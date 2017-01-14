Player Page

Anze Kopitar | Center | #11

Team: Los Angeles Kings
Age / DOB:  (29) / 8/24/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 224
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (11) / LA
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Anze Kopitar (illness) feels ready to return Wednesday.
He missed Monday's match against Tampa Bay because of a stomach bug, but he was back on the ice Tuesday morning. Kopitar had a four-game point streak before he was forced out of the lineup. Jan 17 - 2:36 PM
Source: Jon Rosen on Twitter
More Anze Kopitar Player News

Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
38420241120601078.051
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006LA 72204161-1224722201193.104
2007LA 82324577-15221222223201.159
2008LA 82273966-1732716103234.115
2009LA 823447816161424102259.131
2010LA 752548732520612106233.107
2011LA 822551761220818222230.109
2012LA 47103242141601600198.102
2013LA 8229417034241013009200.145
2014LA 79164864-210618004134.119
2015LA 812549743416513128177.141
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 16TB000000000000.000
Jan 14WPG103330000002.000
Jan 12STL101110000000.000
Jan 9DAL1112-100100011.000
Jan 7MIN101110000001.000
Jan 5DET1000-10000000.000
Jan 3@ SJ101100010004.000
Dec 31SJ1000-12000003.000
Dec 29@ EDM1000-10000002.000
Dec 28@ VAN1000-10000004.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Anze Kopitar
2Jeff Carter
3Nick Shore
4Andy Andreoff
5Trevor Lewis
6Nic Dowd
LW1Tanner Pearson
2Dwight King
3Kyle Clifford
RW1Tyler Toffoli
2Marian Gaborik
3Dustin Brown
4Jordan Nolan
5Devin Setoguchi
D1Drew Doughty
2Jake Muzzin
3Alec Martinez
4Brayden McNabb
5Matt Greene
6Tom Gilbert
7Derek Forbort
8Kevin Gravel
G1Peter Budaj
2Jeff Zatkoff
3Jonathan Quick
 

 