Jimmy Howard | Goalie | #35

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings were shut out 1-0 against the Flyers on Sunday. He scored a goal in the contest, but it was waived off because Radko Gudas knocked the net off its moorings. Larkin is experiencing a sophomore slump during the first half of the season, with just 11 points through 29 games. He's on pace to fall way short of the 45 points he pitched in as a rookie, though his goal-scoring is on-point with nine markers so far this year.

2 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen has accounted for seven points in the past seven games. That includes a three-point performance against New Jersey back on Nov. 25, as it appears as though Nielsen is getting more comfortable with his new team. He has recorded six goals and 15 points in 27 games.

3 Darren Helm I.L.

Darren Helm (shoulder) skated with the Red Wings on Thursday. Helm hasn't played since Nov. 15 and until now he hadn't been on the ice with Detroit since sustaining the injury. His goal is to be back in the Red Wings' lineup shortly after Christmas.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening moved up to a line with Frans Nielsen and Dylan Larkin on Monday at practice. "We've got to get more forecheck pressure, and we've got to win more puck battles. He does all those things," said coach Jeff Blashill. "It frees you up on the wing, a little bit, to be able to get in on the forecheck, win puck battles, get to the net, and allow some more space for Nielsen and Larkin, potentially. It's something we're looking at."

LW 1 Henrik Zetterberg Active

The Detroit Red Wings are having a hard time putting the puck in the net. When you take a deeper look at the numbers, it's easy to see why they haven't been scoring much. They're 29th in three major offensive categories, including: goals-per-game, power play and shots-per-game. "It’s real important, after the game (Thursday, 4-1 loss to Los Angeles), we were disappointed that we didn’t get the result we wanted," Henrik Zetterberg said. "But coming in today, everyone is just trying to have a smile on their face, just erase what happened and try to have a good practice and score some goals in practice." Scoring in practice is one thing, but doing it in a game is something completely different.

2 Tomas Tatar Active

Tomas Tatar scored his first career hat trick Saturday night in a 6-4 win of the Detroit Red Wings against the Anaheim Ducks. Tatar scored a goal in each period Saturday night to claim his first career hat trick. His first-period goal was his first since December 6th against Winnipeg, having not scored in any of the four games in Detroit’s home ice losing slide (0-3-1). Tatar’s final goal at the 4:51 mark of the third gave the Wings ended up being the game-winner.

3 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mantha got the Lightning on the board with just 11 seconds left in the game. Nick Jensen and Henrik Zetterberg picked up the assists on Detroit's only goal. Mantha has five goals and five assists in 18 games this season.

4 Steve Ott Active

Steve Ott is projected to center Detroit's fourth line on Friday night. He practiced between Tyler Bertuzzi and Drew Miller on Thursday. "He's an accountable player," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's good defensively, so you can trust him. He brings the physicality, the irritation that has been well-documented. But he's also strong on the puck and he brings energy to your locker room." He has chipped in one goal and two points in 14 games this campaign.

5 Drew Miller Active

Drew Miller and Ryan Sproul will be scratched against the Flyers on Sunday. Sproul leads the pair with five points, and Miller leads with 30 hits. Unfortunately, that's about the extent of the production level from these three.

6 Tyler Bertuzzi I.L.

Tyler Bertuzzi has begun skating on his own. The winger has missed the last three weeks with a high ankle sprain and will travel with his Detroit teammates on their upcoming road trip. That said, there is no exact timetable for Bertuzzi's return to action. There is hope he will skate with his teammates over the next week, though.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist is in the midst of a huge scoring drought. The Wings' talented forward has scored only one goal in Detroit's last 22 games. That's just not going to cut it. Many had predicted that Nyquist would rebound in 2016-17 after a lackluster 2015-16 campaign in which he scored only 17 goals and registered 43 points. So far, it does not appear that Nyquist is going to get back to his 2014-15 form of 54 points.

2 Justin Abdelkader I.L.

The Red Wings have placed Justin Abdelkader on seven-day I/R with a sprained MCL. The veteran winger is expected to miss the next two-to-four weeks, so this is just a perfunctory move so they can make a call-up from Grand Rapids. Abdelkader has four goals and eight points and 13 PIMs in 22 games this season.

