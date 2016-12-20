Player Page

Jimmy Howard | Goalie | #35

Team: Detroit Red Wings
Age / DOB:  (32) / 3/26/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 218
Drafted: 2003 / Rd. 2 (64) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Jimmy Howard has been placed on injured reserve by Detroit.
GM Ken Holland said that Howard will be "out for a while" but an exact timetable is unclear at this time. The team will wait a few days to see where he is at and he will probably undergo more tests. Howard suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay. Dec 21 - 12:35 PM
Source: Brendan Savage on Twitter
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
17857571281.96426398.9341
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2005DET420112000102.9910494.9040
2007DET41970200072.139588.9260
2008DET1590100144.072824.8570
2009DET633740371501031412.2618491708.9243
2010DET63361537170541682.7918301662.9082
2011DET57336035170451192.1314961377.9206
2012DET4224462113072872.1311291042.9235
2013DET513004211901161332.6614821349.9102
2014DET532971231301181212.4413501229.9102
2015DET3719741414056922.80979887.9062
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 20@ TB126000012.311615.9380
Dec 19@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17ANA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15LA158010133.103027.9000
Dec 13ARI160010044.001915.7890
Dec 11PHI16200001.973635.9720
Dec 9CLM12400010.00771.0000
Dec 6@ WPG0000000.0000.0000
Dec 4@ NYI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 3@ PIT0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Dylan Larkin
2Frans Nielsen
3Darren Helm
4Luke Glendening
LW1Henrik Zetterberg
2Tomas Tatar
3Anthony Mantha
4Steve Ott
5Drew Miller
6Tyler Bertuzzi
RW1Gustav Nyquist
2Justin Abdelkader
3Thomas Vanek
4Riley Sheahan
5Andreas Athanasiou
6Tomas Jurco
7Joe Vitale
8Johan Franzen
D1Niklas Kronwall
2Mike Green
3Danny DeKeyser
4Brendan Smith
5Jonathan Ericsson
6Xavier Ouellet
7Brian Lashoff
8Alexey Marchenko
9Ryan Sproul
G1Petr Mrazek
2Jimmy Howard
3Jared Coreau
 

 