Jack Johnson | Defenseman | #7

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg (back) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Wennberg wasn't expected to return before the All-Star break, so this is a pleasant surprise. He has four goals and 16 points in 30 contests in 2017-18. His most recent game was on Dec. 21.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno potted his eighth of the season Sunday. Foligno opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets as they eventually won 3-2 in a shootout over the Panthers. Foligno is having a poor offensive season with only 15 points in 43 games. Hopefully this is the start of something good for Foligno but it's tough to keep him in your lineup at this time.

3 Brandon Dubinsky I.L.

Brandon Dubinsky (fractured orbital bone) was on the ice Saturday. He worked out with a couple of other injured Blue Jackets before the rest of the team took to the ice. Dubinsky should be out at least another few weeks as his diagnosis when injured on December 12 was six-eight weeks. He has three goals and 12 points in 31 games and does add penalty minutes to his totals when healthy.

4 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak picked up the second assist on each of his team's goals on Tuesday at Dallas in a 2-1 win. Sedlak was the secondary assist on both of Oliver Bjorkstrand's goals in the third period, coming 78 seconds apart. They were the only two markers for the Blue Jackets against Ben Bishop, but it was enough to help the team to a nice road win in a tough place to play. The two helpers certainly made up for the fact Sedlak was a dismal 3-7 in the faceoff circle.

5 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder has been called up by Columbus on an emergency basis. Schroeder doesn't have a point in nine games with Columbus this year. The Blue Jackets have long-term injuries to Cam Atkinson and Alexander Wennberg, so Schroeder, Sonny Milano, Tyler Motte and defenseman Dean Kukan have joined the team.

6 Sam Vigneault I.L.

Sam Vigneault (finger) will begin the year as an injured/non-roster player. Vigneault suffered a broken finger during the preseason. He isn't expected to play this month because of the injury and could end up in the AHL once he's healthy.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin scored a power play goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Panarin got the Blue Jackets on the board with just over six minutes remaining in the game. His marker cut the lead to 2-1 at the time, but that's as close as the Jackets would come to tying it up. Panarin finished the game with a minus-2 rating and three shots on goal in 23:15 of ice time. He's up to 12 goals and 37 points in 45 contests with the Blue Jackets this season. Zach Werenski and Seth Jones registered the assists on Columbus' only goal.

2 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner shifted to center to take the place of the injured Brandon Dubinsky Thursday night and earned high praise from Jacket coach John Tortorella. Jenner, who centered the team's third unit flanked by Matt Calvert and Nick Foligno Thursday night, won 15 of 26 faceoffs and blocked four shots. The young forward has been in a season-long slump after starting the campaign on the injured list following a back injury. Torts had this to say about Jenner's first game at center: "He (Jenner) handled himself really well...for his first game there in a while, I liked the line, and I liked what he did." Jenner, who has been looking for a consistent role on the team since he returned from injury for the Jackets' eighth game of the season, may have found it as the squad's third-line pivot.

3 Pierre-Luc Dubois Active

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored a goal and an assist in the Jackets' 3-2 shootout victory over Florida on Sunday night. Dubois now has nine goals and 21 points in 43 games this season. The 19-year-old snapped a three-game pointless skid.

4 Matt Calvert Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Matt Calvert off injured reserve. Calvert has been out with an upper-body injury since Nov. 6. He has three goals and five assists in 14 games this season.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen was hit in the face by the puck in the third period and did not return. Granted there were only a couple of minutes left in the game. There was no word as to the severity of the injury, if there was one. Hannikainen has two goals and four points in 21 games and should not be in your fantasy lineup.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson I.L.

Cam Atkinson (foot) has been placed on injured reserve. Atkinson is projected to miss four-to-six weeks with a fractured foot. Columbus has played well this season despite Atkinson's lack of contributions. He has just six goals and 13 points through 32 appearances.

