All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh after he was accidentally kicked in the face by Carl Hagelin. Staal left the game late in the first period, but he returned for the second after getting a few stitches. Thankfully, he seemed to avoid a serious injury. Staal should be fine to play in Carolina's next game.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask played well for the Carolina Hurricanes, but the San Jose Sharks won 4-3 on Saturday. Rask collected two assists one game after he hit the 100-point plateau for his career. He generated six SOG while Jeff Skinner really fired away (11 SOG, one assist). It wasn't enough for the Canes to win, though.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen had the overtime winner Friday night against Boston. The Hurricanes rallied back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory to stretch their home point streak to 10 games. Carolina has a 9-0-1 record over that span. Teravainen has nine goals and 16 points in 33 games this year.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored twice in Carolina's 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Thursday. Oh man were these highlight reel goals. The first one was a beautiful give and go that started behind the Canes night and finished with a triple deke finish from Ryan. The second of the night by Ryan was equally spectacular with a give and go shorthanded play with Brock McGinn. He may be an old first year player but he is getting the job done right now with five points in his last five games.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-5 loss Wednesday night. It was McClement's first goal and second point in 26 games this season. He only surpassed the 20-point mark once in his previous three campaigns.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner scored the opening goal in a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Skinner froze Robin Lehner with a fake slap shot before putting a wrist shot by the Swedish netminder. With his concussion issues finally behind him, Skinner is putting together the best season of his career to date. He is now sitting at 13 goals and 14 assists in 31 games played this season. Justin Faulk and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Carolina Hurricanes in this contest.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Bryan Bickell Sidelined

Bryan Bickell (multiple sclerosis) is taking his recovery day-by-day. The winger was diagnosed with the disease earlier in the month and while he wants to return to the lineup this season, he needs to stay on schedule. "I'm just taking it day by day, hopefully letting the treatment take its part," Bickell said this week. "I'm just taking it day by day and having ups and downs through the day." Bickell and Josh Harding have been talking. Harding, a former netminder with the Wild, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 but continued to play in the NHL for a few years. We wish Bickell all the health and happiness.

4 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn had a goal and an assist in Carolina's 3-1 victory Thursday night. McGinn had just one assist in 19 games prior to Thursday's showing. This was the second multi-point game of his career with the first one being on Oct. 16, 2015.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho has been solid in his rookie campaign. Aho has six goals and 17 points in 33 games. That puts him in a tie with Jimmy Vesey for seventh place in the rookie scoring race. Patrik Laine and the Leafs' trio of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander have naturally been getting more attention, but Aho has a lot of offensive upside too. We might also see more from Aho in the short-term, especially seeing as his role with the Hurricanes has been increasing. He's averaged 17:38 minutes per game in December compared to 14:55 in November.

2 Elias Lindholm Sidelined

Elias Lindholm left Friday's match with Chicago early due to an upper body injury. The talented winger notched his fourth goal of the year before departing in the second period. No word yet on the type or severity of the ailment but we'll keep you posted. Consider him day-to-day for now.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Stempniak's goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at the 9:37 mark of the opening period. The 33-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games. He's up to eight goals and 18 points in 35 games this season. The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Elias Lindholm and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg scored his third goal of the week against one of his former clubs, the New York Rangers. In fact, he's now posted four goals over his last four games. Which gives him seven goals and eight points in 23 games this season. Hopefully this is the start of a season-long trend for the veteran.

5 Andrej Nestrasil Active

Andrej Nestrasil will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins The winger has dressed in 16 games, recording five points (16-1-4-5), firing 25 shots on goal and averaging 11:02 of ice time. This will be his sixth straight scratch. Defenseman Klas Dahlbeck will join him in the press box.

D 1 Justin Faulk Sidelined

Justin Faulk is listed as week-to-week because of a lower-body injury. Coach Bill Peters said that Faulk was hurt during the second half of Carolina's game against Boston last Friday. He didn't take part in the team's practice Tuesday morning.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored Carolina's only loss during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Boston. Hanifin brings his season's sum up to two goals and nine whole points in 23 games this season. He has 31 points in 102 career games thus far, while still very young, it doesn't appear he'll boast some of the classic Norris Trophy numbers we're used to seeing from top defensemen.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin led the Carolina Hurricanes with seven shots on goal Sunday. The defenseman had only 32 in 24 games heading into action Sunday so this came out of nowhere. Slavin has a goal and seven points in 25 games and while he has some offensive upside, it hasn't translated into points thus far.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey was able to crack the scoresheet twice in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers. The 35-year-old picked up two assists for his first points of the season, The veteran needs seven more to reach 200 assists in his career

5 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss to Montreal Thursday night. Pesce went six straight games without a point. He now has four assists in 19 contests this season.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy got 18:36 of ice time in his return to the lineup on Wednesday. Murphy was a healthy scratch for 20 consecutive games, but he played yesterday because Justin Faulk was out with an injury. He finished the game with an assist, a plus-1 rating, one hit and two blocked shots.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck was summoned back to Carolina from AHL Charlotte, where he was on a conditioning loan the last 11 days. The 25-year-old has played just nine games with the Hurricanes this season, and none since Nov. 12th mostly due to being a healthy scratch. Unfortunately he simply does not have any current fantasy value.

8 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson and Andrej Nestrasil will be scratched against Chicago on Friday. Unfortunately neither player has posted much fantasy value. Tennyson has just two points with 25 blocks and 24 in 21 games. Nestrasil has four points with not much else to his credit in 16 games.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). As for Ward, he's now won four of his last five games. He has a 13-9-6 record with a 2.26 goals-against-average and a .917 save percentage in 2016-17.