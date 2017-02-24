Martin Hanzal | Center | #11

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal appears to be pressing to try to get his offense back in gear. "That was the first time I think all year that I saw him extend his shifts trying to get something because it might be bothering him a bit," coach Bruce Boudreau said after a 1-0 loss to Anaheim on Tuesday. Staal has recorded one goal and four assists in the past 15 games. He should be able to get back on track. The veteran center has had a great bounce-back year in 2016-17 with 44 points in 56 matches.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu has reached the 600-point milestone. Koivu reached that career mark in his 820th game. Among Finnish-born players, he's the eighth to reach the 600-point mark after Esa Tikkanen, Teppo Numminen, Olli Jokinen, Saku Koivu, Tomas Sandstrom, Jari Kurri, and Teemu Selanne.

3 Martin Hanzal Active

Martin Hanzal and Ryan White have been traded to Minnesota for a series of draft picks. Minnesota will send their 2017 first rounder along with a second round pick in 2018 and a conditional in 2019. The Wild also got a fourth-round choice in 2017 in the deal. Hanzal should slot in nicely behind Eric Staal and Mikko Koivu on the depth chart. He has potted 16 goals and 26 points in 51 games thus far.

4 Erik Haula Active

Erik Haula picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. His goal in the second period extended Minnesota's lead to 2-0 at the time. He also picked up a primary assist on Jared Spurgeon's eighth goal of the season later on. Haula also picked up a 10-minute misconduct late in the third period. The Wild forward has 12 goals and eight assists in 47 games this season.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise scored two goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings. He has four goals over his last five games, giving him 13 markers and 27 points in 46 games so far this season.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. The Wild's second line of Granlund, Mikko Koivu and Jason Zucker continued being productive tonight, as they combined to score four points in the loss. As good as they've been, they were no match for 'Hawks captain Jonathan Toews' five-point night. Granlund scored both his goals on the power play, as his first one tied the game at one in the second period, while his second cut his team's deficit to 4-3 in the third. Granlund has five points in his last three games and he's up to 19 goals and 55 points in 59 games this season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker and Mikko Koivu both hit point milestones in a 5-2 win against the Predators Saturday night. Zucker scored twice to give him 18 goals on the season and he added an assist to surpass 100 career points. Koivu scored the game winner and nabbed his 600th career point, which is the team record. Saturday night’s game would be dominated by the number 17, as Zucker, Koivu, Mikael Granlund and Eric Staal scored for the 17th time of this season. Zucker has 41 points in 58 games.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. He has three goals and five assists in 23 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

5 Ryan Carter Active

Details of Ryan Carter's deal with the Wild have emerged. Carter's deal is for the rest of the season on a two-way track where he'll make the pro-rated NHL minimum of $575K while in Minnesota, and a pro-rated $250K while with AHL Iowa. Pretty great considering what he's overcome.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter will not be disciplined for his collision with Patrick Sharp on Thursday. Niederreiter's skates collided with Sharp's in at a perpendicular angle, which sent the unsuspecting Sharps head-over-heals. Though Stars' coach Lindy Ruff called the hit "dirty", it appears that the Department of Player Safety at the very least didn't find (enough) cause for punishment. Check out the gif embedded in the article below.

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville has been selected as the first star of the week. He contributed six assists and eight points in four games. Pominville's week was highlighted by a four-point effort against Winnipeg. The Minnesota winger stretched his current point streak to five consecutive contests.

3 Charlie Coyle Active

Thanks to the points he picked up in Sunday's 6-3 win over Detroit, Charlie Coyle now has points in three of his last four games. Coyle picked up a goal and an assist during the match, giving him a goal and six points over that span. For the season he has a newly minted career high of 44 points in 55 games.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart scored the winning goal in the fifth round of a shootout as the Wild beat the Stars 3-2 Tuesday night. Stewart had only 9:25 of ice time in the game, which was the third-least among forwards. He has 10 goals and three assists in 47 games this season.

5 Ryan White Active

Ryan White was sent to Minnesota along with Martin Hanzal for a draft pick in each of the next three years. Through 46 games this season the physical winger has posted seven goals and 13 points along with 70 PIMs and 138 hits.

6 Zac Dalpe Active

The Wild have recalled Zac Dalpe from Iowa of the AHL. Dalpe seems to have recovered from October surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. Dalpe is lineup depth and holds no fantasy value going forward.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter halted a 10-game pointless drought on Thursday night. He opened the scoring in a 3-1 win over Dallas. Suter scored his eighth goal of the season, which was also his fourth power-play marker, in the contest. He has 31 points in 57 matches.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon didn't suffer a major injury when he was high-sticked in the face by Detroit's Gustav Nyquist. He got lucky. "Two inches closer, and the guy could have speared his eye out," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. Nyquist has been offered an in-person hearing for the incident. He was mad after receiving a cross-check from Spurgeon and retaliated with some vicious stickwork. Thankfully, the Minnesota defender sustained just a fat lip and some stitches to his lower left cheek.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba is expected to return from a knee injury Tuesday versus Chicago. He is being listed as a game-time decision, but feels ready to return after missing the last four contests.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin will return to the Wild's blue line on Saturday against the Predators. He's been out since Jan. 17th with a finger injury. Through 43 games the young veteran has posted three goals and 16 points with 68 blocks this season. He needs just four points to reach 20 for the first time.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella has seen his role with the Wild decline this season. Scandella is averaging 17:37 minutes per game, down from 20:42 minutes last season and 21:43 in 2014-15. His point production has also declined as he has two goals and three assists in 37 games after surpassing the 20-point mark in each of his previous two campaigns.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Wild. Folin has played at least 17 minutes in each of Minnesota's last three games, but he's also been a minus-3 during that stretch. He has two goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Nate Prosser will also be scratched.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Predators. Through 27 games this season Prosser has four helpers along with 23 hits and 51 blocks. Unfortunately, he does not boast much fantasy value.

8 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk gave up four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. It's the second time in two weeks that the Wild have dropped a home game to the Blackhawks. Minnesota will now head into their five-day bye with a five-point cushion over Chicago for top spot in the Central Division. The loss drops Dubnyk's record to 32-11-3 on the season. He'll head into the break with a 2.01 goals-against-average and a .933 save percentage.