Jack Johnson | Defenseman | #7

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 227
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (3) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Jack Johnson has allegedly asked the Blue Jackets to trade him.
Johnson, who has seen his role on the Blue Jackets blueline diminish with the emergence of both Zach Werenski and Seth Jones, wants a more primary role heading into an offseason in which he will be a free agent. He is currently fourth in playing time amongst Jackets' rearguards and is toiling on the third pairing alongside Scott Harrington. The trade request was allegedly made a week ago. Stay tuned for further developments. Jan 13 - 10:02 AM
Source: The Score.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
46257-580000156.036
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006LA 5000-518000005.000
2007LA 743811-19760000081.037
2008LA 416511-18463300050.120
2009LA 8082836-1548310000130.062
2010LA 8253742-2144325010153.033
2011CLM82122638-739512005176.068
2012CLM4451419-5123500196.052
2013CLM8252833-748414000147.034
2014CLM7983240-1344318001141.057
2015CLM606814-16253300286.070
2016CLM8251823233211011116.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 12VAN100010000002.000
Jan 11@ BUF100000000001.000
Jan 8@ TOR1000-10000001.000
Jan 7FLA1000-10000005.000
Jan 4@ COL100000000000.000
Jan 2@ DAL100000000002.000
Dec 31TB1000-10000000.000
Dec 29@ OTT1000-20000001.000
Dec 27@ PIT100000000000.000
Dec 23PHI1000-12000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alexander Wennberg
2Nick Foligno
3Brandon Dubinsky
4Lukas Sedlak
5Jordan Schroeder
6Sam Vigneault
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Boone Jenner
3Pierre-Luc Dubois
4Matt Calvert
5Markus Hannikainen
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Oliver Bjorkstrand
3Sonny Milano
4Josh Anderson
5Zac Dalpe
D1Zach Werenski
2Seth Jones
3Jack Johnson
4David Savard
5Ryan Murray
6Scott Harrington
7Dean Kukan
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
 

 