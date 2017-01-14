Anze Kopitar | Center | #11

All Positions

C 1 Anze Kopitar Active

Anze Kopitar (illness) feels ready to return Wednesday. He missed Monday's match against Tampa Bay because of a stomach bug, but he was back on the ice Tuesday morning. Kopitar had a four-game point streak before he was forced out of the lineup.

2 Jeff Carter Active

Jeff Carter scored the OTGWG for the Los Angeles Kings in their 3-2 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets, because of course he did. That's the third overtime game-winner for Carter, who has eight GWG overall this season. No surprise that he has a lot of goals (23) and his 40 points in 43 games represents some of the best work of his career. The Kings would be in a world of hurt without their remarkable sniper.

3 Nick Shore Active

Nick Shore scored the only goal for the Kings in a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Thursday night. Shore tied the game briefly in the third period for the Kings who quickly gave the lead back to Oilers. The goal was Shore's third of the season and was unassisted. The Kings have lost three straight now and have scored just four goals over those losses.

4 Andy Andreoff Active

Andy Andreoff is projected to return to the Kings' lineup Saturday versus Ottawa. He hasn't played since suffering a thumb injury that required surgery back on October 30. Andreoff was activated from injured reserve last weekend, but he had been serving as a scratch.

5 Trevor Lewis Active

Trevor Lewis registered an assist in the Kings' 6-4 loss to Dallas on Monday. Lewis snapped a seven-game point drought and recorded just his second point after Dec. 13. Even with that slump, his 13 points in 41 games puts him just three shy of his 2015-16 finish.

6 Nic Dowd Active

Devin Setoguchi, Tom Gilbert and Nic Dowd will be scratched against the Red wings on Thursday. Of the three, only Dowd has produced a modicum of fantasy value unfortunately. He has two goals and 11 points with 63 hits through 24 games thus far. Setoguchi meanwhile has posted just seven points in his return to the NHL.

LW 1 Tanner Pearson Active

Tanner Pearson scored twice in the Kings 5-1 blowout over St. Louis on Thursday. Pearson has a nice little three game points streak going and has totaled five points in his last five. The Kings need his offense and he has delivered of late. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 10 assists in 40 games. Dustin Brown, Marian Gaborik and Jeff Carter each recorded two assists on a night that saw five Kings players record multi-point efforts.

2 Dwight King Active

In a surprising twist, Dwight King (wife having baby) has returned to the team for Sunday's match with Montreal. King has had another quality season from the depth charts. He's posted four goals and nine points with 38 hits in 24 games thus far.

3 Kyle Clifford Active

Kyle Clifford netted the lone Kings goal in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay Monday afternoon. Clifford has three goals and seven points in 37 contests in 2016-17. His goal was unassisted. Tanner Pearson and Jake Muzzin each fired a team-high four shots.

RW 1 Tyler Toffoli I.L.

Tyler Toffoli has not been seen on the ice since his lower body injury on December 20. Toffoli had eight goals and 20 points in 31 games before his injury nearly a month ago. He had 31 goals and 58 points last season and his absence from the lineup has been sorely missed.

2 Marian Gaborik Active

Keep an eye on the play of Marian Gaborik and Anze Kopitar Saturday night against the Jets. The two have been reunited on a line and seem to be playing better. Gaborik registered two assists against the Blues Thursday night which followed a goal against the Wild last Saturday. It doesn't sound like all that much but to the eye Gaborik and Kopitar mesh well together and seem to be righting their seasons. If you are a risk taker, add these players to your roster and hope they are over the worst of their respective campaigns.

3 Dustin Brown Active

Dustin Brown played in his 921st career game on Thursday, which tied him for third place on the Kings' all-time list. Brown has spent his entire career with the Kings and is now tied with Marcel Dionne on the franchise's games played list. Luc Robitaille holds second place with 1,077 games and Dave Taylor is the record holder at 1,111 contests. Given that Brown is signed through 2021-22, there's a good chance that he will be the Kings' record holder some day.

