Bobby Ryan | Winger | #9

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (29) / 3/17/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 209
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (2) / ANA
Contract: view contract details
Recent News

Bobby Ryan has been placed on I/R with a hand injury, which is suspected to be broken. He is out indefinitely.
The veteran winger has been hampered by a hand injury all season long, this we knew. But perhaps this is the breaking point, no pun intended. In 50 games he has 12 goals and 24 points but has fired just 84 pucks on net. Feb 19 - 2:35 PM
Source: Bruce Garrioch on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
50121224-3162300084.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007ANA235510-163100037.135
2008ANA6431265713331211003174.178
2009ANA813529649811110003258.136
2010ANA82343771156155105270.126
2011ANA8231265715338203204.152
2012ANA4611193031724001101.109
2013OTT7023254874563002190.121
2014OTT78183654524410005221.081
2015OTT81223456-928610002183.120
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 18@ TOR1000-12000001.000
Feb 16@ NJ101100010000.000
Feb 14BUF111200000006.167
Feb 11NYI100000000000.000
Feb 9DAL100010000002.000
Feb 7STL100000000003.000
Feb 4@ BUF1000-10000001.000
Feb 2@ TB100000000001.000
Jan 31@ FLA102210000001.000
Jan 26CAL100000000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
5Curtis Lazar
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Chris Neil
4Tommy Wingels
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 