3 Thomas Vanek Active

Thomas Vanek will play in Saturday's game. Vanek didn't practice on Friday because of an undisclosed injury, but it won't cost him any time. The veteran has five goals and 15 points in 20 games this season.

4 Riley Sheahan Active

Riley Sheahan's goalless drought has hit 29 games. He has recorded just five assists, which has him on pace for 14 points this campaign. Sheahan notched a personal best 14 goals last year and he finished with 25 points in 81 games.

5 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou scored in Detroit's 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Athanasiou tied the game at one with his goal at the 16:12 mark of the opening period. Unfortunately for Detroit, they gave up three unanswered goals the rest of the way. This was Athanasiou's first goal since coming back from a knee injury that cost him 12 games between Nov. 12 and Dec. 6. He has five goals and one assist in 16 games.

6 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Lightning. Jurco missed the first 22 games of the season with a back injury and just hasn't been effective since returning. He's failed to register a point in his first nine contests. Brian Lashoff will also watch from the press box.

7 Joe Vitale I.L.

Joe Vitale will start the 2016-17 season on long-term injured reserve. Johan Franzen and Tomas Jurco will be on LTIR as well for the Red Wings at the start of the year.

8 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall will be back in the lineup on Tuesday night against Dallas. He didn't play Saturday against Montreal because it was the second game of a back-to-back situation and Detroit is trying to be careful when it comes to Kronwall's permanently damaged knee. Kronwall won't be playing back-to-backs and his practice time will continue to be limited as well.

2 Mike Green Sidelined

Mike Green (lower body) won't be in the lineup on Tuesday night. He was hurt Saturday against Anaheim and coach Jeff Blashill said that he probably won't be ready to play on Friday against Florida either.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser has picked up two points in the past two games. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Islanders on Sunday and he earned an assist versus Pittsburgh on Saturday for a productive weekend. DeKeyser has contributed just five points in 26 games this year.

4 Brendan Smith I.L.

Brendan Smith (knee) has been placed on the injured reserve list. No surprise there given that the Red Wings already revealed that Smith will be out for the next four weeks. He has two goals and four points in 20 games in 2016-17.

5 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson will tag in for Alexey Marchenko on Thursday against the Kings. Tonight will be the veteran defender's first game since Dec. 6th, a span of three games. He has five helpers with 39 hits and 49 PIMs in 27 games thus far.

6 Xavier Ouellet Active

Coach Jeff Blashill has been impressed with the play of Xavier Ouellet. He was a healthy scratch for 10 games from Nov. 6 to Nov. 26, but he has played in the last 11 contests. "He's been excellent, been playing real well," Blashill said. "He's had to face tough opponents and he's been excellent. He's strong on his skates, smart defensively and he can make a play with the puck breaking out, or in the neutral zone with the puck." Ouellet had a goal and an assist against Anaheim on Saturday to give him four points in 17 appearances this year.

7 Brian Lashoff Active

Brian Lashoff is projected to be scratched Tuesday against Tampa Bay. He is fine to play after taking a puck to the face on Monday, but Nick Jensen will make his NHL debut instead.

8 Alexey Marchenko I.L.

Alexey Marchenko (shoulder) has been placed on the injured reserve list. Marchenko returned from his shoulder issue on Dec. 9, but he only played in three games before ending up back on the sidelines. The good news is that the move to put him on the IR would be retroactive to Dec. 13, so he's already almost eligible to be activated off the seven-day list if he's healthy in time. Obviously he's now ruled out for Monday's game though.

9 Ryan Sproul Active

Ryan Sproul will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Arizona. This is Sproul's fifth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. The 23-year-old has one goal and four assists in 14 games this season. Depth forward Drew Miller will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek allowed three goals on 15 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Mrazek entered the game in the second period after Jimmy Howard left the game with a lower-body injury. Mrazek has a 9-7-3 record with a 3.06 goals-against-average and a .899 save percentage this season. If Howard is out long-term, that would give Mrazek's fantasy stock a boost.

2 Jimmy Howard I.L.

Jimmy Howard has been placed on injured reserve by Detroit. GM Ken Holland said that Howard will be "out for a while" but an exact timetable is unclear at this time. The team will wait a few days to see where he is at and he will probably undergo more tests. Howard suffered a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.