4 Jordan Nolan Active

Jordan Nolan scored twice to lead the LA Kings to a 4-3 win over Arizona on Thursday. The goals were Nolan's first two of the season as he is not a regular offensive contributor right now. Trevor Lewis and Dwight King scored the other goals for the Kings who recovered after allowing two goals on the first six shots of the game.

5 Devin Setoguchi Active

Devin Setoguchi will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. It's the fourth time in five games that he'll watch the game from the press box. The 29-year-old has three goals and four assists in 24 games this season. Nic Dowd and Tom Gilbert will also be scratched tonight.

D 1 Drew Doughty Active

Drew Doughty logged 30:50 minutes of ice time on Monday, making this his first non-overtime game where he played more than 30 minutes this season. Doughty was leaned on heavily in 2014-15 and 2015-16 with him averaging roughly 28 minutes per game each campaign. He's still getting a ton of minutes this season, but the Kings have trimmed his workload a touch to an average of 27:17 minutes.

2 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin scored twice to lead the Kings to a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Thursday. Muzzin's goals were his fifth and sixth of the campaign. He opened the game with a power-play goal 3:18 into the game which really set the tone for a complete Kings dominance on this night. The steady defender filled the stat sheet with five shots on goal, two blocks and couple of penalty minutes in being named the game's first star. That's five points in his last five games.

3 Alec Martinez Active

Alec Martinez is on a four game points streak. He picked up an assist Saturday and now has six goals and 25 points for the Kings. He had only 31 points last season so he is poised to easily break that mark this season, perhaps as soon as the All-Star break if he remains hot.

4 Brayden McNabb Active

Brayden McNabb (collarbone) has been activated from the injured reserve list. The Los Angeles Kings had an open roster spot because they had already placed Tyler Toffoli on the IR list. This move opens the door for McNabb to return on Thursday. He has two goals in eight games this season.

5 Matt Greene Active

Matt Greene, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched against the Jets on Saturday. The long-time Kings defender has posted 19 PIMs and 68 hits in 25 games so far this season. Meanwhile Andreoff has posted 22 PIMs and 29 hits in 15 games so far this season.

6 Tom Gilbert Active

Tom Gilbert is expected to sit for the 5th straight game on Tuesday against the Sharks. Gilbert has five points in 17 games this season but is struggling to crack the lineup in Los Angeles. Matt Greene and Andy Andreoff are also both expected to be scratched for tonight's game.

7 Derek Forbort Active

Derek Forbort played a career high 25:07 Tuesday in a win over San Jose. Forbort has been a pleasant surprise fantasy-wise for the Kings as the defenseman has two goals and 11 points with 40 penalty minutes in 38 games. He is worth taking in deep leagues that use the penalty minute category as the Kings have been relying on him more and more. He was drafted 15th overall in 2010 and has finally been able to crack the Kings lineup.

8 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel, Tom Gilbert and Andy Andreoff will be scratched from Thursday's match with the Blues. Through 26 games Gravel has posted two points along with 35 blocks and 37 hits. Gilbert has picked up five points with 27 blocks in 17 games. Meanwhile Andreoff has posted 22 PIMs and 29 hits in 15 games this season.

G 1 Peter Budaj Active

Peter Budaj saved 27 of 29 shots in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay Monday afternoon. Budaj has allowed just five goals in his last three starts. This was his first loss over that span, bringing his record to 20-12-3 this season.

2 Jeff Zatkoff Active

Jeff Zatkoff struggled, allowing four goals on 22 shots in a 4-0 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He got zero goal support but did allow three goals in the first period. The Kings outshot the Red Wings 34-22 as well so it doesn't look good on the Kings backup goalie right now. He's 2-5-1 with a 2.99 GAA and .884 save percentage. Not a good spot start for a struggling Kings team.