C 1 Alex Galchenyuk Sidelined

Alex Galchenyuk will sit out Tuesday's game versus Calgary after re-injuring his knee. Coach Michel Therrien said Galchenyuk "lightly injured" himself near the end of Saturday's game versus Buffalo. He didn't practice Monday and is listed as day-to-day, but the ailment is believed to be minor.

2 Tomas Plekanec Active

Tomas Plekanec scored a goal in Montreal's 7-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild. Plekanec ruined Devan Dubnyk's shutout bid with just nine seconds remaining in the game. The Habs forward has now found the back of the net in three straight games, but he's still not worth owning in standard fantasy leagues. Plekanec has six goals and 14 assists in 43 games.

3 David Desharnais I.L.

David Desharnais (knee) skated Tuesday at Montreal's practice facility. Desharnais has sat out 19 games due to a knee injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 6 and was given a six-to-eight week timetable for his return. If that holds then he could be back later this month or in early February.

4 Brian Flynn Active

Brian Flynn notched a goal and an assist in Montreal's 7-4 win over Winnipeg on Wednesday. He had one goal and one helper in his previous 11 contests. Flynn has contributed just nine points in 31 appearances this campaign.

LW 1 Max Pacioretty Active

Max Pacioretty scored a power play goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Pacioretty scored the third of three power play goals for the Canadiens. The Habs captain now has 21 goals and 17 assists 47 games this season. He's on pace to find the back of the net 37 times in 2016-17.

2 Andrew Shaw Active

Andrew Shaw (concussion) will be back in Montreal's lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers. Shaw missed 14 games after suffering a concussion against Boston on Dec. 12. He practiced on a line with Phillip Danault and Paul Byron during the team's morning skate. Shaw has six goals, nine assists and 58 penalty minutes in 29 games this season.

3 Phillip Danault Active

Phillip Danault scored his 10th goal of the season and Artturi Lehkonen got his 11th as the Canadiens lost 3-2 to the Sabres Saturday night. Both shooters were experiencing five-game streaks without a goal. Danault and Lehkonen each scored last against the Jets January 11. Danault has been a little more productive in the intervening games with three assists, however, to Lehkonen’s one.

4 Artturi Lehkonen Active

Artturi Lehkonen generated two goals and one assist in Wednesday's 7-4 victory versus Winnipeg. It was the first multi-goal and multi-point effort of Lehkonen's NHL career. The 21-year-old rookie has 14 points in 33 matches, including three goals and two helpers over a three-game point streak.

5 Daniel Carr Active

Daniel Carr and Ryan Johnston will be scratched against the Sabres on Saturday. Carr has posted just seven points and 18 hits in 28 games thus far. Meanwhile Johnston has yet to make much of an impact on the stat sheet.

6 Jacob De La Rose Active

Montreal summoned Jacob De La Rose from AHL St. John's on Sunday. The 21-year-old already has 55 games of NHL experience, however he's posted just seven points in that time. This season with the IceCaps, he's picked up three goals and 15 points in 34 games.

RW 1 Brendan Gallagher I.L.

Brendan Gallagher's upper-body injury is a fracture in his right hand that needs surgery. Gallagher will be out for at least eight weeks as a result. He has six goals and 18 points in 39 contests in 2016-17. Unfortunately this is the second season in a row where he'll be setback due to injury issues. In 2015-16 he was limited to 53 contests due to a broken finger and later a lower-body injury.

2 Alexander Radulov Active

Alexander Radulov scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Both of his goals came on the power play. Radulov finished off a pretty passing play to make it 3-0 in the second period and he used a wicked backhander to make it 5-0 late in regulation. The 30-year-old has accumulated five points in his last three games, and he's now up to 12 goals and 25 assists in 47 games this season. Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec (shorthanded) and Daniel Carr also scored for the Canadiens.

3 Torrey Mitchell Active

Torrey Mitchell has produced two goals and two assists in the last three games. The three-game point streak has come with Mitchell on a line between Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron. He has 11 points in 29 games this campaign.

