Carey Price | Goalie | #31

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/16/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 216
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (5) / MON
Contract: view contract details
Carey Price faced 38 shots and gave up three goals Saturday night as the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Sabres.
Price lost four of his previous five games with an average save percentage of .859, so there is some reason to be hopeful in his .921 Saturday. He had a GAA of .291 against the Sabres, which was his second best mark in the past six games. Jan 21 - 11:29 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
3420212194792.35982903.9202
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2007MON41241324120321032.5612821179.9203
2008MON523036231601041432.8315131370.9051
2009MON41235813200511092.7712441135.9120
2010MON72420638280671652.3521471982.9238
2011MON653944262801181602.4319141754.9164
2012MON3922492113042972.591018921.9053
2013MON59346434200541342.3218281694.9276
2014MON66397744160651301.9619531823.9339
2015MON12698102000242.06365341.9342
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 20@ NJ0000000.0000.0000
Jan 18PIT160010044.002622.8460
Jan 16@ DET160010011.002019.9500
Jan 14NYR160100044.003329.8790
Jan 12@ MIN160010077.002417.7080
Jan 11@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Jan 9WAS159010044.073935.8970
Jan 7@ TOR160100033.003633.9170
Jan 4@ DAL0000000.0000.0000
Jan 3@ NAS16510001.922322.9570

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
6Jacob De La Rose
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 