Marc Staal | Defenseman | #18

C 1 Mika Zibanejad Active

Mika Zibanejad scored his 14th of the season but coach Alain Vigneault was not happy with his line. That's because the Islanders put Mathew Barzal, Jordan Eberle and Anthony Beauvillier against Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello and J.T. Miller and they were annihilated by the trio, striking for 12 points. "I got three of my top players there and they were dominated the whole game," Vigneault said. Zibanejad has 25 points in 35 games this season and should be active in deeper pools.

2 Kevin Hayes Sidelined

Kevin Hayes (lower body) didn't skate on Sunday or Monday. Hayes missed Sunday's game and after being held off the ice for two straight games, it seems unlikely that he'll be ready to return Tuesday night. He has 10 goals and 18 points in 43 games this season.

3 David Desharnais Active

David Desharnais scored a goal as the New York Rangers lost 3-2 on Friday night in a shootout. Desharnais now has four goals and 19 points in 35 games this season with the Rangers, which are respectable numbers for the center. Desharnais has battled his way back into the lineup after being scratched a number of times in November. He opened the scoring for the Rangers but they weren't able to hold on to the lead.

4 Peter Holland Active

Peter Holland has been called up by the Rangers. Holland has recorded 14 points in 16 games for Hartford of the AHL since he was acquired from Montreal. He may make his debut with the Rangers on Tuesday versus Philadelphia.

5 Vinni Lettieri Active

Vinni Lettieri has been summoned by the New York Rangers. Lettieri has 12 goals and 21 points in 32 AHL games this season. He's also scored a goal and an assist in three contests with the Rangers.

LW 1 Chris Kreider Sidelined

Chris Kreider was released from the hospital on Tuesday following his rib resection surgery. Kreider had the operation on Sunday and as previously reported, it was a success. The procedure was apparently necessitated by the blood clot discovered in his arm on Dec. 27, so he's dealing with one overall issue rather than two separate conditions. It's not clear how long he'll be sidelined for, but he won't be re-evaluated for another six weeks.

2 Rick Nash Active

Rick Nash scored twice in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Nash scored a breakaway goal at the 6:30 mark of the first period before extending the Rangers' lead to 5-1 late in the second frame. The goals finally put an end to Nash's 12-game goalless drought. He finished the game with a plus-2 rating and seven shots on goal in 16:29 of ice time. Nash now has 11 goals and 20 points in 45 games this season. His days of being relevant in standard fantasy leagues are over. J.T. Miller, Paul Carey and Michael Grabner also scored for the Rangers in the victory.

3 Jimmy Vesey Active

Jimmy Vesey scored his ninth of the season in a 2-1 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Vesey scored his first goal in five games for the Rangers in Saturday night's win. The forward now has nine goals and 16 points in 41 games this season.

4 Michael Grabner Active

Michael Grabner notched a goal in Pittsburgh's 5-2 win over New York on Sunday. Grabner now has 19 goals and 23 points in 44 games. The 30-year-old is a bit behind last year's pace and should finish in the 35-40 point margin if he stays healthy the rest of the way.

5 Ryan Gropp Active

New York has signed Ryan Gropp to an entry-level contract. He has 18 goals and 32 points in 32 games with Seattle of the WHL this campaign. He was a second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

RW 1 Mats Zuccarello Active

Mats Zuccarello got back in the lineup from an illness on Sunday night in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights. Zuccarello was a minus-2 and had one shot in 16:49 of ice time versus Vegas. He sat out Saturday's game because he was feeling under the weather.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist in New York's 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo at the Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. Miller had a helper on a goal by Michael Grabner and he scored the game winner during a Rangers power play in the extra session. He has eight goals and 27 points in 39 games this season.

3 Pavel Buchnevich Active

Pavel Buchnevich is projected to draw back into the Rangers' lineup Saturday against the Islanders. Buchnevich was a healthy scratch last Sunday against Vegas. If you need him then feel free to get him back in your lineup.

4 Jesper Fast Active

Jesper Fast is back in the lineup Monday afternoon from a quad strain. It was previously reported that Fast was expected to sit even though he participated in the pregame warmup, but that turned out to be incorrect. He missed three games due to the ailment.

D 1 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh (back) will return to the lineup Tuesday night. McDonagh was listed as game-time decision and he's ready to play. He was reportedly suffering from back spasms, which kept him out of the lineup on Sunday.

2 Kevin Shattenkirk Active

Kevin Shattenkirk has not scored in 28 games. Shattenkirk is in a horrible slump as he has only three assists in his last 17 games. He met with coach Alain Vigneault during the bye week and the coach wanted Shattenkirk to be more aggressive with the puck and not less. "Just had a good chat with AV, and we just talked about how I wasn’t playing aggressive enough," Shattenkirk said. "That’s making plays out of our ‘D’ zone and finding those little breakout passes, making possession plays that makes our team look fast. And then joining the rush." We are not sure how this is working out as Shattenkirk is a minus-five in the two games since. He has five goals and 23 points with a minus-13 rating in 44 games. That's not good.

3 Brady Skjei Active

Brady Skjei assisted on both of the Rangers' goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Detroit Friday night. It was Skjei's first multi-point game of the season. After recording 39 points as a rookie last season, Skjei has taken a step back offensively with two goals and eight points in 23 contests.

4 Brendan Smith Active

Brendan Smith scored his first of the season in a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. Smith's goal gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead after the first period but New York could not find the back of the net in the final two periods. Smith has eight points, 48 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating so he does contribute as a sixth defenseman in deep leagues.

5 Marc Staal Sidelined

Marc Staal has suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. The team has already announced that he won't be returning to tonight's game. They could be holding him out for precautionary reasons because they're currently leading 5-1 heading into the third period. The Rangers will likely provide an update on his status after the game.

6 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden scored his first goal of the season on Saturday. Holden is currently playing on the first defense pairing with Ryan McDonagh and if he can maintain that gig, he won't be a healthy scratch any more. It was his first point of the season in his 10th game and while he had a great season last year with 11 goals and 34 points to go with a plus-13 rating, he has been far from fantasy-worthy in 2017-18. Hopefully he will reward his loyal owners with some points in the next few games.

7 Steven Kampfer Active

Steven Kampfer will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Ryan McDonagh is coming back into the lineup, so there's no room for Kampfer on the active roster. Kampfer has just one assist in 16 games this season. He won't have any fantasy value going forward.

G 1 Henrik Lundqvist Active

Henrik Lundqvist allowed one goal on 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The win puts an end to the Rangers' three-game losing skid. Lundqvist allowed the game's first goal just over two minutes into the game, but there's nothing he could do about it, as it came on a deflection by Flyers forward Jordan Weal. Later on the first frame, Lundqvist came up with a huge shorthanded save on Claude Giroux. The Rangers went the other way and J.T. Miller managed to score the go-ahead goal, and they never looked back. Lundqvist now has a 20-11-4 record with a 2.54 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage this season.