Evgeni Malkin | Center | #71

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/31/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 195
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (2) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

We all love big round numbers and with just one more point Evgeni Malkin's will reach No. 800, which has a bit more meaning than usual.
He'll become the ninth Russian to reach the plateau in NHL history, as well as the third Penguin. Sergei Gonchar (811) and Ilya Kovalchuk (816) are within reach this season, with Vyacheslav Kozlov (853) and potentially Pavel Datsyuk (918) next season. On the Penguins side of things Malkin needs 10 more helpers to become the fourth ever to reach 500, and will eventually reach the 400-goal mark (currently at 309, Sidney Crosby at 362) in the future. Suffice it to say that when it's all said and done, Malkin's No. 71 should be hanging in the rafters. Dec 25 - 1:40 PM
Source: QuantHockey.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
35142539104449003109.128
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006PIT783352852801624006242.136
2007PIT82475910616781723005272.173
2008PIT82357811317801427204290.121
2009PIT67284977-61001315217268.104
2010PIT43152237-41859003182.082
2011PIT75505910918701222009339.147
2012PIT319243353641400399.091
2013PIT602349721062723003191.120
2014PIT69284270-260917004212.132
2015PIT572731581651116006162.167
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23NJ102220000003.000
Dec 22@ CLM1000-10000000.000
Dec 20NYR112320010003.333
Dec 17@ TOR1101001000011.000
Dec 16LA100000000006.000
Dec 14BOS101102000004.000
Dec 12ARI102220010004.000
Dec 10@ TB120204200017.286
Dec 8@ FLA100002000002.000
Dec 5OTT112330000016.167

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Nick Bonino
4Matt Cullen
5Scott Wilson
LW1Chris Kunitz
2Carl Hagelin
3Eric Fehr
4Conor Sheary
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Bryan Rust
4Tom Kuhnhackl
D1Kris Letang
2Olli Maatta
3Brian Dumoulin
4Trevor Daley
5Justin Schultz
6Steven Oleksy
7Derrick Pouliot
8Ian Cole
9Chad Ruhwedel
G1Marc-Andre Fleury
2Matt Murray
 

 