All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris ended a five-game goalless skid on Thursday. He sealed Ottawa's 3-0 win over New Jersey with an empty-net goal. Turris only had one assist during his goal slump. He has 19 goals and 19 assists in 55 games.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard scored two goals and had one assist in a 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs Saturday night. Brassard’s assist came on a Chris Wideman goal that gave the Senators an early 1-0 lead. His first goal of the night wound up as the game winner and he added one more into an empty net in the closing minute. With these two goals, Brassard snapped a seven-game goalless streak. This is the first time this season that he scored three points in a game.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau has done well as Ottawa's shutdown center this year. He was able to frustrate and hold John Tavares in check during a 3-0 win for the Senators on Saturday. "He's a spark. He plays against the best players every night," said coach Guy Boucher. "He's the ultimate soldier. It doesn’t matter what the role is. A lot of players will say that, but when it comes down to it, an offensive player having to take a defensive role is sometimes hard to accept." Unfortunately, he won't come close to the 19 goals and 43 points he scored last season, but that was expected now that Ottawa is healthier down the middle in 2016-17. Pageau has posted six goals and 20 points through 53 matches this campaign.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly's scored a first period empty net goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. As the Stars controlled the puck on a delayed penalty, Jiri Hudler let a drop pass go by all of his teammates and into the empty net. Kelly got credited with his 5th goal as he was the last Senator to touch the puck before the Stars gained possession. Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone also scored for the Sens in the win.

5 Curtis Lazar Active

Curtis Lazar will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Jets. Through 30 games this season with Ottawa he has just one point along with 51 hits. With Bobby Ryan now out indefinitely with a hand injury, the former first round pick ought to see a lot more opportunity to reassert himself at the game's highest level.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Tampa Bay. He produced both points on Ottawa power plays. Hoffman has been red hot with eight goals and 12 points in his last 10 outings. He is two goals shy of his third straight 20-goal season.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith ended his six-game goal drought during Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. It was Smith's 13th tally of the season, giving him 27 points through 51 games so far this season. Not too shabby for the middle-six centerman.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers. Dzingel's goals were both scored in the first period, and they were important ones too, as he tied the game 1-1 and 2-2. The Sens forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:34 of ice time. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 48 games this season.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Senators GM Pierre Dorion has spoken with Tom Pyatt's agent about a contract extension. Ottawa wants to re-sign pending UFAs Pyatt and Mike Condon rather than look to move them at the trade deadline. Pyatt has six goals and 17 points in 53 games this season and he has become a favorite of coach Guy Boucher because of his work ethic.

5 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) will be held out for the rest of the season. MacArthur sustained the injury during a training camp scrimmage. "Clarke is devastated by this news," Dorion relayed to the media this morning. "He felt he didn't have any symptoms but I think in the long-term of this process we always said that the doctors would decide if Clarke was going to play. They all feel that Clarke should not play this year." MacArthur was also limited to four games last season due to a separate concussion.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

For the third season in a row, Mark Stone has cracked the 20-goal plateau. Make is now 20 goals and 42 points in 52 games so far this season for the talented winger, as he scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders. He's shooting 21.1% currently and needs just seven more tallies to set a new career high in goals.

2 Bobby Ryan I.L.

Bobby Ryan has been placed on I/R with a hand injury, which is suspected to be broken. He is out indefinitely. The veteran winger has been hampered by a hand injury all season long, this we knew. But perhaps this is the breaking point, no pun intended. In 50 games he has 12 goals and 24 points but has fired just 84 pucks on net.

3 Chris Neil Active

Chris Neil will return to the lineup on Saturday against Toronto. The veteran pugilist has 56 PIMs and 101 hits this season through 48 games, which is pretty great if you're in the right pool.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal in his first game as a member of the Ottawa Senators. Wingels was acquired from the Sharks on Tuesday, but didn't make his debut until today. His goal cut Calgary's lead to 2-1 at the time. Teammate Chris Wideman tied the game at two before Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau netted the game-winning goal in overtime. Wingels has six goals and three assists in 38 games. Don't expect him to carry any fantasy value in standard fantasy leagues.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson scored a goal in Thursday's 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. Karlsson's goal at the 16:02 mark of the third period extended Ottawa's lead to 2-0 at the time. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 25:04 of ice time. The Sens defenseman has racked up eight points in his last eight contests. He has nine goals and 47 points in 55 games. Dion Phaneuf and Kyle Turris also scored for Ottawa.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf scored Ottawa's first power-play in six games in a 3-0 win over New Jersey on Thursday night. His ninth goal of the season late in the second period held up as the game winner. Surprisingly, Phaneuf has as many goals as Erik Karlsson right now, but he is 23 points behind the Senators captain. Karlsson also scored in Thursday's win.

3 Marc Methot Active

Marc Methot will return to Ottawa's blue line against Toronto on Saturday night. With 50 games under his belt, Methot has posted eight helpers, 61 blocks and 114 hits.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci picked up a pair of helpers during Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. It's the second time this month that he's accomplished the feat. However Ceci is only up to six assists and seven points through 45 games.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki will tag in for Fredrik Claesson against Tampa Bay on Thursday. Through 40 games thus far the rugged defender has a pair of points along with 52 blocks, 69 PIMs and 197 hits. Claesson meanwhile has posted just four points with 15 hits in 14 games.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson will be scratched from Saturday's match with the Maple Leafs. In 18 games this season he has five helpers along with 19 blocks. Remarkably, he has just one minor penalty in 34 career games.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson gave up three goals on 37 shots Saturday as the Senators defeated the Maple Leafs 6-3. As strong as the performance was, Saturday night’s .919 ranks as only his 13th best save percentage of the season. He has broken the .900 mark 14 times in 22 games and this victory lifts him to 14-7-1 with a GAA of 2.37.