Player Page

Roster

Alexander Radulov | Winger | #47

Team: Montreal Canadiens
Age / DOB:  (30) / 7/5/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
Drafted: 2004 / Rd. 1 (15) / NAS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Alexander Radulov scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames.
Both of his goals came on the power play. Radulov finished off a pretty passing play to make it 3-0 in the second period and he used a wicked backhander to make it 5-0 late in regulation. The 30-year-old has accumulated five points in his last three games, and he's now up to 12 goals and 25 assists in 47 games this season. Andrew Shaw, Tomas Plekanec (shorthanded) and Daniel Carr also scored for the Canadiens. Jan 24 - 11:24 PM
More Alexander Radulov Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
461025355444900191.110
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2006NAS6418193719265600496.188
2007NAS8126325874442002183.142
2011NAS9347340100021.143
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 21BUF100002000001.000
Jan 20@ NJ103302030000.000
Jan 18PIT1000-22000000.000
Jan 16@ DET100000000000.000
Jan 14NYR100010000000.000
Jan 12@ MIN1000-14000000.000
Jan 11@ WPG101100000001.000
Jan 9WAS1000-22000001.000
Jan 7@ TOR111214100013.333
Jan 4@ DAL110100100005.200

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Alex Galchenyuk
2Tomas Plekanec
3David Desharnais
4Brian Flynn
LW1Max Pacioretty
2Andrew Shaw
3Phillip Danault
4Artturi Lehkonen
5Daniel Carr
6Jacob De La Rose
RW1Brendan Gallagher
2Alexander Radulov
3Torrey Mitchell
4Paul Byron
5Sven Andrighetto
D1Shea Weber
2Andrei Markov
3Nathan Beaulieu
4Alexei Emelin
5Jeff Petry
6Greg Pateryn
7Mark Barberio
8Ryan Johnston
9Zach Redmond
G1Carey Price
2Al Montoya
 

 