Player Page

Roster

Cam Ward | Goalie | #30

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (32) / 2/29/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 185
Drafted: 2002 / Rd. 1 (25) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cam Ward stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). As for Ward, he's now won four of his last five games. He has a 13-9-6 record with a 2.26 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage in 2016-17. Dec 30 - 10:43 PM
More Cam Ward Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
2816671296632.27756693.9172
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2005CAR281484148020913.68773682.8820
2006CAR60342230210631672.9316251458.8972
2007CAR69393037250531802.7518701690.9044
2008CAR683928392305101602.4419011741.9166
2009CAR472651182305111192.6914091290.9160
2010CAR744318372601071842.5623752191.9234
2011CAR683988302301361822.7421431961.9155
2012CAR1792996011442.84477433.9080
2013CAR3016451012063843.06824740.8980
2014CAR51302622240551212.4013511230.9101
2015CAR523038231701041222.4113431221.9091
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 28@ PIT157010033.162623.8850
Dec 23BOS163100021.903331.9390
Dec 22@ BUF160100011.002322.9570
Dec 19DET0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17BUF16510001.922423.9580
Dec 16WAS165000032.772623.8850
Dec 13VAN125000037.201815.8330
Dec 10@ SJ158010044.142016.8000
Dec 8@ LA160100011.002221.9550
Dec 7@ ANA165000054.623833.8680

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Bryan Bickell
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
5Andrej Nestrasil
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Ron Hainsey
5Brett Pesce
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
 

 