4 Paul Byron Active

Paul Byron will play against his former Calgary teammates Tuesday night when the Flames visit the Bell Centre. Byron has done well for himself since he was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens. He has generated personal bests with 13 goals and 28 points after just 47 contests this season. Byron had one goal and one assist in two outings versus Calgary last season after he joined Montreal.

5 Sven Andrighetto Active

Sven Andrighetto scored Montreal's only goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. Andrighetto cut the Penguins' lead to 3-1 right before the end of the second period. Alexei Emelin and Artturi Lehkonen assisted on his second goal of the year. Andrighetto now has six points in 15 games this season. He shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.

D 1 Shea Weber Active

Shea Weber scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid had no chance on Weber's power play blast from the blue line. The goal also snapped an eight-game goalless drought for the Canadiens defenseman. Weber has found the back of the net 11 times, which puts him on pace for 19 in 2016-17.

2 Andrei Markov I.L.

Andrei Markov resumed skating Saturday as he tries to come back from a groin muscle injury. This is good news as Markov had stopped skating Thursday when the recovery progress had seemingly come to a halt. We do not expect Markov to return to action before the All-Star break, although a return soon thereafter is a possibility.

3 Nathan Beaulieu Active

Nathan Beaulieu can become a restricted free agent after the 2016-17 season. "I knew it was a big year for me," Beaulieu said. "I just wanted to go in full steam and not let opportunities pass me. The biggest thing is that now I feel that I got the ball rolling, it's just important to keep it going. Not to get comfortable and not to sit back." He has averaged 20:10 of ice time per game and he has collected 17 points in just 42 contests. The 24-year-old defender picked a fine time to have his best NHL season.

4 Alexei Emelin Active

Alexei Emelin has formed a physical shutdown pairing with Shea Weber on Montreal's back end. "He's easy to play with," Weber said of Emelin. "He's obviously very good and maybe even a little bit underrated. Obviously, he's known for his big hits, but he's able to make plays and he's smart as well. He's got a good gap and he makes guys go through him." Emelin leads the Canadiens and ranks fourth overall in the NHL with 136 hits. He also has four points and 39 penalty minutes.

5 Jeff Petry Active

Jeff Petry found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Petry cut the Blue Jackets' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but that's as close as the Canadiens would come to tying the game. The Canadiens defenseman has been red-hot of late. He's picked up eight points in his last seven contests. He's up to eight goals and nine assists in 33 games. Chris Terry and Mark Barberio registered the assists on Montreal's only goal.

6 Greg Pateryn I.L.

Greg Pateryn (ankle) skated on Tuesday. It was his first on-ice session since he suffered a fractured ankle on Dec. 6. Pateryn was slated to miss eight weeks, so a return in February remains on target.

7 Mark Barberio Active

Mark Barberio registered an assist in Montreal's 7-1 loss to Minnesota. The Canadiens got a power-play goal in the last 10 seconds of the contest from Tomas Plekanec. Barberio has chipped in three assists in 19 games this season.

8 Ryan Johnston Active

Ryan Johnston will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Calgary Flames. This will be his seventh consecutive game in the press box. Johnston has no points and a minus-3 rating in seven games this season. Alex Galchenyuk (knee) will also sit out tonight.

9 Zach Redmond Active

The Montreal Canadiens are expected to scratch Zach Redmond tonight against the Predators. Redmond will sit for the 3rd straight game. He has four points in eight games this season after missing the start of the year due to a broken bone in his foot. Joining him as a healthy scratch will be Bobby Farnham.

G 1 Carey Price Active

Carey Price stopped 30 of 31 shots in Montreal's 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames. Price was two seconds away from picking up a shutout, but Flames forward Sam Bennett scored right before the end of the third period. Price also picked up an assist on Daniel Carr's goal in the third period. Even though he couldn't keep the Flames off the board completely, Price still managed to snap his personal three-game losing streak (he had just one win in his previous six outings). He hadn't looked like himself of late, but Price seemed confident and technically sound tonight. He has a 22-9-5 record with a 2.32 goals-against-average and a .921 save percentage.