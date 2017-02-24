Player Page

Martin Hanzal | Center | #11

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/20/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 226
Drafted: 2005 / Rd. 1 (17) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Martin Hanzal and Ryan White have been traded to Minnesota for a series of draft picks.
Minnesota will send their 2017 first rounder along with a second round pick in 2018 and a conditional in 2019. The Wild also got a fourth-round choice in 2017 in the deal. Hanzal should slot in nicely behind Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu on the depth chart. He has potted 16 goals and 26 points in 51 games thus far. Feb 26 - 7:40 PM
Source: Bob McKenzie on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
51161026-154344002126.127
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2007ARI7282735-728111103111.072
2008ARI74112031-4400221297.113
2009ARI81112233010424000147.075
2010ARI6116102645470005149.107
2011ARI6482634126338002145.055
2012ARI391112232244301293.118
2013ARI65152540-97358002169.089
2014PHO3781624-1311301385.094
2015ARI64132841-577310102141.092
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 24@ DAL110100000008.125
Feb 23@ CHI101100000000.000
Feb 20ANA1000-10000001.000
Feb 18SJ110110000003.333
Feb 16@ LA100000000000.000
Feb 14@ EDM1101000000011.000
Feb 13@ CAL1101100000111.000
Feb 11PIT120202100003.667
Feb 9MON000000000000.000
Feb 4@ SJ1000-10000008.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Eric Staal
2Mikko Koivu
3Martin Hanzal
4Erik Haula
LW1Zach Parise
2Mikael Granlund
3Jason Zucker
4Jordan Schroeder
5Ryan Carter
RW1Nino Niederreiter
2Jason Pominville
3Charlie Coyle
4Chris Stewart
5Ryan White
6Zac Dalpe
D1Ryan Suter
2Jared Spurgeon
3Matt Dumba
4Jonas Brodin
5Marco Scandella
6Christian Folin
7Nate Prosser
8Victor Bartley
G1Devan Dubnyk
2Darcy Kuemper
 

 