2 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a pair of goals 78 seconds apart in the third period to provide his team with a 2-1 win in Dallas on Tuesday night. Bjorkstrand crashed the net in the third period and he was rewarded. He also rewarded his fantasy owners with two blocked shots and a hit in a very good game for the Danish forward. He snapped a nine-game goal drought in style, posting his first two-goal game since Nov. 2 in Florida.

3 Sonny Milano Active

Sonny Milano will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Milano was also scratched in last night's game against the Buffalo Sabres. The 21-year-old has eight goals and five assists in 35 games this season. Milano has plenty of long-term fantasy value, but he's probably not worth owning in standard leagues this season.

4 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 7-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Alex Wennberg, Jack Johnson and Anderson combined beautifully on a tic-tac-toe to end Tuukka Rask's shutout bid midway through the final period. Anderson is now up to 13 goals and 21 points in 33 games this season. He is four goals away from surpassing his career high set last season.

5 Zac Dalpe Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets are expected to recall Zac Dalpe Sunday. Dalpe was sent to the minors on Friday to get in some playing time. He scored his third of the season in the shootout loss. He has no points this season in 10 NHL games but does have 13 penalty minutes.

D 1 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski, who returned to the ice on Friday, was once again paired with Seth Jones. There was some thought in the media that John Tortorella would split up his two best defensemen but that was not the case. "I’m not splitting them up," Tortorella said. "They determine too much of the pace of the game for us to split them. They control games for us." Werenski potted a power play goal in his return and upped his lead among NHL defensemen in goals to 11. He is a must start.

2 Seth Jones Active

There are many, including his coach John Tortorella, who believe Seth Jones should be in the Norris Trophy conversation. Jones, who is tied for seventh in defensemen scoring with 30 points, is having a breakout season and has been excellent in five-on-five situations and on both the power-play and the penalty kill. "He has to be in consideration, as far as the Norris," Tortorella said. "Not too many people want to hear that or talk about him that way ...He is a dangerous player every time he is on the ice, both offensively and defensively. The biggest thing — and I’m really looking forward to seeing it — is he knows there’s more. He wants to put people on his back, and he expresses that every time he goes on the ice." High praise indeed from a coach not known for giving out public compliments. Needless to say, Jones should be a trade target in every pool regardless of format.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson has allegedly asked the Blue Jackets to trade him. Johnson, who has seen his role on the Blue Jackets blueline diminish with the emergence of both Zach Werenski and Seth Jones, wants a more primary role heading into an offseason in which he will be a free agent. He is currently fourth in playing time amongst Jackets' rearguards and is toiling on the third pairing alongside Scott Harrington. The trade request was allegedly made a week ago. Stay tuned for further developments.

4 David Savard Active

David Savard has been fined $5,000 for slashing Florida's Vincent Trocheck. The incident occurred on Sunday and it is the maximum allowable under the terms of the CBA. Savard was not penalized on the play.

5 Ryan Murray I.L.

Ryan Murray (upper body) was not present at practice but was spotted doing some off-ice conditioning work. Murray has missed 17 straight games and has had trouble staying healthy so far in the NHL. The 24-year-old defenseman has only managed to play more than 66 games in a season once in his four previous seasons and he won't be able to eclipse that mark this season. It doesn't look like the former second overall pick will reach the level many thought he would.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington played in his ninth straight game on Saturday. After playing only twice in the Blue Jackets first 24 games, Harrington is now a fixture on the blueline as he is paired with David Savard. He has a goal and an assist in 11 games so his fantasy value is negligible.

7 Dean Kukan Active

The Columbus Blue Jackets have decided to scratch Dean Kukan Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kukan hasn't appeared in a NHL game since the 2015-16 season. He will be joined in the press box by Zac Dalpe. Ryan Murray (upper body), Brandon Dubinsky (fractured orbital bone), Cam Atkinson (foot) and Alexander Wennberg (back) will also miss the game due to their respective injuries.

8 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara (upper body) returned to action on Friday December 8. Nutivaara missed two games due to the ailment. He had a plus-one rating in 11:35 minutes of ice time in his return.