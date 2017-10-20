Player Page

Roster

Marc Staal | Defenseman | #18

Team: New York Rangers
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 209
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (12) / NYR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Marc Staal has suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The team has already announced that he won't be returning to tonight's game. They could be holding him out for precautionary reasons because they're currently leading 5-1 heading into the third period. The Rangers will likely provide an update on his status after the game. Jan 16 - 9:04 PM
Source: New York Rangers on Twitter
More Marc Staal Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
44156480000039.026
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007NYR8028102420001078.026
2008NYR8231215-7640101196.031
2009NYR828192711440000278.103
2010NYR777222985047222116.060
2011NYR46235-7161101061.033
2012NYR2129114141200020.100
2013NYR7231114-1241001092.033
2014NYR805152018420002097.052
2015NYR77213152360000165.031
2016NYR7237109340001070.043
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14@ PIT1000-20000001.000
Jan 13NYI1000-22000002.000
Jan 7@ VGK100000000002.000
Jan 6@ ARI100000000001.000
Jan 3CHI1000-20000000.000
Jan 1@ BUF100010000002.000
Dec 29@ DET100012000001.000
Dec 27WAS100000000000.000
Dec 23TOR100002000001.000
Dec 21@ NJ100010000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mika Zibanejad
2Kevin Hayes
3David Desharnais
4Peter Holland
5Vinni Lettieri
LW1Chris Kreider
2Rick Nash
3Jimmy Vesey
4Michael Grabner
5Ryan Gropp
RW1Mats Zuccarello
2J.T. Miller
3Pavel Buchnevich
4Jesper Fast
D1Ryan McDonagh
2Kevin Shattenkirk
3Brady Skjei
4Brendan Smith
5Marc Staal
6Nick Holden
7Steven Kampfer
G1Henrik Lundqvist
2Ondrej Pavelec
 

 