pouliot
8Ian Cole
9Chad Ruhwedel
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 