C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk registered a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. All of his points came on the power play. Galchenyuk took a nice feed from Radulov for the first goal of the game for the Habs. He then picked up two assists on power-play goals by Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty. With 27 points in 29 games, Galchenyuk is having the breakout season we all expected.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored a goal in Montreal's 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Plekanec ruined Devan Dubnyk's shutout bid with just nine seconds remaining in the game. The Habs forward has now found the back of the net in three straight games, but he's still not worth owning in standard fantasy leagues. Plekanec has six goals and 14 assists in 43 games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated Tuesday at Montreal's practice facility. Desharnais has sat out 19 games due to a knee injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 6 and was given a six-to-eight week timetable for his return. If that holds then he could be back later this month or in early February.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn notched a goal and an assist in Montreal's 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. He had one goal and one helper in his previous 11 contests. Flynn has contributed just nine points in 31 appearances this campaign.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty scored a power play goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Pacioretty scored the third of three power play goals for the Canadiens. The Habs captain now has 21 goals and 17 assists 47 games this season. He's on pace to find the back of the net 37 times in 2016-17.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw (concussion) will be back in Montreal's lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers. Shaw missed 14 games after suffering a concussion against Boston on Dec. 12. He practiced on a line with Phillip Danault and Paul Byron during the team's morning skate. Shaw has six goals, nine assists and 58 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored his 10th goal of the season and Artturi Lehkonen got his 11th as the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Sabres Saturday night. Both shooters were experiencing five-game streaks without a goal. Danault and Lehkonen each scored last against the Jets January 11. Danault has been a little more productive in the intervening games with three assists, however, to Lehkonen’s one.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr and Ryan Johnston will be scratched against the Sabres on Saturday. Carr has posted just seven points and 18 hits in 28 games thus far. Meanwhile Johnston has yet to make much of an impact on the stat sheet.

6 Jacob De La Rose Active

Montreal summoned Jacob De La Rose from AHL St. John's on Sunday. The 21-year-old already has 55 games of NHL experience, however he's posted just seven points in that time. This season with the IceCaps, he's picked up three goals and 15 points in 34 games.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

Brendan Gallagher's upper-body injury is a fracture in his right hand that needs surgery. Gallagher will be out for at least eight weeks as a result. He has six goals and 18 points in 39 contests in 2016-17. Unfortunately this is the second season in a row where he'll be setback due to injury issues. In 2015-16 he was limited to 53 contests due to a broken finger and later a lower-body injury.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov picked up three assists in Friday's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. All three of the helpers were registered while the Canadiens were on the power play. Radulov helped set up goals by Alex Galchenyuk, Shea Weber and Max Pacioretty. Radulov has 10 goals and 25 assists in 45 games this season.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron capped off a frenetic minute of scoring in the third as the Canadiens beat the Rangers 5-4 Saturday night. The Canadiens scored three goals in the span of a little more than a minute during the third. Alexei Emelin tied the game 3-3 at the 10:53 mark. Max Pacioretty gave them their first lead of the night 36 seconds later, with Byron scoring 26 seconds after Pacioretty. There was really not much of an opportunity to pull Henrik Lundqvist because the starting goalie Antii Raanta left the game at the end of the first with a lower body injury.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto scored Montreal's only goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. Andrighetto cut the Penguins' lead to 3-1 right before the end of the second period. Alexei Emelin and Artturi Lehkonen assisted on his second goal of the year. Andrighetto now has six points in 15 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid had no chance on Weber's power play blast from the blue line. The goal also snapped an eight-game goalless drought for the Canadiens defenseman. Weber has found the back of the net 11 times, which puts him on pace for 19 in 2016-17.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov (groin) hasn't been seeing improvement lately and he will consequently stop skating. The hope is that taking a step back will help him recover. At this stage he's also regarded as week-to-week. He last played on Dec. 17.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu contributed two assists Wednesday in a 7-4 win against Winnipeg. He has stepped up lately with Andrei Markov out of the lineup. Beaulieu has accounted for one goal and seven helpers in the last seven games. He also has five power-play points during that span. Beaulieu is worth adding at this time if you are looking for help on the back end.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Greg Pateryn (ankle) skated on Tuesday. It was his first on-ice session since he suffered a fractured ankle on Dec. 6. Pateryn was slated to miss eight weeks, so a return in February remains on target.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio registered an assist in Montreal's 7-1 loss to Minnesota. The Canadiens got a power-play goal in the last 10 seconds of the contest from Tomas Plekanec. Barberio has chipped in three assists in 19 games this season.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston has been brought up by Montreal. The Canadiens don't expect to have Andrei Markov back this week, so Johnston will likely serve as an extra. He has six points and a minus-11 rating in 23 games with AHL St. John's.

9 Zach Redmond Active

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to scratch Zach Redmond tonight against the Predators. Redmond will sit for the 3rd straight game. He has four points in eight games this season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his foot. Joining him as a healthy scratch will be Bobby Farnham.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price faced 38 shots and gave up three goals Saturday night as the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Sabres. Price lost four of his previous five games with an average save percentage of .859, so there is some reason to be hopeful in his .921 Saturday. He had a GAA of .291 against the Sabres, which was his second best mark in the past six games.